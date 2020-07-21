If the cloud surged as much as the average SaaS stock this quarter, Intel should deliver an even greater beat.

Intel (INTC) is set to report its Q2 earnings after the bell on Thursday, July 24. Reports have recently come out with IDC’s and Gartner’s predictions for the PC market in Q2, which suggest a slight (2%) to more notable (11%) uptick in PC sales, which could form the basis of a substantial revenue beat. It also marks the first to second quarter free of lingering supply issues.

As Intel had indicated in January, the year is progressing as the reverse of its usual trend: instead of ending the year strong because of holiday PC sales, the year started strong with the Windows (MSFT) refresh and surge in cloud spending. The second half will be characterized by progressively tougher comps, the start of the Apple (AAPL) transition away from Intel modems and CPUs, likely weaker cloud after several strong quarters, and since early this year, the ramifications of COVID-19 on the overall economy. To that end, Intel had suspended buybacks and took in $10 billion in debt.

On the other hand, COVID-19 thus far has been anything but a headwind for Intel, it may also have delayed Apple's iPhone by perhaps several weeks (pushing this headwind more towards 2021), while Apple Silicon for Mac won't be significant yet anyway, and CEO Bob Swan seemed bullish about cloud and comms continuing to be strong into H2.

In any case, concerning Q2 results, the uptick in PC sales serves as an indicator that Intel might achieve its fifth consecutive beat by at least $0.8 billion. As I noted in another recent article, given that this earnings report also comes off the back of the Apple transition news (causing the stock to dip), there could be a favorable upside reaction to Intel's earnings, so buying ahead of earnings could pay off.

Q2 Preview

According to IDC and Gartner, the global PC market grew respectively 11.2% and 2.8% in Q2. IDC’s data includes Chromebooks. Strength in the PC market continues to come from the work-from-home dynamics. It still remains to be seen how this demand will evolve in the coming quarters, but given the importance of the PC during this pandemic (as now confirmed by those reports), I would expect PC demand to remain healthy, with likely a decline next year on tougher comps.

Additionally, given the supply issues from 2018-2019, Intel has the opportunity to refill inventory, which could mean sales were even higher.

Intel itself guided to $18.5 billion revenue, up 12%, or $2 billion YoY (indicative of the strong first half Intel expected), or down $1.3 billion QoQ. However, Intel attributed this YoY growth to a ~25% surge in data-centric sales after a weak Q2’19, with the PC only flat to slightly up. But given the PC reports just mentioned, it seems all but likely that the PC group will beat Intel’s expectations.

To that end, the up to 11% growth could indicate significantly that it might beat by quite some margin. There is also an additional factor likely contributing to further growth: with Intel's supply issues gone as it has increased capacity, the company had committed to increasing inventory (its own inventory, but by extension also of its partners, since they were also low).

On the data center side, too, Intel expected momentum to continue into Q2, and suggested during the quarter that it might even have a tail into Q3. The average SaaS company saw more than healthy (stock) gains during the quarter, so it seems very likely again that COVID-19 will drive further outperformance in the cloud segment.

Concerning gross margins, this was likely one of the reasons for the muted stock reaction after Intel’s Q1 earnings, as I detailed in April. GM guidance called for ~56%, down ~5.5 ppt YoY. As Intel explained though, this was due to the qualification of Tiger Lake, and the company said this was a similar impact as Ice Lake last year, despite twice the number units being reserved (indicative of higher yield). So, this is a one-time item that will actually benefit Q3 and Q4 as those reversed units get sold. The bottom line gross margin for 2020 will simply end up being what the yield is, which Intel said was slightly ahead of its expectation last year, which called for 59% for the year.

Questions

In April, I raised multiple questions that investors could ask (in principle).

To review briefly, the first one was one that will always be relevant: product leadership, which I discuss in the next section for client. In any case, Intel launched Lakefield. Next, COVID-19 is likely to get addressed, of course, especially going into H2. Concerning capex, TSMC (TSM) recently raised its guidance due to increased demand. Intel, for its part, said last quarter some projects were delayed due to COVID-19, which could result in lower capex than expected. Intel's guidance was also already incorporating a 20% increase in wafer capacity, so the company might not have to raise capex further. Also on the manufacturing side, Intel said it doesn't expect COVID-19 to impact the transition timeline to 7nm.

