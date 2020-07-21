Fastest test result turnaround in the industry has landed the company impressive state, local, and sports contracts.

Over 700,000 COVID-19 tests are being performed daily across the US.

Back in 2015, OPKO Health (OPK) acquired medical diagnostic testing company BioReference Laboratories (BRL) in a $1.5 billion all-share offer.

While seen by some at the time as non-synergistic, it is this deal that will propel OPK's share price higher in the short to medium term due to our current black swan pandemic event.

BioReference is the third-largest diagnostic testing company in the US and earns over 80% of OPKO's revenues. Since COVID-19 hit the country, BRL has been expanding its sample collection locations and expanding its lab capacity to process those samples.

COVID-19 Testing

In late February, Jon Cohen M.D., the executive chairman of BioReference (previously Chief Medical Officer at Quest Diagnostics and senior policy advisor to former NY Gov. David Paterson), saw that COVID-19 was going to be a nationwide crisis. As reported by The Atlantic:

The public-private partnership can work. In New York, the company BioReference Laboratories made the decision to bring up all available COVID-19 test assays, regardless of manufacturer, in the last week of February. “It was pretty clear at that time that the chance of this breaking open was pretty much certain,” Jon Cohen, the executive chairman of BioReference, told us. “It was just a matter of when and how big it was gonna be.” The company brought online five different platforms for testing, including Roche’s.

BioReference, having chosen to be testing platform-agnostic, has been the key to having the quickest test result turnaround in the industry.

The company has and uses kits from Copan, Roche, BD, Puritan, and Thermofisher but it is likely that BRL has found other dedicated sources as those traditional suppliers are overwhelmed and unable to keep up with demand.

In addition, they are developing their own kits which are awaiting regulatory approval.

(Source: Company website and 360DX.com)

In a recent Bloomberg article, New York state officials have stated that the public should avoid using both LabCorp (LH) and Quest (DGX) due to the large backlog and long wait for results.

New Yorkers thinking of getting a coronavirus test should check that their sample will be processed by a local lab, instead of companies like Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings and Quest Diagnostics Inc., state officials said, as a national testing logjam leads to extended waits for results.

Each major testing company has partnered with a nationwide pharmacy to provide on-site COVID-19 testing. LabCorp with CVS (CVS), Quest with Walgreens (WBA), and BioReference with Rite Aid (RAD). The testing turnaround time for each company is as shown:

The speed at which BioReference can get test results back is the reason why it has been winning contracts and collaborations with major visibility. It also doesn't hurt that BioReference's Jon Cohen has many public-sector contacts from his time working for the New York governor.

BioReference is the sole testing source for MLS (July 9th), NBA (July 13th), and the NFL (July 20th).

$150M 3-month contract with New York state (April through July 25th and likely to be renewed).

$15 Million contract for New York State drive-through testing in March.

Collaboration with NYC Health + Hospitals.

Collaboration with WMCHealth which operates 10 hospitals in NY state.

Collaboration with the state of New Jersey for testing.

Provides testing for the cities of Detroit and Miami.

Nationwide partnership with Rite Aid, currently at 258 testing locations.

Launched Employer Solution on May 13th to screen employees for antibodies.

(Source: Peterson-KFF)

While most of these partnerships do not directly have a dollar amount attached, at an insurance reimbursement rate of $100 for Medicare, a private market-rate median of $127 for COVID-19 testing, and $55 for antibody testing we can infer that the resulting revenue is massive.

Estimating Q2 2020 Revenue

Pictured above, I have obtained the results from Florida. From these numbers, Florida alone has an estimated revenue of over $34 million for Q2 2020.

(Source: OPK Q1 2020 quarterly report)

It is difficult to say just how many COVID-19 tests BioReference has conducted in total across the nation. But Q1 2020 diagnostics revenue was $170 million, a slight reduction from the previous quarter due to people staying away from hospitals and delaying medical testing along with COVID-19 testing in its infancy.

Here is a chart of daily total tests from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center:

As you can see from the chart, COVID-19 daily testing was not much of a factor in Q1. Q2 is when testing got going, and Q3 is setting up to be massive.

In addition to the local and state collaborations, we know that BRL is testing at the Rite Aid locations shown below.

The BRL website shows 147 jobs available across 17 states. While not in every state, they are within reach of a large percentage of the American population.

The March 2020 Q1 earnings report stated a capacity of 35,000 tests per day, while a recent Washington Post article states a capacity of 70,000.

A hospital Cohen contracts with in Florida, an epicenter of the country’s latest outbreak, had been sending 500 samples per day. Now it sends 2,000. His company’s network of labs — including one in Maryland — can hypothetically run as many as 70,000 tests daily from samples in 50 states. But in reality, supply chain and equipment troubles can unexpectedly cut that output by 20 percent or more.

From a May 7 article, we also know that testing was not running at capacity.

Jon Cohen, executive chairman of Opko Health’s BioReference Laboratories likewise said that the company has “additional capacity [for molecular SARS-CoV-2 testing] that is not yet being maximized.

To be conservative, I will assume that testing capacity increased linearly by 10,000 per month during Q2 while testing was at just 50% of capacity.

