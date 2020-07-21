It's been an outstanding start to the year for the Gold Miners Index (GDX), and Harmony Gold (HMY) is one of the miners that has led the charge, doubling the sector's return with an 82% advance in six months. The catalyst for this significant outperformance is the higher impact the gold (GLD) price has had on the company's earnings and margins as Harmony is one of the highest-cost gold producers in the sector. This margin expansion and expected 250% annual EPS growth in FY-2021 have earned the company a spot among the top-10 rated miners in the Materials Sector (XLB) from a Quant Rating standpoint and a seat among the top-150 growth stocks in the market. However, while Harmony has near unrivaled growth, it is finally beginning to get a little extended, more than 50% above its 200-day moving average. Therefore, I believe investors would be wise not to chase the stock above $6.75.

(Source: Mponeng Mine, MinesandMetals.com)

Harmony Gold was previously one of the least attractive miners in the Gold Miners Index with all-in sustaining costs [AISC] coming in at $1,231/oz in FY-2018, leaving little room for margins with a $1,350/oz gold price. FY-2019 wasn't much better from a cost standpoint, with AISC coming in at $1,207/oz, but the gold price did help out a little, spending a couple of months above $1,500/oz last year. However, in a $1,700/oz gold price environment, investors have been flocking to the stock in droves as analysts ratchet up earnings estimates for FY-2020 and FY-2021. Further bolstering the improved investment thesis for Harmony Gold, the recent acquisition of the Mponeng and Mine Waste Solutions [MWS] from AngloGold Ashanti (AU) is set to boost the company's production profile at the same time as margins are increasing exponentially. The deal was quite favorable for the company at a purchase price of roughly $300 million, and deferred payments if certain production targets are met.

(Source: Company Presentation)

As the map below shows, Mponeng was a very strategic acquisition given its proximity to Harmony's current operations and the significant addition of gold reserves. This deal will not only replenish reserves that are running low at Harmony's Masimong and Unisel mines, but it will also significantly increase the company's production profile, from just over 1.35 million ounces to closer to 1.75 million ounces. Given that nearly all of the one million-plus ounce gold producers are struggling to find any way to generate production, it certainly separates Harmony from the crowd a little. Furthermore, it's a bonus that the acquisition was made at the right price. Harmony added reserves at the cost of less than $100/oz based on Mponeng alone, and less than $50/oz if including the lower grade tailings treatment reserves at MWS.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Assuming the two operations perform as planned, Harmony Gold has the potential to grow total annual gold production to above 1.7 million ounces per year, a very respectable growth rate from the FY-2019 annual gold production profile of just above 1.4 million ounces. This should allow Harmony to remain as a minimum 1-million ounce gold producer out to FY-2030, which should allow the company to focus on generating free-cash-flow going forward vs. being forced to be mindful of adding reserves and production through acquisitions. Let's take a closer look at Harmony's growth metrics below following the acquisition of Mponeng and MWS:

(Source: Company Presentation)

As we can see from the chart below, Harmony Gold has seen a relatively dismal earnings trend over the past several years, with minimal annual earnings per share [EPS] growth. However, this trend is finally expected to change in FY-2020 thanks to the margin boost from the gold price. FY-2020 annual EPS estimates are currently sitting at $0.23, translating to 64% growth year over year, and this would translate to an earnings breakout year for the company. This development occurs when annual EPS breaks out to a new high from a multi-year range from a previous period of congestion. Typically, this is a bullish development, especially if it is expected to continue with robust growth in the following year to confirm the breakout.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

If we take a look at the chart below, which compares annual EPS with the gold price, we can see that while FY-2020 is undoubtedly a nice step in the right direction, it's FY-2021 where the real growth lies. Based on current FY-2021 estimates of $0.82, Harmony is expected to grow annual EPS by over 250% in FY-2021, an incredible growth rate for any stock, regardless of its sector. This massive growth is driven by both production growth at Mponeng and MWS, and the margin expansion stemming from the higher gold price. However, while this growth is exceptional, it's important to note that the best names in the sector like B2Gold (BTG) and Franco-Nevada (FNV) did not need a $1,700/oz gold price to generate earnings breakouts. Therefore, while these growth rates are exceptional, Harmony's annual EPS is highly sensitive to the gold price, given its skimpy margins. This means that while the best gold producers might not see much turbulence if the gold price does correct 10% or more, Harmony would be much more impacted.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

