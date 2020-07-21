The combined FHN and IBERIABANK loan portfolio has high exposure to COVID-19-sensitive industries. The high credit risk from the portfolio will likely restrain the stock price.

First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE: FHN) reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the second quarter, up from $0.04 per share in the first quarter of 2020. The improvement in earnings was largely attributable to a fall in provision expense. FHN’s earnings will likely continue to recover in the second half of the year; however, earnings are unlikely to return to pre-pandemic levels before 2022. Lower provision expense will likely boost earnings in the remainder of the year. Further, the acquisition of IBERIABANK and 30 Truist Bank branches will lift earning assets and drive net income. Moreover, IBERIABANK acquisition will lead to substantial cost savings. Overall, I’m expecting FHN to book adjusted earnings of $0.77 per share in 2020, down 54% from last year. The June 2021 target price suggests a high upside from the current market price; hence, I’m bullish on FHN for a one-year time frame. However, the company faces a high level of credit risk, which will likely restrain the market price in the next two to three months; therefore, I’m adopting a neutral rating on FHN for the near term.

Acquisitions to Drive Net Interest Income

The net interest income will likely surge in the second half of the year due to a hike in earning assets. FHN completed the acquisition of IBERIABANK in July, as mentioned in a press release. According to details given in the second quarter’s financial supplement, IBERIABANK had $26.1 billion of loans as of June 30, 2020, which will boost FHN’s loan portfolio by 81%. Moreover, FHN completed the acquisition of 30 Truist Bank branches in July that added $440 million in loans, as mentioned in a press release.

Furthermore, both FHN and IBERIABANK funded around $2.1 billion of loans each under the Paycheck Protection Program, PPP, in the second quarter, as mentioned in the second quarter’s investor presentation. However, the year-end loan balance will likely not reflect the PPP loans because the management expects most of these loans to get forgiven before the end of 2020, as mentioned in the second quarter’s conference call.

Apart from the acquisitions and PPP, there is little opportunity for loan growth. The management mentioned in the conference call that consumer sentiment is cautious; therefore, they expect only modest loan growth at best for the second half of the year. Considering these factors, I’m expecting FHN to end the year with a loan balance of $55 billion, up 78% from the end of 2019. The following table shows my estimates for loans and other balance sheet items.

The surge in loans and other earning assets will likely drive net interest income in the remainder of the year. Additionally, FHN will book some purchase accounting accretion income that will lift net interest income in the second half. As mentioned in the presentation, the management expects accretion income of around $35 million in the second half of 2020.

Credit Risk Remains High

FHN’s earnings remained under pressure in the first half of the year due to elevated provision expense amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The company reported a provision expense of $255 million that made up 77bps of total loans in the first half. I’m expecting FHN’s provision expense to decline to an almost normal level in the second half of the year. The management utilized Moody’s economic scenario as of May 27, 2020, to determine the provisioning requirement for the second quarter, as mentioned in the presentation. The economic outlook hasn’t changed much since May 27; hence, another sizable reserve build for loan losses is unlikely in the year ahead. Consequently, I’m expecting the provision expense to decline in the second half.

Further, the acquisition of IBERIABANK is unlikely to have much of an impact on the credit quality of FHN’s loan portfolio. Both IBERIABANK and the legacy FHN portfolio had similar exposure to COVID-19-sensitive industries, according to details given in the presentation. Both had around 22% of total loans in vulnerable industries as of June 30, 2020, which is quite high. The following table shows the exposures of the legacy FHN portfolio and IBERIABANK’s portfolio as of the end of the last quarter.

Furthermore, IBERIABANK allowed payment deferrals on 13.4% of its loans and FHN allowed deferrals on 11.6% of its total loans in the second quarter, according to details given in the presentation. The percentage of deferrals shows that a significant portion of all borrowers is facing debt-servicing problems. Considering these factors, I’m expecting FHN to book provision expense of $335 million in 2020, which translates to 60bps of total loans, as opposed to 15bps of total loans in 2019.

The uncertainties related to the severity and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic have elevated the credit risks. The high exposure to COVID-19-sensitive industries further increases the credit risk FHN faces.

Merger-Related Notable Items to Boost Earnings on GAAP Basis

The management expects FHN to book one-time merger-related expenses of $130 million in the third quarter and $40 million in the fourth quarter of this year, as mentioned in the presentation. Moreover, the management expects to book a merger purchase accounting impact of around $500 million through the income statement as the net assets acquired are higher than the purchase price of IBERIABANK. The net impact of these one-items will be positive on FHN’s income statement in the second half of the year.

As mentioned in the conference call, the management expects the merger to lead to cost savings of around $170 million over eighteen months.

Adjusted Earnings Likely to Decline by 54%

The reduction in provision expense, cost savings, and surge in earning assets will likely help earnings recover in the second half of the year. Adjusting for the one-time merger-related items, I’m expecting FHN to report earnings of $0.77 per share in 2020, down by 54% from 2019. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

Actual earnings may differ materially from estimates because of the COVID-19-related uncertainties. Further, FHN’s high exposure to COVID-19-sensitive industries exacerbates the credit risk the company faces.

Risks Justify a Neutral Rating for the Near Term

I'm using the historical price-to-book multiple, P/B, to value FHN. The stock traded at an average P/B multiple of 0.90x in 2019 and the first half of 2020. Multiplying this P/B ratio with the June 2021 forecast book value per share of $15.4 gives a target price of $13.8 for the mid of next year. This target price implies an upside of 53.6% from FHN's July 20 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/B multiple.

Apart from the high upside, FHN also offers an attractive dividend yield of 6.7%, provided the company maintains its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.15 per share. I’m not expecting a dividend cut because the earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 78%, which is manageable. Based on the high price upside and the attractive dividend yield, I’m bullish on FHN for a holding period of one year.

However, for the near term of two to three months, the uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic are likely to restrain the stock price. The credit risk due to the pandemic is magnified by FHN’s high exposure to COVID-19-sensitive industries, as discussed above. Based on the risks, I’m adopting a neutral rating on FHN for the near term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.