That means daily tests of 17,500 in April, 22,500 in May, and 27,500 in June. I will also count each test at the lower Medicare reimbursement rate of $100 in revenue.

April: $52.5M

May: $67.5M

June: $82.5M

Total: $202.5M in COVID-19 testing revenue

We cannot forget BRL's other non-COVID diagnostic revenue. Let's say it is low at just $150 million. We will also assume Pharmaceutical sales are flat at $31 million.

Q2 estimated revenue total: $383.5 million.

Compare that to the Q1 revenue of $211 million and revenue has increased by 82% Q/Q!

In recent quarters, OPK has a gross profit margin of around 30%. There are likely a lot of costs involved in setting up COVID testing locations, hiring, purchasing more lab equipment, etc. I will assume a gross profit margin of 22%, beneath Q1's 23.3% rate. That leaves a gross profit of $84.37 million.

If the other expenses are flat, I estimate earnings per share to be -0.01 compared to a consensus of -0.08, or a 7 cent beat.

Again, these numbers are using overly conservative numbers. Break-even for Q2 is within reach. Based on the current volume of testing, OPK will be profitable in Q3 and beyond.

OPK Short Interest

Since the pandemic began, OPK has seen an increase in short interest.

It seems counterintuitive to short a stock that is performing a lot of virus testing during a massive outbreak. However, the majority of this short position is undoubtedly hedged by market professionals.

OPK has a mixed history. Dr. Frost, the CEO and Chairman, was accused by the SEC of a pump and dump scheme. This led to Hindenberg Research and Mark Cuban to pubicly say they are shorting OPK.

With negative revenues due to the costs associated with developing their main pipeline products of Rayaldee and Somatrogon, the SEC accusation, and the publicity of being shorted by Mark Cuban caused a lot of people to feel free to short the stock.

OPK, still in need of fresh capital, offered lenders deals that basically gave free rein to short the stock.

Once the convertible notes are redeemed sometime after February 15, 2022, 30 million shares short will just disappear.

On the long side, Dr. Frost would purchase 100,000's of shares almost every week. Dr. Frost directly owns 220,348,871 shares and owns another 184,346,386 through his Frost Group, LLC.

With a total of 669,828,524 OPK shares outstanding, he owns over 60% of the company. It is likely that Dr. Frost would loan OPK a sufficient amount to pay the convertible notes in cash instead of taking on more dilution.

With OPK revenues increasing, it is likely that some shorts will be squeezed but it won't be as many as the numbers make it seem like at first glance.

The next key price point is $5.48, which is 130% of the $4.22 conversion price of the convertible bonds. At that price point, the hedged shorts find more value in increasing the share price rather than decreasing it.

Beyond Testing

While COVID-19 testing is the black swan that changed the investment thesis of OPK, it is not the only thing the company has going for it.

(Source: Company June 2020 presentation)

Rayaldee was authorized by the FDA to be used in a clinical trial to treat COVID-19 patients. Sales have been growing every quarter and approval for use in more overseas markets is expected before the end of the year.

(Source: Company June 2020 presentation)

In 2014, Pfizer (PFE) and OPK struck a deal for the pGHD (pediatric growth hormone deficiency) drug Somatrogon. Last month it was announced that phase 3 top-line results were positive. Somatrogon is administered by a once a week injection and the children grew taller than those taking Genotropin which requires a daily injection.

OPK is eligible to receive $275M from Pfizer once certain regulatory milestones are hit. If the drug is commercialized, OPK is slated to receive royalties in the 20% range.

4Kscore, a prostate cancer risk assessment test, was denied Medicare reimbursement starting from March 21, 2019. However, the decision was reversed effective 30 December, 2019. Medicare will once again reimburse the test for patients who meet the defined criteria.

RISKS

A COVID-19 vaccine that is approved and distributed in enough quantities would negatively affect revenues. However, I believe that there exists a sizeable population in the US that will not be immunized. Also, an expedited vaccine timeframe for the general public is not expected before 12-18 months at the very earliest. A timeframe that puts any potential vaccine about a year out.

Somatrogon might not be approved by the FDA. While in phase 3 and showing great results, it is still not a guarantee to be approved for use. This would mean no $275 million milestone payment and ~20% royalty valued at $100 million yearly.

Conclusion

OPK is a buy based on the impressive testing contracts awarded to BioReference, the large upswing in COVID-19 infections, and future product and pipeline revenue.

I also expect that the new business relationships BioReference is cultivating as a result of COVID-19 testing will continue after the pandemic has ended. Hospitals might rethink using Quest or LabCorp in the future due to their slow turnaround when they needed fast results.

My price target is $10 after the release of Q3 2020 earnings, and $12 after the Q4 earnings call. I expect this fire to be fueled by a series of upgrades from analysts and exciting press releases on or around the August 5th Q2 earnings call.

This article was written on Sunday, July 19. This Monday it was announced that BRL was awarded a commercial surge capacity testing for COVID-19 contract by the CDC. The contract will run from July 20th to November 19, 2020. With the CDC choosing BRL for this contract it shows how well Jon Cohen in managing BRL and bodes well for the long-term future of OPKO's diagnostics division.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OPK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.