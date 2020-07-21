A few weeks ago, I wrote an article on Amigo Loans (OTCPK:AMHLF) outlining why I believed the company was on the march to zero. In the article, I highlighted the serious concerns regarding the cost of customer complaints and how this cost had the ability to force Amigo Loans into administration like other high cost loan companies (e.g. Wonga). Amigo has now reported its full year results, confirming that these loan complaint costs have spiralled out of control. My original thesis of a bearish rating on Amigo Loans remains the same, as significant uncertainty remains regarding the company's near-term future.

Source: Bournemouthecho.co.uk - Amigo Loans mascot

Complaint costs

Amigo finally provided greater clarity on the costs of the complaints. After originally predicting the costs to be circa £35 million, the costs are now believed by the Board to be £126.8 million to 31 March 2020. This means complaint costs have increased by around £96 million - a significant amount, and an amount which raises large uncertainties regarding Amigo's future.

The hike in the cost of customer complaints compared to earlier announcements proves that Amigo is struggling to control the costs related to the complaints. It is important to remember these are complaints to 31 March 2020, and since then, Amigo will most likely have received a large number of new complaints leading to constantly increasing costs, which the company now seems to have no real control over. To put some colour on what this may look like, I would look at the UK banks and PPI claims. The banks had to dish out millions of pounds to customers who were mis-sold PPI (payment protection insurance), these costs continued to pile on and led to a substantial sum being lost for each bank. And with every announcement, the costs increased. Unlike these banks, Amigo Loans is not in a strong position to cover the costs of these complaints, although, on the face of it, they may seem to be able to cover the first wave of claims.

The company had an unrestricted cash balance of over £135 million as at 30 June 2020, this is around £10 million higher than the cost of the complaints. While, on the face of it, this may indicate that Amigo can cover these costs and start a clean slate, it's not as simple as that. The final results highlighted COVID-19 as a great uncertainty for the business, and I suspect this will deal Amigo a double whammy - increasing customer demand but reducing customers' ability to pay for their loans. As costs move higher as seems probable, Amigo will struggle to cover them with operational activity, and the cash on the balance sheet alone will no longer be strong enough to pay off these complaints in full. Therefore, it is not simply a matter of a clean slate and fresh start for Amigo, it will be a long journey to get out of this mess, one which I don't think Amigo will complete.

Going concern

Along with these poor results, Amigo Loans released the dreaded 'going concern' statement:

The Board notes that a material uncertainty exists relating to going concern due to Covid-19 and the potential for either a sustained high level of customer complaints redress or a negative outcome of the FCA investigation (see note 1.1 to the financial statements). Despite this, the Board considers there to be adequate liquidity to continue to support the ongoing business activity

The Board will only release this statement when they believe there is material uncertainty regarding the company's operational future. Clearly, the rising complaint costs and COVID-19 impact have enforced these large doubts. To me, the company finally officially releasing this statement in detail in the Final Results highlights the severity of the situation and the concerns it has highlighted to the board.

Worse still, the Board also highlighted the risk of an FCA investigation (the Financial Conduct Authority being the UK regulator of the finance industry). I believe this risk is very large considering the huge number of complaints and the fact Amigo had to amend its voluntary requirement (to fix its complaints) last month to provide additional time to clear them. It is highly likely that there has been some flaw in Amigo's practices for them to have complaint costs totalling more than £100 million. This FCA investigation only adds fuel to the fire of Amigo's strenuous situation.

Of course, as always, the Board of Amigo added some optimism to the announcement:

Despite the difficulties we face, it is important to remember that Amigo serves a purpose in providing financial inclusion to those who are unable to access finance through mainstream lenders. This will be even more important as the country recovers from the economic impact of Covid-19 as during times of economic stress finance providers may retreat from the non-standard finance market

I believe that this optimism regarding the importance of Amigo is flawed. In UK society, high interest lenders like Amigo are heavily scrutinised and largely frowned upon. In many ways, if the poorer members of society turn to Amigo for loans it could force them into even greater bad debts worsening their situation. I also believe that, when studying an investment in Amigo, we need to focus on the near-term risks and the rising complaint costs, which make Amigo's future look dim.

Conclusion

Amigo Loans' share price fell 15%+ following the announcement as complaint costs spiraled out of control. In terms of share price action, I believe movement will now be largely sentiment-driven until the company proves that they can clear the complaints backlog - which I am sceptical they will achieve. There is far too much uncertainty regarding Amigo to take a position other than a short-term trade. The outlook of Amigo remains really poor as complaint costs rise and COVID-19 continues to exert a drag on operations. I see no way out of this for Amigo Loans, and I predict the company will collapse into administration as it faces challenges from all directions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.