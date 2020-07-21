Building a road or highway isn’t pretty. But it's something our economy needs to have. - President John F. Kennedy

Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) is set to benefit from ultra-low mortgage rates, an election year that should bring about a federal infrastructure bill, and being positioned in states with population growth and strong infrastructure spending. As the largest producer of construction aggregates such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel in the US, Vulcan has almost equal exposure to the public and private construction market.

“Most cyclical sectors have significantly underperformed the broader market as U.S. COVID cases grow, but materials have hung relatively tough in the face of a healthy housing market,” as pointed out in the Lead-Lag Report last week. Vulcan has underperformed the broad materials sector this year but has taken a leap ahead of the index just recently. Since the start of June, VMC is outperforming the sector by 5%. One driver of that outperformance was the announcement of a potential $1 trillion infrastructure bill from the Trump administration and the $1.5 trillion Democratic Moving Forward Bill. Even though there is much disagreement over the specifics, President Obama’s 5-year infrastructure bill is set to expire in September, so politicians will be feeling the pressure to pass a replacement bill.

Vulcan’s stock has been showing a strong trading pattern. It has been above its 50-day moving average since May 26 and has retested the level, but not fallen below it while that 50-day average has been rising. Also, the stock has outperformed the S&P 500 Index over the past 50 days. The stock appears to be under accumulation given the higher volume on positive days compared to negative days.

Vulcan’s first-quarter numbers released in April were promising and showed little impact from Covid-19. Revenue and gross profits were up 5% compared to 1st quarter 2019. Adjusted EBITDA grew over 10% in the 1st quarter which led to a much improved ROIC of 13.9%. Compared to close competitor, Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM), Vulcan had a quarterly profit margin of 5.7% compared to MLM’s 2.7% and a slightly better debt-to-equity ratio of 0.5% versus 0.6%. The largest threat to VMC stock now would be a general movement downward in the market due to renewed worries about Covid-19.

Given the inverse relationship between mortgage rates and new single-family houses sold, there is a positive outlook for the housing market. Covid-19 is creating new social norms where many people prefer to live in a house in the suburbs rather than an apartment building in the city. The ideas of distance and spacing will affect the way we live in the near future and could encourage more residential building.

Another strong point for Vulcan Materials is the geographic region it operates in. Vulcan is focused on the faster-growing sunbelt of the US, rather than the northeast which has witnessed a declining population. Revenues from the West (California, Arizona, and New Mexico) grew over 17% in 1Q20 compared to a year ago. Gulf Coast states saw a slight dip in revenues in 1Q20 from 1Q19 of 1.1%. Weather was a large factor in this drop as projects were delayed due to an overlaid wet season. Weather will continue to affect VMC’s revenues as too much rain can postpone residential and public projects. Texas and California have increased their infrastructure funding by over 100% since the passage of the individual state’s transportation bill. These two states represent 32% of VMC’s 2019 revenues. So, being focused on states with a strong transportation funding will continue to help VMC’s earnings.

Given the uncertainty with the economy and Covid-19, VMC has shown confidence to investors by maintaining its dividend. Vulcan had announced an almost 10% increase in its 1Q 2020 dividend to $0.34. It is retaining the dividend at this higher rate for 2Q 2020. Many companies are trying to retain cash through dividend cuts, but VMC is bucking that trend.

