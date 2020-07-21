Funko (FNKO) is expected to deliver hazardous revenue growth during 2020, but the market estimates it will be growing favorably in the following years. Investing in the company presents a safe risk-reward proposition with ideal downside and massive upside potential, and as for its price, it is absurdly undervalued.

Funko is a micro-cap company with a market cap of about $180 million with favorable financials. The reorganization and upcoming console launches could be the critical factors that move the valuation to the higher end of the spectrum.

Video Games and new Franchises

Outside the stock itself, Funko sales are an excellent way to measure pop culture trends. So, it is no surprise that movies and video games are a great source of material for its products.

The current COVID-19 pandemic has halted many new types of products and impacted revenue and gross margin as movies got delayed.

If we look at the top franchises for Funko each quarter, they are almost all movies and video games. The top sellers are also primarily new releases. If we were to oversimplify the portfolio that Funko handles, it could be said that it consists of a wide variety of evergreen properties that constitute 50% of the portfolio, 33% new releases, and about 17% niche products. In 2020, the company has had to deal with far fewer new releases in movies that hurt a third of its portfolio severely.

In upcoming months, as movie theaters reopen around the globe and movie releases start up again, Funko's new franchises will rise again. If that weren't enough, the last quarter of the year will receive an uptick in video game launches that comes only once every six or seven years - the launch of a new generation of consoles. When the new Xbox (MSFT) and PlayStation (SNE) consoles are launched, plenty of new games will be released with them, many of which are evergreen properties ready to be reactivated or relatively new franchises like the Horizon game series.

While the majority of the top franchises are movies, new video game franchises have been very successful; also, video game releases of evergreen brands can revitalize the sales of those properties. A good example of this is the Dragon Ball Z franchise that increased sales after the release of new video games in 2018 and 2019.

This trend will likely happen at the end of the year with PS5 and Xbox Series X game releases like Spider-Man: Miles Morales and other Marvel video games.

There is, of course, the risk that the second wave of coronavirus ends up further delaying the launch of new movies. If cases keep increasing in the US, the scarcity of new content that Funko had to endure during the first half of 2020 will continue the rest of the year. While the risk is not low in probability, Funko's current price is not likely not go much lower than where it is, and at some point in time, movie theaters will reopen.

Valuation

Funko's revenue growth has ranged between 15.9% and 32.9%, with a tendency to be decreasing. The forecast modeled an average revenue growth of 4.4%, much lower than the average of 23.3% that the company has shown in the past five years. The estimate considers an average gross margin of 30.6% in line with the company's past performance. G&A as a percentage of revenue has had a maximum and minimum of 15.6% and 23.7%, with a tendency to increase. The estimate considers an average G&A as a percentage of revenue of 23.7%, compared to the past average of 21%. The 2020 G&A could be lower than what the forecast is showing, as the company is pursuing job cuts during Q2 and Q3. However, the model considers a more conservative approach to G&A to include the possibility of a more bearish scenario.

These approximations are in line with the market expectations for Funko in the next couple of years, as the image below shows.

I like to use Peter Lynch's ratio when valuing a stock. This method uses the ratio between the expected earnings growth plus dividends and the P/E of the stock to determine its fair value. A stock that has a 1:1 ratio is reasonably priced. The higher the number, the more underpriced the stock.

This valuation does not take into account the assets and liabilities of the company. The growth considered in the valuation is the average yearly growth of the next years.

With this valuation, arguably, the stock is at worst overvalued by 12% and at best undervalued by 326%. So, it is severely undervalued.

Building an adjusted Beta Pert risk profile for the current fair price of the stock, we can calculate the risk profile for purchasing the stock now.

The risk profile shows there is an 8.01% probability that Funko will trade at a lower price than it is today. Considering the potential downside, upside and the likelihood of each, the statistical value of the opportunity of investing now is 145.9%.

Constructing an adjusted Beta Pert risk profile for the long-term prospects of the stock, we can calculate the risk profile for the company.

The risk profile shows there is an 8% probability that Funko will end up trading at a lower price than it is today. Considering the potential downside, upside and the likelihood of each, the statistical value of the opportunity of investing now is 65.2%.

Conclusions

The reorganization and upcoming console launches could deliver a significant result for the stock and move the price considerably. Still, even if this doesn't have as much impact on the revenue as it could be expected or the movie theater reopening happens later than expected, the core business of Funko is strong and the company is ludicrously undervalued currently.

With the decrease in revenue from the direct impact of the pandemic and the indirect hit from the delay of movie releases, it is likely that Funko is on the lowest point it could be with little to no room to go lower and a very bright future for the second half of the year and interesting long-term prospects.

