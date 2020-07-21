Negative Interest Rates Bullish For Gold
I meet with Florian Grummes of Midas Touch Consulting to discuss the precious metals market and the economy.
Even though gold is overbought on the charts, he believes the market wants to see $1900 or close to it.
COVID's effect on the economy is a complicated analysis in which we do not have final answers yet.
Gold should break $2000 next year given the constant expansion of credit and money by central banks.
- Negative interest rates and what the Fed may do;
- Why gold becomes more attractive as interest rates fall;
- Gold's chart is overbought now but he thinks it will retest $1900;
- We are in the final stage of the fiat money system;
- Velocity of money is down due to COVID;
- COVID's effects are accelerating gold bull market;
- COVID economy is complicated as lockdowns are still in effect;
- Money supply is creeping into system and causing inflation;
- Austrian economist's description of final expansion of money and credit until crash;
- Hyperinflation is a possibility given the current direction of the central banks;
- Next year he believes gold will break $2000.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: I own physical gold and silver.