Reported revenues are down due to contributing impacts of nearly $900 million on top of weakness due to COVID-19.

IBM Corp. (IBM) has fought a couple of negative trends hurting revenues the last couple of quarters. The tech giant is desperate to return to revenue growth to silence critics and improve the view of the stock by the financial community. The Q2 results were a solid start in the right direction as my investment thesis remains bullish on the push into the cloud.

Revenue Story

IBM jumped in after-hours trading as revenues beat estimates by $400 million. The market will focus on the reported 5.4% revenue dip to $18.1 billion, but the company had far better results due to hidden strength in the business.

The market is so used to IBM reporting over 20 quarters of consecutive revenue declines that the market won't bother digging into the details of the currency impacts and divestitures. After all, the Red Hat business is still growing at 18% on a constant currency basis despite the pandemic, so the important part of the business is still achieving strong growth targets.

The quarterly revenue impacts were as follows:

Currency impact $0.3B or 1.5 pts.

Divestiture $0.36B or 2.0 pts.

Red Hat purchase accounting $0.23B or 1.3 pts.

In total, the revenue hits were a combined ~$0.9 billion and won't repeat in Q3 outside of any currency impact. The divestiture closed last Q2 while the Red Hat purchase closed at the start of last July, so the purchase accounting impact on deferred revenue will drop.

The revenue numbers still aren't ideal considering the addition of the Red Hat revenues of $867 million in the quarter to the business, but the numbers aren't as bad as the headlines. The ability of IBM to beat revenue estimates is a crucial step in the stock rallying from the after-hour $130 levels. The company had only beat analyst estimates in two of the last eight quarters prior to the Q2 results.

EPS Returns To Normal

The company didn't provide much detail on the COVID-19 impact to the quarter, but analyst estimates in out years are down substantially. Analysts had IBM generating over $80.0 billion in 2021 revenues and those estimates are now down to only $75.6 billion.

The Q2 revenue beat should help boost 2021 numbers, especially on the EPS side. IBM generated a $0.09 EPS beat which would help close some of the major gap with the EPS cuts.

Analysts had the tech giant headed toward a $14+ EPS target in 2021 and 2022 prior to the virus hitting the global economy. Whether the economy normalizes in the next few months or a year from now, the EPS cuts in 2022 from nearly $15 to below $13 now is very excessive.

The COVID-19 impact this year could help flip the script on revenue growth for IBM next year. As disrupted customers return to normal technology consumption patterns, the tech giant should see a return to positive revenue trends next year boosted by Red Hat cloud revenues becoming a more material revenue generator.

Investors have likely already forgotten that Red Hat was set to add $1 billion in additional free cash flow to the business by 2021. The COVID-19 hit current numbers, but investors need to remember the boost is still in the works when business normalizes whether in 2021 or 2022.

Source: IBM/Red Hat forecast

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that IBM is a stock trading below 10x normalized earnings when the economy returns to pre-virus levels. The Red Hat merger continues to work as predicted. If not for the COVID-19 economy shutdown, the IBM would likely trade at yearly highs considering a minimal forward P/E ratio of 12x a $14 EPS target yields $168.

