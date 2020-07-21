Fidelity National Services (FIS) had a strong year in 2019 and guided for an even stronger year in 2020 due to the benefits of its recent acquisition of Worldpay and macro-level tailwinds. The COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted the company, leading to underperformance compared to its 1Q20 guidance. Now, FIS faces some near-term headwinds to its operating segments. While the company has taken steps to cut expenses and has a solid balance sheet with solid liquidity, the stock has not fully returned to previous levels. Now may be an opportunity to invest in a company that was beaten up but has many macro catalysts to propel it forward.

Fidelity serves the banking and financial institutions sector. It operates in three segments: Merchant Services, Capital Market Solutions and Banking Solutions. What is appealing about FIS is the solid growth prospects, strong margins, and the fact that it is a player in the eCommerce payment and digitization areas. With the tailwind of bank and financial institutions shifting to digitization of records and transactions, and global eCommerce capabilities (through the recent Worldpay acquisition), coupled with achievable synergy goals, capital allocation strategy and operating leverage, Fidelity stock should see price appreciation in the near to medium term.

Over the last several years, FIS has disposed of lower-growth and -margin business and made several key acquisitions to be in the forefront of secular trends - omnichannel banking services and digital offerings. This really kicked into gear with the closing of the Worldpay acquisition in 2019. It has paved the way for growth in global merchant services and global eCommerce, including "card not present" technology. Global retail eCommerce is growing fast and is expected to double to $6.5 trillion in 2023 from $3.5 trillion in 2019. As such, retail eCommerce will represent 22% of total retail sales. There is plenty of room for the global merchant services segment.

The potential for the Worldpay acquisition has not been fully realized. Per the FY19 earnings press release, the run rate revenue synergies are $200 million in FY20 and $550 million in FY22. Expenses synergies are $600 million and $675 million, respectively. The real kicker is that this was an improvement from prior estimates! The revenue synergy goals were reiterated in the 1Q20 earnings press release, and the expense synergy goals was increased to $700 million in FY20. Fidelity already has strong adjusted EBITDA margins and executed on these synergies, especially on the expense side, which should provide a catalyst for multiple expansion.

The company has stable revenue stream in its Banking and Capital Market segments through multi-year contracts with a diverse customer base. The recurring revenue for the Banking segment is 83% and for the Capital markets segment is 70%. Organic growth was in the mid- to high single digits in all three segments, leading to a total 6% organic growth in FY 19. Digitizing the information in the banking industry is expected to grow at a ~4% CAGR over the next five years.

There has been significant investment into R&D to create new products and services that would be desirable to the company's customer base, including its cloud-native core banking solution - the Modern Banking Platform and Digital One, a single integrated omnichannel banking platform. These products were well-received, as SaaS has seen strong growth as the company's capital market customers continue to modernize their technology needs. With Digital One, the focus has been marketing to regional banks, and FIS will begin to focus on community banks. This highlights the importance of banks seeking to outsource solutions to address regulatory requirements. As highlighted in the S&P article, many smaller regional and community banks do not have the resources to upgrade their technology to capture online deposits, digital payments and regulatory requirements. FIS already offers products to this bank segment, and the shift to smaller banks could boast revenue to the underserved market, especially if IT budgets are going up. Competitors, such as Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR), are also capturing regulatory outsourcing market share and digitization of information. These developments had management guide for good near-term organic growth targets, as CFO Woody Woodall explains:

Over the past three years, organic revenue growth increased from 2% in 2017 to 3% in 2018, and now 6% in 2019. With the multiple revenue synergy opportunities and accelerating sales momentum that Gary described earlier, we have significant visibility into the year and are increasingly confident in our expectation for organic revenue growth to approach 7% in 2020 before moving higher in the out years.

Margins are pretty fat. As FIS has grown, it has been able to spread its operating expense across a wider customer base. This is driven by the secular growth trends highlighted earlier and by cross-selling. Adjusted EBITDA margins have been further supported by synergies in the Worldpay acquisition and an increase in transaction volume.

Source: 2019 10-K

As mentioned earlier, margin expansion should create a multiple expansion on the valuation side. Additionally, free cash flow should increase and offer the company an opportunity to return cash to shareholders in the form of share repurchases and/or dividends. This also could be a catalyst for multiple expansion.

The FY20 guidance provided was a sight to see.

