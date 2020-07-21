Prepared by Stephanie, analyst at the team of BAD BEAT Investing

Halliburton's (HAL) stock had been absolutely decimated during the COVID-19 market selloff. Oil prices hit lows not seen in many decades, including unprecedented negative pricing on the front-month contract during the most recent quarter. We made a bold buy call and said that you should take a position in this stock when it was under $7. You now have a double. Our members have largely made the wise decision to back out their initial investment, plus a little profit, and are now playing with house money. We think you can do the same if you have not done so. If you are on the sidelines, we have good news. We think there is more upside in the medium term, and especially the long term, but in the short run, expect more volatility. We are seeing massive costs for the company in the short term. Despite trying to slash expenses, it is tough to keep going after a quarter that saw unprecedented oil price action. H2 2020 looks better, but we especially think 2021 will be good for the company and the stock.

When economies around the world even return to 50% of what they were doing before the COVID-19 crisis, pent-up demand for oil will be unleashed. Thus, buying now is still a rather contrarian play at the time, but we are always on the lookout for names that are simply beaten down too far and look to scale in and profit from the reversal. Unless you see bankruptcy as likely, despite another few weeks to months of pain in oil, you can buy. While we find names left for dead and profit from the reversal, we are in a position of playing after a double. We think that it will take time, but another double is not out of the question, but wait for the next pullback. In this column, we check back in on performance.

Performance was mostly better than we expected

The company just reported its Q2 earnings, which saw a slight top-line miss and a bottom-line beat versus consensus estimates. In fairness, this was a really tough quarter, and we thought sales revenues could be down 50% here. This was because of the devastation in oil pricing continued through April and May, as demand had been eroded, and supply was still coming. This was truly a huge headwind. Only in recent weeks have things begun to improve, but there is still so much work to be done. The fact of the matter is that you need to understand that oil prices are so strongly linked to the performance of the company and the stock. As such, with wild moves in oil prices in recent weeks, the stock has moved with volatility. The uncertainty makes decisions like capex and labor planning all that much harder going forward. That said, Q2 saw pricing all over the place. Revenues, actually, were as expected down heavily from a year ago, declining 46% and registering at $3.2 billion in the quarter.

As you can see, we saw a decline which we anticipated but was slightly better than we expected. At $3.2 billion, the company was slightly below consensus projections. We were more bearish, expecting $3 billion, so this result is welcomed in our opinion, but it is still disgusting. But where were the revenues generated from? We need to know the trends driving these issues. Overall, it was a huge decline from Q1.

There was a divergence in operating segment performance relative to the sequential quarter, which saw the beginning of COVID-19. We saw lower revenues sequentially from Q1 2020 in the Completion and Production segment. Revenue here was $1.7 billion, a decrease of $1.3 billion or 44%. Yikes. These declines were driven by a decrease in pressure pumping activity globally, primarily in U.S. land and Latin America, coupled with lower artificial lift activity in U.S. land. This was partially offset by improved completion tool sales internationally. As you can see, the crimped demand from COVID-19 was evident. It spilled over into Drilling and Evaluation as well.

Over in the Drilling and Evaluation segment, we saw a lower decline from the sequential quarter. Revenue came in at $1.5 billion which was down 27% versus Q1 2020, better than we expected at $1.3 billion here. It is worth pointing out that cost controls led to operating income decreasing $90 million, a 41% drop from the sequential quarter. Driving this was the simple fact that there was a global reduction in drilling-related services and lower software sales internationally.

As we look to the rest of 2020, we are mostly interested in regional activity, and given the global nature of COVID-19, it stands to reason that we will see a divergence in regional activity in the next few quarters. International expansion ceased, which up until this Q2 was helping to offset the declines in North America. North America revenue was $1,0 billion, a 57% decrease from the sequential quarter actually. The action is still promising internationally, and we think it will rebound later this year. The company is successfully executing its strategy of controlling what expenses it can control and managing the business to perform well in any market conditions. International revenue was $2.1 billion, a 17% decrease from Q1. All regions in the international space saw revenue declines.

Controlling expenses

Expenses have been well managed, but again, management has stated previously that it is committed to further cuts. While the company cannot control pricing, it can control expenses to a large degree. On a GAAP basis, things were nasty. Halliburton recognized $2.1 billion of pre-tax impairments and other charges to further adjust its cost structure to current market conditions. These charges consisted primarily of non-cash asset impairments, mainly associated with pressure pumping equipment and real estate, as well as inventory write-offs, severance, and other costs.

This expense control ability on an adjusted basis was more telling. Adjusted operating income was $236 million. Despite the market headwinds, the margin performance was decent, especially in the Completion and Production, but also in the Drilling and Evaluation division. There was $456 million of positive free cash flow generated this quarter reflecting aggressive cost reduction actions. Despite missing the top line, the earnings per share were ahead of projections, though down from last year.

Adjusted net income was $46 million, or $0.05 per diluted share. This compares to adjusted net income for Q1 2020, excluding impairments and other charges and a loss on the early extinguishment of debt, of $270 million, or $0.31 per diluted share.

Final thoughts

Looks like it is hard to be bullish on names here, but becomes easier when you think long term. COVID-19 has been a global headwind, but it is temporary. Oil demand will return. Economic activity will resume. Driving will resume. Travel will return. Factories and construction will resume. It is not going to be years of this but maybe a few quarters. Halliburton continues to control costs. We think foreseeing earnings is difficult here. Halliburton is reducing overhead and other costs by approximately $1 billion, and is lowering capital expenditures. We liked seeing positive free cash flow in an incredibly difficult quarter. Q3 is off to a much better start with oil prices having improved. While we need more improvement, it is not as ugly as where we were in Q2. We think that as things improve, the stock will slowly head back to the high-teens and eventually retake $20. Keep a close watch on expenses, and international performance in the interim.

