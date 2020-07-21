The pandemic has hurt business activity and rail traffic. CP could face headwinds from most of 2020.

Canadian Pacific (NYSE:CP) reports quarterly earnings July 22nd. Analysts expect revenue of $1.76 billion and EPS of $3.71. The revenue estimate implies a double-digit decline Y/Y. Investors should focus on the following key items.

Falling Rail Traffic

The Canadian railroads faced falling rail traffic in the second half of last year. Declining rail traffic could be a reality for the rest of 2020. For the first 28 weeks of the year, cumulative rail traffic at Canadian railroads fell about 9% Y/Y. This likely explains why Canadian Pacific's revenue is expected to fall this quarter. The coronavirus has hurt business activity and consumer demand around the globe. The IMF expects Canada's 2020 GDP to fall over 6% due to shelter-in-place policies. This could negatively impact Canadian Pacific's revenue for the rest of the year.

The company reported Q1 2020 revenue of $2.04 billion, up 16% Y/Y. Carloads rose 9% Y/Y, while average selling price ("ASP") was up 7%.

Seven of the company's nine product categories generated positive revenue growth. Grain, Energy, and Intermodal represented over 65% of total revenue, and they all demonstrated positive growth. Grain revenue rose by double digits on an 8% rise in carloads and 1% gain in ASP. Energy, Chemicals, Plastics revenue was up over 50% on higher oil shipments and a rise in liquidated damages. Intermodal revenue was up 7% on higher volume for food and wholesale, slightly offset by 2% decline in ASP.

Total carloads rose 9% Y/Y. Seven of the company's product lines experienced volume increases.

Volume for Grain, Energy and Intermodal rose 8%, 29%, and 9%, respectively. I anticipate volume declines across several product lines in Q2 and likely for the rest of 2020.

Q1 ASP rose 7% Y/Y, which contributed to outsized growth in revenue.

Canadian Pacific has enjoyed pricing power over the past few years. Price hikes helped amplify revenue growth. The company's pricing power could dissipate until the business environment improves.

Potential Decline In Scale

Canadian Pacific and Canadian National (CNI) are known for their efficiency vis-a-vis U.S. railroads. In Q1, the company generated a 59% operating ratio, best-in-class for railroads. Total operating expenses fell 1% to $1.2 billion. Falling operating costs amid rising revenue helped the company improve the bottom line. Employee compensation expense fell 2% to $398 million; management was able to cut stock compensation and incentive compensation. Fuel costs rose 1% Y/Y as a result of higher volumes. Costs for purchased services fell by double digits as Canadian Pacific did not incur casualty costs at the same level as the previous year.

The fallout was that EBITDA bounced over 40% to $1 billion. EBITDA margin was 50%, up from 40% in the year earlier period. Purchased services and compensation expense were about 59% of total operating costs. Even if management cuts into these costs further, the company's margin could still falter. The potential loss of scale this quarter could offset cost containment efforts.

CP Still Appears Overvalued

With an enterprise value of $60 billion CP trades at 14.5x last 12 months ("LTM") EBITDA. CP has benefited from the melt up in broader financial markets. Policymakers could provide more stimulus to help support the economy. However, investors should be wary of CP's earnings fundamentals. Revenue and earnings could decline until the pandemic finally ends. That may not happen until Q4 2020 or Q1 2021. Such headwinds may not be priced into the shares at this juncture.

Conclusion

CP's valuation may not reflect pending headwinds. Sell CP.