Source: 2019 Earnings Presentation

Mr. Woodall continued in the conference call:

Finally, I'd like to provide details of our first quarter and full year guidance on Slide 15. Based on current business trends, we expect revenue of $13.55 billion to $13.675 billion, and adjusted EPS $6.17 to $6.35 per share for full year 2020. This represents organic revenue growth of 6% to 7% and adjusted EPS growth of 10% to 13%. We expect to increase our adjusted EBITDA margins to approximately 44% for the full year, and we will provide more planning assumptions on the bottom of the slide. Our new sales momentum, substantial backlog and multiple cross-selling opportunities provide significant visibility, which gives me high confidence in achieving our guidance ranges.

This is really great stuff to hear. Management even guided for free cash flow to double by fiscal year-end 2022! This is all tied together with the revenue and expense synergies. The businesses they serve provide strong margins, and accompanied with expected growth, FIS will continue to be a free cash flow machine.

As you can see below, investors liked what they read, too. The stock increased six percent over a two-day period. The FY 2019 earnings release was on 2/13/20.

Data by YCharts

Then, the COVID-19 pandemic struck and shelter-at-home was implemented. This took a lot of wind out of the company's sails. 1Q20 financial performance missed guidance and organic growth was stale. What was important for investors was the makeup of recurring revenues, the makeup of the customer base for the Merchant Services segment, synergy goals and leverage expectations.

The Banking segment is the largest at 46% of revenue, and recurring revenue is 83%. Capital Markets has solid footing with 70% recurring revenue. Okay, that is good thus far. There is some room for the Capital Markets segment to fall some more, as 30% is transactional in nature. The real problem is the Merchant Services, which is 32% of revenue. 60% of revenue is traditional point of sale and could have moderate impact of future revenue. What is disheartening is the exposure to travel, entertainment and restaurant, which makes up 25% of revenue.

Source: 1Q20 Earnings Presentation

Despite the early challenges, management has seen improvement in the Merchant Solutions segment as the lockdowns have largely ceased, as well as improvement in non-discretionary spending. A quick recovery in reopening restaurants, hotels, etc. and consumer confidence will help this segment. This is a tough pill to swallow, but management has taken steps to improve the income statement.

As mentioned earlier, the Worldpay expense synergies have been increased. On top of that, management has identified $300 million in additional savings. Mr. Woodall explains:

We've identified more than $1 billion in total cost savings initiatives that we will execute by the end of 2020. In addition to accelerating permanent cost actions that will enable us to achieve at least $700 million in Worldpay cost synergies by the end of the year we are also taking additional proactive expense reduction measures to protect our earnings and cash flow. These actions are generating more than $300 million in short-term savings through a significant reduction in short-term bonuses, restricting travel expenditures, and reducing hiring of non-revenue generating roles and third party expenses.



These actions are designed to minimize the impact of employees and future growth. While these initiatives have an immediate and material impact to our second quarter and full-year 2020 margin profile, they will not fully offset the loss of significant transaction related revenue as these revenue streams carry a very high contribution margin.



Given the impacts today, we would anticipate margin contraction in the second quarter. However, based on the strength of our business model, synergy attainment and other expense actions, we continue to anticipate margin expansion for full year 2020 over 2019 levels.

The last paragraph is should help ease some of the pain. FY20 guidance and the 2.75x leverage goal has been rescinded or pushed back, but margin expansion is a pleasant surprise despite what is expected to be a lower revenue base. On top of this, the balance sheet remains solid with $3 billion in liquidity and an investment grade rating. The guided margin expansion has provided a base for the stock price and a good reason for why it did not go lower.

Despite these near-term challenges, I think this represents a buying opportunity. Even with slower near-term growth, the stock is undervalued. Once the economies across the globe open up, FIS will be there to capture the increase in spending volume. There are too many catalysts and tailwinds to keep this company down. Global retail eCommerce, digitization of information, and outsourcing regulatory requirements are all in the early stages with years of growth. Furthermore, the expected expense synergies and operating leverage will increase free cash flow and capital allocation to shareholders. Currently, the stock is ~14% off its 52-week high. While I do not think that the stock will trade that high with the trouble in the Merchant segment, once that area is cleaned up, the $158 52-week high should be a short-term target. There may be some pain for the stock price as management works through the crisis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.