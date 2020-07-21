These items may have a bearing on how its shares perform in the coming months.

Investors may want to monitor its segment performance, its management's outlook for FY21 and its Azure, Surface and LinkedIn revenue growth rates.

All eyes will be on Microsoft (MSFT) when it reports its Q4 FY20 results after the bell on Wednesday. Investors would be curious to see how the coronavirus outbreak impacted the software giant’s business during the quarter. So, in order to get a fuller picture of its state of finances and operations, investors should monitor its Surface, LinkedIn and Azure growth rates, along with tracking its segment performance and listening in on its management’s outlook for FY21. These items are likely going to determine how Microsoft and its shares will perform over the coming months. Let’s take a closer look at it all.

Azure’s Performance

Let me start by saying that Microsoft doesn’t reveal sales figures for its Azure division but it does, however, report revenue growth figures for the platform with each passing quarter. I believe this growth figure should be on investors' radar when the company announces its Q3 FY20 results as it’ll highlight how well its cloud platform is performing.

There are two reasons why Azure is so important. First, it has grown to become a significant growth driver for Microsoft. We at Business Quant, estimate that Azure generated about $13 billion in revenue during FY19 – roughly accounting for over 10% of the software giant’s total revenue in the period. Analyst estimates for the same actually go as high as $20 billion.

Secondly, Daniel Ives of Wedbush noted the “vast majority of Microsoft's revenue and 80% to 90% of the company's valuation is based on Azure, Office 365 and core enterprise driven franchise.” This is all the more reason for us to track Azure's sales growth momentum in Microsoft’s upcoming earnings report.

The chart below highlights that Azure’s growth rate has tapered of late. It dropped below the 60%-mark twice in the last three quarters and fueled slowdown-related concerns for Azure and Microsoft as a whole. On the other hand, Amazon's AWS (or Amazon Web Services) has a considerably larger revenue base and is naturally growing at a relatively slower pace.

(Source: Business Quant)

There are potentially four outcomes:

Azure’s sales growth accelerates while AWS’ decelerates. This would imply that Microsoft’s cloud platform is gaining ground against its larger rival. Azure’s sales growth decelerates while AWS’ accelerates. This would lend credence to slowdown-related concerns surrounding Microsoft. Both Azure and AWS post an acceleration in their Q2 CY20 revenue growth rates, meaning that both the platforms are benefiting from industry tailwinds. Both Azure and AWS post a deceleration in their Q2 CY20 revenue growth rates, thereby suggesting that both the platforms are experiencing industry headwinds and maybe industry-wide adoption of public cloud platforms is hitting a saturation point.

I estimate that Azure will post a revenue growth of 60% to 63% year on year in Q4. My rationale is that the recent surge in network traffic, caused by the shifting of workloads to work-from-home environments in the COVID-19 era, will encourage customers to upgrade their cloud infrastructure and result in a revenue growth acceleration for Azure. While a growth rate short of the 60%-mark won't have a catastrophic impact on Microsoft and its financials, it would, however, imply that Azure hasn't benefited much from the heightened demand for cloud services in recent months.

Our monthly sales tracker at Business Quant reveals that cloud-centric companies registered a sales growth acceleration in April, May and June. With Azure's rapidly growing revenue base, it's very unlikely that it'll revisit its prior 70%-plus growth rates. So I'm expecting its sales growth momentum to accelerate only by a modest 100 to 400 basis points for now.

(Source: Business Quant)

Other Hot Divisions

Moving on, investors may also want to scrutinize Microsoft’s Surface and LinkedIn revenues. Starting with LinkedIn, the platform has consistently posted sequential revenue growth in every quarter since 2016, except for the last quarter.

(Source: Business Quant)

Granted that LinkedIn's Q3 FY20 revenues grew by over 20% year on year, which is great, but Microsoft’s management did acknowledge during its last earnings call that lower advertising spend restricted the growth of its LinkedIn revenues during the quarter. From its last earnings call:

This was partially offset by a significant reduction in advertising spend, which impacted our Search and LinkedIn businesses.

