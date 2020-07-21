A new substantial shareholder has emerged for CSE Global, with Serba Dinamik selling its 25% stake in the company to Heliconia Capital Management, an investment firm.

Elevator Pitch

I downgrade my rating on Singapore-listed systems integrator CSE Global Limited (OTCPK:CSYJY) (OTCPK:CSYJF) [CSE:SP] from Bullish to Neutral.

A new substantial shareholder has emerged for CSE Global, with Malaysia-listed oil & gas engineering firm Serba Dinamik Holdings Berhad [SDH:MK] selling its 25% stake in the company to Heliconia Capital Management, an investment firm based in Singapore. Heliconia Capital Management could potentially help to broker deals for CSE Global and broaden the company's access to financing opportunities. But it is too early to tell whether these potential positives will be realized in time to come, and it also remains to be seen if CSE Global's strategic direction will change with a new substantial shareholder. In addition, market consensus expects muted earnings growth for CSE Global in FY2020, largely due to the negative impact of low oil prices on its businesses. Taking into consideration the above-mentioned factors, I see a Neutral rating as justified for CSE Global.

This is an update of my initiation article on CSE Global published on October 25, 2019. Since my initiation, CSE Global's share price increased by +20% from S$0.485 as of October 24, 2019 to hit a three-year high of S$0.58 on November 18, 2019, prior to dropping to a five-year trough of S$0.32 on March 19, 2020 with the escalation of Covid-19 and the plunge in oil prices. CSE Global's share price subsequently recovered strongly by +43% to close at S$0.46 on July 20, 2020. CSE Global trades at 9.6 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E, and it offers a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 6.2%.

Readers have the option of trading in CSE Global shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board/OTCBB as ADRs with the tickers CSYJY and CSYJF or on the Singapore Stock Exchange with the ticker CSE:SP. For those shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For those shares listed in Singapore, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the Singapore Stock Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized, and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $2 million, and market capitalization is above $160 million, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges. Institutional investors who own CSE Global shares listed in Singapore include Nikko Asset Management Asia Limited, Dimensional Fund Advisors, Mellon Investments Corporation, and Amundi Asset Management, among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, or Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

New Substantial Shareholder

In my initiation article on CSE Global published on October 25, 2019, I mentioned that the company's synergies with its substantial shareholder, Malaysia-listed oil & gas engineering firm Serba Dinamik Holdings Berhad was one of the key investment merits for CSE Global. Serba Dinamik acquired a 25% equity interest in CSE Global in April 2018 at an acquisition price of S$0.45 per share to become the company's largest shareholder. Potential synergies between the two companies included CSE Global expanding its presence in the Middle East and Malaysia (which Serba Dinamilk has significant business operations in), and cross-selling its products to Serba Dinamik's clients (mainly downstream oil & gas companies as opposed to CSE Global's customer base comprising mainly of upstream oil & gas players).

It came as a surprise, when Serba Dinamik announced on July 7, 2020 that it has divested its 25% stake in CSE Global for S$57.67 million (S$0.45 per share) or RM177 million. Serba Dinamik has recognized a small gain of RM6 million (excluding dividends received from CSE Global) on its investment in CSE Global for more than two years, due to the strengthening of the Singapore dollar against the Malaysian ringgit (purchase price and sale consideration were the same in Singapore dollar terms).

The reasons for Serba Dinamik disposing of its stake in CSE Global after a relatively short holding period of slightly more than two years are not exactly clear. In the company's announcement with respect to the divestment, Serba Dinamik noted that the company has "achieved the relevant financial targets and international presence (CSE Global has clients in the US, Australia & New Zealand)" associated with the investment in CSE Global, and has the intention of allocating the divestment proceeds to "other ventures which will create further value enhancement." More importantly, it is notable that there have not been any notable collaborations or joint ventures (that were publicly announced or disclosed) between CSE Global and Serba Dinamik in the past two years, since the entry of Serba Dinamik as a substantial shareholder.

On July 7, 2020, CSE Global also disclosed that Heliconia Capital Management, a Singapore investment firm which is a 100%-owned subsidiary of Singapore sovereign wealth fund Temasek Holdings, is the company's new substantial shareholder, after it acquired Serba Dinamik's 25% stake in CSE Global. Heliconia Capital Management will propose to appoint its Chairman, Mr Lim How Teck, and CEO Mr Derek Lau as non-executive directors of CSE Global.

