Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) is facing a more challenging long-term outlook with the cancellation of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline. While it should still be in good financial shape, takeaway capacity issues could push its long-term realized price for natural gas below $2 and reduce the amount of positive cash flow that it could generate. The outlook for future new Appalachian pipelines also looks uncertain given the lengthy and costly battles to attempt to advance the Atlantic Coast Pipeline and the Mountain Valley Pipeline (which may still be completed in 2021).

Cabot's estimated value has dropped by around $2 due to the increased potential for takeaway issues. This puts its estimated value at $18 per share now.

The Atlantic Coast Pipeline

The recent cancellation of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline is a negative for Appalachian natural gas producers such as Cabot Oil & Gas. This pipeline was tentatively expected to be in service for early 2022, adding 1.5 Bcf per day in capacity.

Without the Atlantic Coast Pipeline, there is the possibility that Appalachian natural gas production will reach pipeline takeaway capacity by 2022 now, as pipeline capacity is around 12% more than current production levels.

The outlook for long-distance pipelines is also getting increasingly negative, so it can be assumed that additional Appalachian takeaway capacity (via new pipeline projects) may be challenging to come by and significantly delayed from initial expectations even if additional pipelines do enter service.

There is more potential for expansion of existing infrastructure such as the Leidy South expansion project. However, this may not be enough to keep up with production growth in future years.

Effect On Cabot

Analysts believe that the cancellation of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline (combined with Appalachian production growth) could increase the Appalachian natural gas basis by around 35 cents by 2021. Around 27% of Cabot's natural gas production is priced according to Appalachian gas indexes currently. The fixed price and NYMEX-based volumes will likely see downward price adjustments in the long term if the Appalachian basis remains elevated for a prolonged period of time.

Source: Cabot Oil & Gas

Thus Cabot's realized price may drop by around 15 cents as the takeaway capacity fills up. This is from a combination of wider Appalachian differentials and slightly higher Henry Hub prices (as that won't be pressured by the growth in Appalachian gas volumes quite as much), and also assumes that expansion of existing infrastructure boosts takeaway capacity a bit.

Longer-Term Outlook

Using 2020 production volumes and weaker longer-term realized prices of $2.02 per Mcf ($2.55 Henry Hub gas and negative $0.53 differentials) for Cabot results in an estimate that it could generate $1.747 billion in revenues.

Type Units $ Per Mcf $ Million Natural Gas [BCF] 865 $2.02 $1,747 Total Revenue $1,747

With 2020 capex and dividend levels, Cabot would end up with $1.542 billion in cash outlays, which would result in $205 million in positive cash flow.

Type $ Million Direct Operations $82 Transportation & Gathering $580 Taxes Other Than Income $22 Exploration $10 Cash G&A $64 Cash Interest $50 Capital Expenditures $575 Dividends $159 Total Expenses $1,542

This does leave room for Cabot to allocate some funds to growth capex (getting capex up to $700+ million) without cash burn.

Valuation

I had estimated Cabot's value at nearly $20 per share before. This was based on roughly $2.50 NYMEX natural gas prices and Cabot's current differentials.

The potential for the wider Appalachian natural gas differentials lowers Cabot's value by around $2 per share. Thus, Cabot's estimated value is now around $18 per share.

Cabot is still in relatively strong shape even with wider Appalachian differentials. However, a $0.15 decrease in realized prices could reduce its EBITDAX by around $125 million per year at 2020 production levels.

While there is still the possibility of additional long-distance new Appalachian pipelines being completed, it will be a challenging process. The Atlantic Coast Pipeline was first conceived in 2014 and was expected to be in service for 2018. Instead, its in-service date got pushed back to 2022 before being canceled. The Mountain Valley Pipeline is mostly complete now and is targeting a 2021 in-service date if it makes it through the remaining challenges. This is still much later than the initial target of December 2018 though.

Expansion of existing infrastructure is a more likely option for increasing takeaway capacity.

Conclusion

The cancellation of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline and the expected longer-term impact on Appalachian differentials reduce Cabot's value by around $2, which puts its estimated value at around $18 per share. Although Cabot will still be in strong financial shape with near $2 realized gas prices, the pipeline issue may slow Cabot's long-term growth potential. It has worked to reduce its exposure to Appalachian pricing, but will never be able to fully escape that effect. Given what has happened with other pipeline projects, any newly conceived long-distance pipelines will probably not make it into service until late in this decade, and will face ballooning costs and significant regulatory challenges.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.