We need to understand if this situation aggravated or alleviated for Microsoft’s LinkedIn business during its Q4 FY20, so we must track the platform’s revenue contribution in Microsoft's upcoming earnings report.

As far as "guesstimates" go, I'm expecting Microsoft's LinkedIn division to post a sequential revenue decline of around 5%, coming in at $1.95 billion in Q4 FY20. The rationale is that the coronavirus outbreak has encouraged most businesses to rethink their expenses and re-strategize to better adapt to the new normal. I'm expecting this dynamic to impact Google's advertising revenue as well, but that discussion is for another article.

Next, Microsoft had updated and expanded its portfolio of Surface devices back in the holiday season but the division’s revenue barely grew on year-on-year basis during Q3 FY20. I suspect the measly sales growth was due to logistics-related challenges in the last quarter.

Microsoft’s Q4 FY20 may prove to be different for its Surface division this time around. IDC estimates that PC shipments grew by over 11% during the quarter, whereas Canalys estimates the figure to be at 9%. The two research firms may have different growth estimates for the market segment, but both firms seem to agree that the recent shift to work-from-home culture has caused a surge in PC demand across the globe.

I personally expect Surface revenues to grow anywhere between 7% and 15% on a year-on-year basis, in Microsoft's upcoming earnings report.

(Source: Author's calculations)

The rationale is that Microsoft's updated and expanded Surface line-up, along with logistics operations, gradually returning to normalcy across the globe would push the average selling prices and volume shipments of the entire Surface platform higher.

My assumptions for the grid:

ASPs to grow between 2% and 6%.

Shipments to grow between 5% and 9%.

I assumed lower-than industry-average shipment growth rate (11% estimated by IDC and 9% estimated by Canalys) as Microsoft's stores largely remained closed during the quarter. But a slew of new products would have resulted in a modest ASP growth across the Surface platform, which will vary depending on the product mix and product availability.

My estimates actually overlap with management's Surface-specific guidance. Microsoft's top brass had noted in its last earnings call, "in Surface, the continued strong demand should drive revenue growth in the low teens."

Financial Performance

Lastly, analysts are estimating Microsoft’s Q4 FY20 results to come in at $36.49 billion, which would mark a year-on-year growth of 8.2%. Microsoft has outperformed the Street’s revenue estimates in all 5 of its last 5 quarters; so from a statistical standpoint, it’s likely to outperform once again.

But as far as guidance goes, Microsoft’s management had guided its Q4 FY20 revenues to amount to $36.32 billion in its last earnings call, which is more or less in line with the Street’s revenue estimates. The software giant’s top brass also issued a segment-wise revenue guidance during the call, which is attached below for your reference.

Segment Low end High end Midpoint YoY Growth at midpoint Productivity and Business Process 11.65 11.95 11.8 6.8% Intelligent Cloud 12.9 13.14 13.02 14.3% More Personal Computing 11.3 11.7 11.5 2.0% Company Total 35.85 36.79 36.32 7.7%

(All figures in USD billions except for growth rates, Data from Microsoft's Q3 FY20 earnings call and Business Quant database)

Having said that, investors should also listen in on Microsoft management's revenue guidance for Q1 FY21 and for FY21. Does it expect industry tailwinds to subside or intensify over the coming months? Also, how would either of the scenarios impact Microsoft's financials? This would set expectations straight and discard unwarranted speculation floating around the rumorverse.

Final Thoughts

Microsoft’s upcoming earnings report will be a critical moment for the company and its shareholders. It’ll provide us with clarity on Microsoft’s near-term growth prospects amidst the currently uncertain economic environment. I would recommend readers and investors to monitor its Azure, Surface and LinkedIn sales growth momentum, listen in on its management’s outlook for FY21 and scrutinize its segment performance. These items will provide us with clarity around Microsoft’s state of operations and its growth prospects in the COVID-19 era. Good Luck!

