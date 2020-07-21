AUD/CAD Could Continue To Grind Higher As Terms Of Trade Differentials Favor Upside

Therefore, while CAD tends to fall on the back of oil price collapses (given the significance of its domestic Oil & Gas industry and crude-related exports), Australia is a net beneficiary of crude-specific price falls.

However, not many people realize that Australia, in spite of AUD being recognized as a commodity currency, is a net importer of crude products.

Yet AUD/CAD does tend to rise on the back of sentiment, given that AUD is traditionally viewed as riskier than CAD (as Australia's economy is smaller and less diversified).

AUD/CAD could be considered a risk-neutral currency pair, given that both AUD and CAD are exposed to shifts in commodity markets.

The AUD/CAD currency pair, which expresses the value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the Canadian dollar, is effectively a risk-neutral pair with regard to the fact that both currencies (AUD and CAD) are recognizably exposed to shifts in prices among commodity markets.

If a country has significant exposure to the Oil & Gas industry, for instance, and particularly if it is a net exporter of oil-related products, the country's currency is likely to find itself subject to oil price volatility. The largest export category of Canada is mineral fuels including oil ($98.4 billion USD; roughly 22% of total Canadian exports). As I will mention later, Australia too is exposed to Oil & Gas.

The slide in oil markets through 2020 has weighted heavily on the Canadian dollar, while the drop in Canada's short-term interest rate has also brought short-term CAD funding costs much more closely in line with other G10 FX rates. For now, the Bank of Canada's short-term rate remains at just +0.25%, not far from the zero lower bound.

(Source: Investing.com)

You will notice from the table above that Australia's short-term rate is at the same level, and hence short-term funding costs for CAD and AUD are understood to be roughly equivalent (whereas CAD was less liquid before the COVID-19 crisis this year). FX funding rates may independently depart from each other in money markets and/or as implied by government bond markets, but generally speaking AUD and CAD are currently level from a monetary policy rate perspective. There is no carry-trade appeal or natural interest rate bias for this pair; other factors, including expectations with regard to future interest rate moves, matter more at present.

I previously thought that AUD/CAD would fall subsequent to the crash in global equities that began in Q1 2020. Yet while I understood the positive correlation between equities and AUD/CAD (expecting further downside in equities to support AUD/CAD downside), equities moved against my prediction, helping to support AUD/CAD higher over the past few months.

Improved conditions in oil markets have helped to prevent CAD from free-falling lower against alternative currencies such as USD. Yet AUD has pushed higher than CAD, with the Australian dollar apparently proving to be one of the most quintessential pro-risk commodity currencies in the FX space this year. If risk sentiment is positive, AUD and CAD usually both strengthen. Yet AUD can often beat CAD in pro-risk environments, given that the Australian economy is generally less sophisticated (diversified) than the Canadian economy; this condition begets greater volatility on both the upside and downside for AUD.

Australia is exposed to Oil & Gas like Canada. Key exports also fuel-related products, which represent around 33% of the country's exports ($88.9 billion USD). Against Australia's fuel-related exports of $88.9 billion are $30.7 billion of imports in this same product category (net $58.2 billion), whereas Canada's fuel-related exports of $98.4 billion are offset by $33.2 billion of imports in the same category (net $65.2 billion). However, the distinction to make is that the type of fuels that Canada sells are mostly petroleum products, whereas Australia's fuel exports are most significantly coal briquettes and iron ore.

The extract below from the OEC (for 2018) illustrate Canada's top export exposures:

The top exports of Canada are Crude Petroleum ($66.6B), Cars ($41B), Gold ($12.9B), Refined Petroleum ($12.3B), and Vehicle Parts ($11.3B). The top imports of Canada are Cars ($29.4B), Refined Petroleum ($15.8B), Delivery Trucks ($13.7B), Crude Petroleum ($12.2B), and Computers ($7.86B).

We can compare these numbers to Australia's profile (on the OEC website), which shows that petroleum-related exports are clearly a significantly lesser concern for the country (relative to Canada):

The top exports of Australia are Coal Briquettes ($57.2B), Iron Ore ($48.1B), Petroleum Gas ($17.6B), Gold ($16.1B), and Aluminium Oxide ($6.66B). The top imports of Australia are Refined Petroleum ($18.5B), Cars ($18.1B), Crude Petroleum ($9.25B), Delivery Trucks ($7.29B), and Broadcasting Equipment ($6.51B).

Indeed, Australia is in fact a net importer of crude products, making it a net beneficiary of falls in crude oil prices (i.e., fewer Australian dollars are needed to buy a barrel of oil when global oil prices fall, hence falling oil prices may help to stem AUD outflows, at least in terms of alternative commodity currencies like CAD and NOK). Gold prices have also risen through 2020, and gold is another significant net export of Australia's. All in all, the terms of trade (the ratio of export prices to import prices) for Australia has been steady, whereas Canada's terms of trade have fallen sharply this year.

(Source: Trading Economics)

Notice from the chart above that Canada's terms of trade is significantly lower (on an indexed basis) than it was at the start of 2018, whereas Australia's terms of trade (the relative price of the country's exports in terms of its imports) is markedly higher than it was from the start of 2018. The monthly candlestick chart below includes a horizontal line depicting the price at which the 2018 year began for AUD/CAD.

(Chart created by the author using TradingView.)

At the start of 2018, the AUD cash rate (as set by the Reserve Bank of Australia) was positive at +1.50%. The comparable short-term rate for CAD, as set by the Bank of Canada, was +1.00% (from the start of 2018). In other words, AUD/CAD had a positive spread of 50 basis points, whereas today it is effectively nil. Yet now we have a situation where Canada's terms of trade have moved significantly adversely relative to Australia's (bullish for AUD/CAD), while risk sentiment currently remains broadly constructive (also generally bullish for AUD/CAD).

The loss of carry-trade appeal may help to pace any further upside in AUD/CAD, but the relative moves in the terms of trade in Australia and Canada are clearly favorable for AUD/CAD. With the terms of trade differentials now looking far more positive for AUD/CAD than they did at the start of 2018, it would not surprise me to see AUD/CAD trading above 0.9817 in the near future (at least).

Also, should Canada's economy take a harder hit (in terms of GDP) than Australia this year (as it is generally expected to), we would generally expect this to be (relatively) deflationary for Canada. This relative deflationary expectation would typically present us with an monetary easing bias; i.e., we can probably expect the Bank of Canada to act (and/or speak) in a more "dovish" manner than the Reserve Bank of Australia. Moving forward, AUD/CAD would seem to favor a further grind upward over the medium term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.