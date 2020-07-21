It's been an exceptional start to the year for the Gold Juniors Index (GDXJ), and we've now got several gold explorers with no clear path to production commanding US$100 million dollar valuations. Meanwhile, some names are cash-flow positive and pulling gold out of the ground in Tier-1 jurisdictions valued at very reasonable levels that have been left behind. Anaconda Mining (OTCQX:ANXGF) is one of these names, sporting a sub US$60 million market cap despite a 20,000-ounce per year production profile, and a respectable mineral resource inventory of over 1.5 million ounces. The Anaconda story's bonus attribute is a potential second operation in Goldboro long-term, a project that neighbors St. Barbara's (OTCPK:STBMF) Cochrane Hill Gold Mine in Nova Scotia. Based on a significant relative undervaluation and the potential for organic production growth in Tier-1 jurisdictions, I continue to see Anaconda Mining as a Hold.

It's been an exceptional start to the year for Anaconda Mining as the stock has massively outperformed the Gold Juniors Index (GDXJ) with a 95% return year-to-date. The catalyst for this significant outperformance has been continued exploration success out of the Stog'er Tight and Argyle deposits in Newfoundland and has seen minimal disruption to its operations next door to the deposits. These two targets are pivotal to the company adding to its mine life at the Point Rousse Complex, where Anaconda currently has less than 200,000 ounces of gold resources. The recent drill results are exceptional and suggest that the company should have no problem replacing ounces and retaining its status as a Tier-1 junior gold producer. Let's take a closer look below:

As we can see from the map above, the company has multiple targets along the Scrape Trend, with Stog'er Tight and Argyle lying east and northeast of the company's Pine Cove Project, where the company's operations lie. In April, we got new drill results from the Argyle deposit located roughly 5 kilometers from the mill, with several drill holes coming in above the average resource grade of 2.06~ grams per tonne gold. These holes suggest that there's a good chance that we can see an increase in both grades and size at Argyle, with the current resource supporting a 3-year mine life assuming they're converted to reserves (68,000 ounces / 20,000 ounces of production per year). We can take a look at these holes below:

4.0 meters of 5.26 grams per tonne gold

4.5 meters at 4.56 grams per tonne gold

8.5 meters at 2.16 grams per tonne gold

4.5 meters at 6.62 grams per tonne gold

9.1 meters at 4.48 grams per tonne gold

As we can see above, the average drill intercept of these highlight holes is 6.1 meters of 4.62 grams per tonne gold, and this is well above the average grade of just above 2.0 grams per tonne gold for the Argyle deposit currently. Assuming we see positive results, we could see a production decision to source ore from Argyle before year-end. This would be a positive development as the current ore hitting the mill is coming in at 1.34 grams per tonne gold, and Argyle ore is 40% higher, which would likely improve production and costs at Point Rousse while it's being fed to the mill.

Meanwhile, at the Stog'er Tight deposit, which sits just 3 kilometers from Pine Cove, we saw outstanding drill results. Anaconda reported an incredible hole of 20 meters of 5.45 grams per tonne gold and several other high-grade holes over narrow intervals, including 5 meters of 18.42 grams per tonne gold and 7 meters of 10.14 grams per tonne gold. These drill results have expanded the strike length at Stog'er Tight to 1.2 kilometers from 600 meters previously, and this deposit remains along strike to the southwest and down-dip. It's also worth noting that this is all near-surface gold as the deposit has barely been tested to more than 100-meter vertical depths. Assuming the encouraging results continue and we can infill this area, it would not be unreasonable to see the company prove up a resource of more than 75,000 ounces at Stog'er Tight. Given how close Stog'er Tight is to the mill, these would be high-quality ounces if proven, especially given that they're high-grade and near-surface.

Outside of the company's satellite opportunities at the Point Rousse Project and the current operations, Anaconda also has a high-grade project in Nova Scotia that's nestled next to St. Barbara's (OTCPK:STBMF) in Nova Scotia. St. Barbara acquired this projected for over US$550 million last year, and currently produces over 100,000 ounces from the mine previously owned by Atlantic Gold (OTCPK:SPVEF). To date, Anaconda has delineated a 1.38 million-ounces at Goldboro at an average grade above 6.0 grams per tonne gold. The company continues to complete development work on the project with a plan to complete a Feasibility Study later this year. Assuming a positive Feasibility Study, this provides Anaconda with organic production growth and a new catalyst for a re-rating. While the company is currently a junior gold producer, an 18,000-ounce annual production profile is hardly enough to excite the market and command much of a premium vs. explorers. However, even as an explorer the stock is cheap. Let's take a look at Anaconda's valuation:

As noted earlier, we've got investors chasing down pre-resource explorers and valuing them at over US$110 million like G2 Goldfields (OTC:LGDRF). Still, Anaconda has remained relatively off the radar until recently, trading at less than half this market cap as a small-scale gold producer. Currently, the company has 146 million shares outstanding and a share price of US$0.35, and this translates to a market capitalization of just $51 million. Based on the company's 1.58 million ounces at Point Cove and Goldboro, this translates to a valuation per ounce of only US$32.28, a dirt-cheap valuation for a gold explorer with a small-scale production profile. This is because explorers worldwide are currently fetching a valuation of close to US$63/oz, and they do not have the benefit of being cash-flow positive. Therefore, even if we exclude Anaconda's current production profile as it's a very small-scale producer, we still have the company trading at 50% below where explorers are trading worldwide.

Based on the current market capitalization and the potential that the company could eventually become a 50,000-ounce gold producer based on Goldboro, Anaconda likely has a valuation floor around US$0.27, yet significant upside long-term if we can see a production decision on Goldboro. Besides, the massive benefit that Anaconda has over current gold explorers is that it is generating over US$2.5 million in cash flow per quarter, allowing the company to funnel some of its excess cash towards exploration. Most explorers are forced to head to the market to raise capital each time they decide to start a new drill program that dilutes shareholders, so this is a clear benefit to the Anaconda Mining story. Currently, the company has over US$7 million in cash after raising C$5.5 million recently to accelerate its exploration efforts.

So, why not pay up for the stock here?

While Anaconda Mining is undoubtedly an undervalued story even after the recent advance, the stock is now beginning to get a little extended, more than 50% above its 200-day moving average (yellow line). While stocks can often shrug this off, and this doesn't mean that Anaconda Mining has to top out here, it does suggest that risks are a little elevated for starting new positions. Therefore, for investors looking to start a new position in the stock, I believe it would be wise to wait for 15% corrections, which would offer a much lower risk entry. For now, I see the stock as a Hold, as I noted in my article six weeks ago when I first began covering the stock.

Anaconda Mining continues to be relatively under the radar in the gold sector and is trading at a valuation fit for an explorer as a positive cash-flow producer. While the production profile is not significant, it is enough to generate some cash-flow and prevent dilution, which is a clear differentiator compared to most explorers in the sector. Given that the stock is still trading at below US$35.00/oz vs. a peer average above US$60.00/oz, I believe there's still some long-term upside here, especially if the company can find a way to unlock value at the high-grade Goldboro Project. Based on this, I continue to rate the stock as a Hold. However, I believe investors would be wise to look to buy on dips vs. chasing the stock above US$0.37.