(Source: Seeking Alpha Premium)

It's also worth noting that at the end of the day, Harmony Gold is still a Tier-3 jurisdiction high-cost producer, currently ranked 54th among 63 gold producers from a cost standpoint. Therefore, while high growth rates are luring in many investors, it's important to note that Harmony Gold is pulling its gold out of the ground at a 20% higher level than the industry average, from some of the least attractive jurisdictions in the world. This does not mean that Harmony Gold can't perform well or that we should completely discount its annual EPS growth, but it suggests that there are much less risky options out there with superior margins in the sector. Personally, I prefer gold companies that can put up new all-time highs in annual EPS without the help of the gold price, as I don't need to worry about what the gold price does for my thesis to play out. Let's take a look at the valuation:

(Source: Author's Chart)

While Harmony Gold has enjoyed a massive rally over the past couple of months due to a valuation disconnect from the sector, this valuation disconnect is now much less pronounced and the stock is now fairly priced. This is because Harmony Gold is currently trading at 13.8x forward earnings vs. a peer median of 14.8x forward earnings, despite a cost profile that's significantly worse than the peer group. As the chart below shows, the median all-in sustaining costs among 1-million ounce African gold producers is $950/oz, while Harmony's all-in sustaining costs for FY-2019 came in above $1,200/oz. Therefore, this parabolic rise has pushed Harmony to within a hair of its peer group on a valuation standpoint, despite Harmony being a mile away from a margin standpoint.

(Source: YCharts.com)

If we take a closer look at an even larger peer group of African producers below, we can see that Harmony Gold is currently ranked last out of 15 African gold producers from a cost standpoint. This confirms that the above peer group I've chosen is not cherry-picked to make Harmony Gold unfavorable. Meanwhile, B2Gold is currently ranked 7th out of 15 names with significantly lower costs ($869/oz vs. $1,207/oz), yet the company is trading at a lower forward P/E ratio than Harmony (13.24 vs. 13.84). This suggests that Harmony Gold is getting overvalued, or B2Gold is far too undervalued. Given that B2Gold is trading relatively in line with most African gold producers, I would argue that Harmony is the anomaly, and it's now fairly valued above $6.60. Therefore, while the recent rally has been explosive in Harmony Gold, I would not expect further gains to be as easy given that we would see a valuation headwind show up above $6.90.

(Source: Author's Chart)

As we can see from the daily chart above, the technical picture corroborates this view, with Harmony Gold now getting quite extended on a historical basis. The last time Harmony Gold was more than 50% above its 200-day moving average was just over a year ago in August 2019, and the stock suffered a sharp correction of over 20%. We are currently trading more than 60% above this 200-day moving average, and while this doesn't mean we need to see a repeat of the September 2019 correction, it's clear that the reward to risk is no longer favorable here. Based on this, I do not believe it's wise to chase the stock here.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Harmony Gold certainly looks excellent from a numbers standpoint with massive margin expansion and an earnings growth rate in FY-2021 that dwarfs the peer group. However, on closer inspection, the company is only enjoying these high growth rates due to a higher gold price and remains a high-cost producer in unfavorable jurisdictions. Typically, this combination (inferior jurisdiction, high costs) leads to the worst returns within the sector. This means that an investor must have a high conviction in further upside in the gold price to be adding new exposure to Harmony at these levels. Therefore, while Harmony might be tempting to buy here as a sector leader, I do not believe it's wise to chase the stock above $6.75 if this rally does continue. In fact, if we were to see Harmony Gold trade above $6.90 before September, I would view this as an opportunity to book some profits.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD, AU, FNV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.