I also questioned Intel's progress on FPGAs, but the company answered with decent (although single-digit) quarterly growth as well as the Stratix 10 NX announcement in June.

Intel also discussed Mobileye: its growth was likely to slow down due to COVID-19. Mobileye's CEO, in a recent interview, suggested full-year revenue even could be down YoY, so the extent of its earnings growth or decline could be something to watch. On the other hand, in July no less than three key items were announced:

Willer partnership for robotaxis in Japan, Taiwan and Southeast Asia.

AV testing permit in Germany.

Comprehensive L1/L2 ADAS partnership with Ford (F), estimated at up to 5 million units annually by 2025. Ford also announced it is partnering with Volkswagen OTCPK:VWAGY)

In Q1, Intel had also stated: "Mobileye ADAS design win with major Asian OEM (first ever with this OEM)".

Lastly, Intel announced its second-generation Optane. So, the only question it didn't address was its foundry business. (I did explicitly ask for Intel to commit to a launch schedule for Sapphire Rapids in 2021, but the company only confirmed it was powered on in Q2'20.)

One or two additional questions could be posed, though. On the data center side, SemiAccurate recently reported that Ice Lake-SP availability was delayed. This was not the first time, and Intel confirmed (also not for the first time) it was still on track for introduction this year.

Secondly, SemiAccurate also said that Jim Keller apparently wanted to outsource more products to TSMC. Intel management has been open about being a TSMC customer, for example, some of its products from acquisitions are outsourced, but SemiAccurate suggests some bigger projects might also be outsourced. It has been previously rumored this could be Intel's second discrete graphics card: DG2.

10nm ramp

To append to this section, Intel said in January specifically and explicitly it had planned nine 10nm product launches for the year. So, as more of a call to Intel, it would then, of course, be logical to follow up on this halfway through the year, indicating which and how many have already launched and what the status for the remainder of those products is.

For example, will the Nervana NNP-I be relevant to earnings given that Intel has stopped its development in favor of Habana?

Competition

Intel had also expected competition to ramp during the year. To that end, the current turbulent environment likely favors Intel. For example, AMD (AMD) had reduced the midpoint of its annual revenue guidance last quarter. In the same report mentioned above, SemiAccurate also said AMD Epyc Rome adoption was slowed due to COVID-19. So, for all the talk from AMD bulls about its supposed “leadership”, Intel continues to be the CPU provider of choice for PCs and the cloud.

Additionally, Intel will release Tiger Lake this summer. If Intel ever lost any leadership in CPUs as the AMD bulls claim, this product will likely reclaim that lead with its improved architecture, higher frequencies (especially compared to Ice Lake), and Intel's new Xe graphics, although the 8-core version might not arrive until perhaps early next year. In any case, Intel said in April it was raising its Tiger Lake (and Snow Ridge) volume goals for the year.

On the other hand, while Intel confirmed Tiger Lake demand (with twice as many units being reserved in Q2 ahead of launch) and claimed 50 design wins, in January the company said 44 Ice Lake designs were shipping, for comparison.

H2 Outlook

The main question analysts will likely have is regarding any clarity on second-half guidance (as well as possibly reinstating the buyback program), as Intel withdrew guidance for the full year in April. This is especially relevant given the points discussed in the introduction (COVID-19, Apple, tougher comps).

If Intel can reinstate, or provide upside, guidance for the year in spite of COVID-19 and the Apple headwinds, then this is likely to be well-received by investors. While both Q1-2 are likely to end up between $19 billion and $20 billion, analysts are currently looking for Q3-4 revenue between $17 billion and $18 billion. This would represent full-year growth of almost $2 billion to $74 billion. For reference, this is slightly ahead of Intel's January guidance.

On the other hand, if the company can carry its first-half performance into the second half, it could deliver ~$78 billion revenue.