Notably, Heliconia Capital Management could provide support for CSE Global's future growth strategies as the company's new substantial shareholder. In CSE Global's media release regarding Heliconia Capital Management's investment, the company emphasized that it "hopes to leverage on Heliconia’s network and expertise to support its growth plans", taking into the account the fact that Heliconia Capital Management has helped its portfolio companies to "further expand and internationalize their business operations."

For example, Heliconia Capital Management could potentially act as a "match-maker" in brokering deals between CSE Global and other companies. Heliconia Capital Management invests in companies directly, and via private equity funds as well. A review of Heliconia Capital Management's current portfolio investments found a number of companies which are in businesses similar to that of CSE Global.

One example is HOPE technik, an engineering solutions provider which serves end-markets such as medical technology, logistics, aerospace and homeland security in Asia. Heliconia Capital Management also invests in private equity funds such as Dymon Asia Private Equity Fund and Credence Capital Fund II, and there could also be synergies between CSE Global and the portfolio companies that these private equity funds own.

Another potential benefit of having Heliconia Capital Management as its substantial shareholder is that CSE Global could potentially have better and cheaper access to capital markets and other financing opportunities with the backing of a reputable investment firm such as Heliconcia.

On the other hand, it is premature to have high expectations of the positives that Heliconia Capital Management can bring about as a substantial shareholder. There were such positive expectations two years ago as well, when Serba Dinamik took a stake in the company, but eventually nothing much came into fruition. In addition, Heliconia Capital Management, with its 25% equity stake and possibly two directors on the company's board, is likely to have a significant say in the future strategic direction of CSE Global. It is uncertain at this point, whether CSE Global's future business strategies, geographical focus and other plans will change dramatically going forward.

1Q2020 Update And FY2020 Outlook

CSE Global delivered a strong set of financial results in 1Q2020, as the company's revenue and net profit grew by +56% and +23% YoY to S$131.8 million and S$7.1 million, respectively.

Besides higher revenue from the company's flow business (brownfield projects and certain small greenfield projects which recurring in nature as opposed to one-off large greenfield projects), CSE Global also saw a boost from the acquisition of Volta, a US company which makes custom-engineered electrical equipment centers and other electrically powered equipment. Volta is estimated to be able to contributed S$4.1 million in incremental net profit on an annual basis for CSE Global. CSE Global also won S$127.2 million in new orders in 1Q2020, which brought the company's order book to S$302.7 million as of March 31, 2020.

Market consensus expects a slowdown in CSE Global's growth for the rest of the year, as sell-side analysts' estimates suggest a +5% YoY growth in revenue and a +1% YoY increase in earnings for full-year FY2020.

Looking ahead, low oil prices are likely to have a negative impact on CSE Global's business operations and financial results this year. At the company's annual general meeting on May 27, 2020, CSE Global acknowledged that "capital expenditure and operating expenditure by its customers will be constrained in the coming months" which translates into "future fewer new orders." On the positive side of things, CSE Global has "no material project cancellation or delays" for existing orders and "no material collectibility issues" as of June, 2020, as per the company's comments stated in its 1Q2020 results presentation slides.

Valuation And Dividends

CSE Global trades at 9.8 times trailing twelve months' P/E and 9.6 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E based on its share price of S$0.46 as of July 20, 2020. As a comparison, the stock's historical five-year and 10-year mean consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples were 10.2 times and 9.4 times, respectively.

CSE Global offers a historical FY2019 dividend yield of 6.0%, and a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 6.2%.

The company has maintained an absolute dividend payout per share of S$0.0275 for every year in the past six years since FY2014. In the company's FY2019 results presentation slides published on February 26, 2020, CSE Global highlighted that the company's dividend policy is to "maintain dividend at 2.75 cents per share per year."

Market consensus expects CSE Global's dividends per share to increase to S$0.0285 in both FY2020 and FY2021. CSE Global has a relatively strong balance sheet with a low net debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18 times as of March 31, 2020, which should be supportive of future dividend payouts.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for CSE Global include a potential change in the company's strategic direction with a new substantial shareholder that might not create value for minority shareholders, deferrals or cancellations of existing orders due to low oil prices, and lower-than-expected dividends going forward.

Note that readers who choose to trade in CSE Global shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in Singapore) could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

