Capital preservation in times like these can be a top priority. However, capital loss via different jurisdictions is also wise to protect against.

You may be exposing yourself to more risk, when your primary intention for investing in the ETF is to diversify.

If you invest in SLVP, the countries you are investing in may surprise you.

With economic uncertainty high and rising, it may be a great time to invest in precious metals such as silver. We've already seen a nice move up in the price, and although it will be a bumpy ride, the longer-term macro-environment for silver remains favorable.

There are numerous ways to gain exposure to silver, and one of the simplest is to buy a silver ETF made up of silver mining companies. Although it is simple and creates a portfolio of diversified silver miners as fast as you can press the buy button, it also presents unknown risks, such as jurisdiction risk. Jurisdiction risk is the political risk associated with where each mine is geographically located.

This article will highlight the iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miner ETF and break down the top 15 holdings within the ETF and their jurisdictions. This breakdown will help to understand what jurisdictions you are investing in when you own the SLVP ETF.

Brief Discussion of The Problem

You may be wondering why some guy somewhere is writing an article about the risk of owning an ETF with various jurisdictions. With the economic climate behaving the way it is, many people are trying to protect their hard-earned wealth with gold and silver. Still, in doing so, they are protecting against one risk but opening themselves up to another risk (jurisdiction).

I've written extensively about why now is an especially important time to be thinking about the jurisdictions you're investing in. Rather than write about it again, I'd prefer that you read the top half of this article to gain a better understanding.

As I've said before, whether you agree with it or not is really up to you. I'm putting this out there to help you understand the risk, and then act according to your risk tolerance.

As a disclaimer, some funky colors got used in some of the charts below. There were a lot of different jurisdictions, so I had to get creative with the color choices.

iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF (SLVP)

#1 - Pan American Silver (PAAS) - 18.41%

#2 - Harmony Gold (HMY) - 8.61%

#3 - SSR Mining (SSRM) - 6.74%

#4 - Newmont Mining (NEM) - 6.41%

#5 - Hecla Mining (HL) - 5.95%

#6 - Eldorado Gold Corp. (EGO) - 4.43%

#7 - First Majestic Silver (AG) - 4.21%

#8 - Coeur Mining (CDE) - 3.78%

#9 - Industrias Penoles (OTCPK:IPOAF) - 3.65%

#10 - MAG Silver (MAG) - 3.24%

#11 - Silvercorp Metals (SVM) - 3.07%

#12 - Dundee Precious Metals (OTCPK:DPMLF) - 2.87%

#13 - Fortuna Silver (FSM) - 2.87%

#14 - New Gold (NGD) - 2.68%

#15 - Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) - 2.61%

SLVP Top 15 Holdings And Their Jurisdictions - 100%

Conclusion

The iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF is a convenient way to diversify your silver mining company holdings. I also recently took a look at the Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) and thought it would make a helpful comparison to also dissect the jurisdictions for the other silver mining ETF that investors favor. Although these two ETFs are both silver mining ETFs and will track the silver price closely, they turn out to be significantly different when their jurisdictions are broken out.

If you are an ETF investor, it's good to know the companies as well as the jurisdictions of both ETFs to see which one better suits you. Here are some takeaways from the above analysis:

Over 50 percent of the ETF's holdings derive revenue from the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Peru, which are all favorable jurisdictions. Of course, anything can happen that would cause that to change on a dime. The 5th and 6th largest jurisdictions currently in the SLVP ETF are South Africa and China at 7.43 percent and 3.07 percent, respectively. These are two jurisdictions that one should research further. Polymetals which has holdings in Russia and Kazakhstan only make up .46 percent of the ETF's holdings as opposed to nearly 13 percent in the SIL ETF. It is not in the list above, as it is the 29th largest holding in the ETF. This ETF has a lot of small allocations to lesser-known jurisdictions such as Papua New Guinea, Turkey, Bulgaria, Namibia, Greece, Ghana, and Suriname. Some of these are familiar as jurisdictions to avoid, but others will need further research.

If you invest in other precious metals ETFs, a couple of popular ones are GDX Large Cap Gold Miners ETF and GDXJ Junior Gold Miners ETF, which I have also done some jurisdiction analysis for.

To conclude, seeing all of the different jurisdictions this ETF is invested in may make you hesitant about owning it. In that case, it may make more sense to own some of the individual stocks inside the ETF, such as Pan American Silver or MAG Silver, which have more favorable jurisdictions. But if you insist on owning SLVP, then it's good to be aware of it, and can open you up to be more selective with your other gold and silver holdings.