Another key item to look for in the second half is the introduction of the Xe discrete graphics card. Intel intended to disclose information about this in the first half, but COVID-19, of course, impacted all major conferences. Instead, Intel has been most keen to talk about Tiger Lake.

As 2021 approaches, although more a Q3 item, analysts will also start to look at 7nm's impact on financials, such as start-up costs impacting gross margins. Those should start to show up explicitly in the second half. While 7nm will launch in Q4'21, the broader launch and ramp will happen in 2022, so the extent of those costs remains to be seen. Intel did suggest it would be a much quicker ramp than 10nm.

Risks

While I claim Intel has a low bar to significantly beat its and analysts' earnings estimates, the company had already raised its own guidance after a strong Q1. If Intel were to beat its ($18.5 billion) guidance by about ~$1.0 billion as it has done in the last four quarters, it would have to post sequentially roughly flat earnings.

Strength in 3D NAND is likely to offset weakness in IoT and Mobileye, but both the PC and data center would have to hold their relatively elevated Q1 revenue. Nevertheless, PC strength is supported by the third-party data, while CEO Bob Swan was already discussing (in the April call) cloud demand possibly remaining elevated into Q3 and even Q4. For example, Swan said it saw elevated demand for its (highest-end) 28-core Xeons in Q1, which was confirmed by the double-digit increase in average selling prices (ASPs).

So, from that view, keeping revenue flat compared to Q1 isn't unreasonable. Intel itself was bullish on Q2, but was especially more cautious towards the second half.

On the other hand, if demand for the 28-core product would decline, this could be a headwind for the data center in Q2.

Lastly, unless Intel has and provides more clarity, the stock could react to H2 upside or downside, which is more uncertain.

Valuation

After recovering from the bear market, Intel stock has been relatively flat at around ~$60, about the same level as before the January earnings. Nevertheless, halfway through the year and despite (or because of) COVID-19, earnings are much higher than analysts expected then.

Some reasons for this valuation are Q2 gross margins, Apple Silicon, and likely also AMD, as expectations were that it would ramp through the year. It seems investors are overly cautious about the stock. My mid-term price target remains $210. More realistically, anything below $60 should be considered safe. Near term, depending on H2 outlook perhaps as much as Q2 earnings, it could cross the $70 mark as it was close to in January.

Takeaway

To summarize the major points, Intel already had a great Q1, as it said at the time it was able to mitigate the COVID-19 supply chain issues. IDC and Gartner noted those issues were absent in Q2 across the full PC chain, which implies Intel's Q2 could be even better (despite Intel itself guiding PC flat). Moreover, the company has additional tailwinds from replenishing inventories and continued cloud demand (which could extend into Q3). This should fuel a solid earnings beat, and I expect a stronger stock reaction than in Q1 (perhaps back to early February levels) as the Apple, gross margin, and AMD concerns should be lower, although H2 outlook remains more uncertain. Also looking out, Mobileye/IoT growth and the Ice Lake-SP ramp remain two notable issues, while Intel has also been more quiet about the Xe graphics launch compared to Tiger Lake. Growth in data center ASPs is a last item of interest after a strong Q1.

All in all, in the last four quarters, Intel has beat revenue estimates by over $4 billion. This is just as much as Amazon has beat its estimates, a company with about 4x as much revenue, and represents over half the revenue of AMD. This goes to show Intel's execution to delivering on its earnings. Given the continued demand for PCs and the cloud, Intel has a relatively low bar to clear to crush earnings yet again.

Nevertheless, despite blowout Q1 earnings growth, the market was not very impressed, likely due to Q2 gross margin guidance, which is a one-time item. Given the expected/guided improved gross margin going into Q3, this makes it more likely for the stock to react better to this quarter’s beat. The most notable downside risk besides Q3 guidance could be weaker data center ASPs, which drove much of its Q1 growth.

Lastly, while Intel’s CPU leadership remains very much questioned in investor and tech circles as the company continues to transition relatively slowly to 10nm, its upcoming Tiger Lake should improve Intel’s competitiveness materially (especially concerning clock speeds) and prove to AMD investors that the latter company does not have a free lunch (anymore). So, at least near term, this makes Intel the more compelling investment option.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.