Negative Interest Rates Bullish For Gold

Summary

I meet with Florian Grummes of Midas Touch Consulting to discuss the precious metals market and the economy.

Even though gold is overbought on the charts, he believes the market wants to see $1900 or close to it.

COVID's effect on the economy is a complicated analysis in which we do not have final answers yet.

Gold should break $2000 next year given the constant expansion of credit and money by central banks.