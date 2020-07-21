COF is too risky a value approach that I would rather stay away from ahead of earnings day.

From loan balances to interest margins and credit costs, I can't seem to find a good reason to be optimistic about this consumer bank.

If I had to cherry-pick one period to be a Capital One bear over the past ten years, it would probably be the second quarter of 2020.

The consumer banking company is scheduled to report earnings on July 21, after the closing bell. Analysts don't seem too concerned about lack of top-line firepower, as consensus revenue decline currently sits at a mere 4%. EPS is projected to dig deep into negative territory, but the final number will depend greatly on the size of the credit reserve build-up that is expected to hit the P&L. Credit: Upgraded Points

Not much to justify optimism

From top to bottom, it is hard to find many reasons to be optimistic about Capital One's 2Q financial performance.

Big Bank earnings week already suggested that Consumer has been the softest segment among top diversified financial services companies, with Corporate Banking and Trading saving the space from an ugly wipeout during the period. As a reminder, Capital One is very much a "pure play" consumer bank that will not have the crutch of institutional clients to break its fall.

Starting from the top line, I expect to see a combination of bearish forces acting on the two main drivers of revenues: loan balances and interest margin. The former should be impacted by lower levels of consumer spending coupled with a defensive stance that has been leading to a decrease in household debt recently. On the margin side, a yield curve that is flatter and closer to zero will probably not help much. Just for reference, Bank of America's (BAC) net interest yield ex-global markets dropped by an eye-catching 71 bps sequentially in the second quarter.

When it comes to credit expenses, I would not dare guess what the added provision for losses might look like, but I expect it to be sizable. Not a single of the banks that I have followed during this earnings season seemed optimistic about the macroeconomic landscape going forward. I fear for Capital One the most, since it tends to have the lowest credit quality customer base - precisely the demographic group that I expect to bear the brunt of the COVID-19 crisis. See graph below on delinquencies and charge-offs between March and May.

In my view, any upside to bottom-line expectations would have to come from non-interest expense management. Here, Capital One has a chance to support margins a bit through its digital transformation efforts. Failure to manage the P&L and cash flow tightly could cause fears over a dividend cut to resurface.

Cheap, but deservingly so

In exchange for such meaningful headwinds, COF is now a very cheap stock. Shares still trade 43% off peak levels reached in early January 2020 (see chart below), which could encourage bargain hunters to pay closer attention to this name. But in my view, the lower price tag is merely a reflection of the risks associated with investing in COF specifically, and consumer finance generally, amid a period of economic uncertainty.

Were I to invest in the financial services sector today, I would probably approach it from a place of quality and business model diversification. That said, I would consider JPMorgan (JPM) first. As a plan B, I would likely favor strong institutional banks like Goldman Sachs (GS) or Morgan Stanley (MS), which have been relative winners so far in 2020.

In my opinion, COF is too risky a value approach that I would rather stay away from ahead of earnings.

