Results were, as with many of the Scandinavian banks, well ahead of expectations, poised for an excellent continuation of 2020.

The time has come to update on Swedbank, as the bank is one of the larger financial institutions reporting it's second-quarter results.

Swedbank (OTCPK:SWDBF) remains my second-largest financial stake. During good times, it can sometimes eclipse that of Handelsbanken (OTCPK:SVNLF), but that hasn't been the case for over a year at this point.

Over the past year, Swedbank has moved from the fire into the proverbial ashes as things for the bank are slowly calming down somewhat. The AML issues are slowly dying down, and with the pandemic on everyone's minds, things haven't exactly been focused on specific transactions from the bank. While it probably won't affect eventual fines and decisions, current attention is on Swedbank's safeties, continuing operations, capitalization, and how the bank manages COVID-19.

So let us look at that.

Swedbank - How has the company been doing?

2Q20 was a positive one for several reasons. Take a look at some of the results reported less than an hour ago (at the time of writing this article).

Higher NII (Net interest income) from increased business volume across most segments, up 3% sequentially.

Lower income from cards and asset management due to lower volume resulted in a somewhat lower net commission income.

Costs related to COVID-19 are down - this also includes KYC/AML-related expenses.

Lower provisions related to COVID-19/credit impairments.

CET1-ratio improved to 16.4% during Q2, up 30 bps from 1Q20.

The bank's comments were strong results during uncertain times - which I deem as appropriate. While Swedbank posted weaker results than peers such as Handelsbanken, this was to be expected from the get-go. The banks are in very different situations.

Positives in relation to Infront and FactSet (NYSE:FDS) forecasts were excellent. An average of Infront analysts expected around 4.37B SEK EBIT for the bank, which Swedbank beat by far with its nearly 6B SEK EBIT, continuing a 2Q20 trend that DNB started this Monday. Credit losses amounted to 1.23B SEK, but expectations were for credit losses of 1.54B SEK.

That isn't to say there weren't negatives. Swedbank, with its commission-heavy income structure, felt a sharper blow than other banks as general consumption fell during 1Q20 and 2Q20, and even though there are signs of a slow turnaround in the company's home markets, there's likely a long way to go before things go back to normal. While most of the credit impairments were provisions, the bank also has a comparatively higher risk to its peers. With regards to the all-important dividend for the year, Swedbank has also declined to offer any further guidance than:

On 28 May Swedbank held its Annual General Meeting and a new Board of Directors was elected. On the Board’s recommendation, the AGM declined to decide on a dividend for 2019. When the Covid-19 pandemic’s consequences are better understood, the Board will return to the question of a dividend. (Source: Jens Henriksson, 2Q20 Report)

So there are some clouds in the sky. Still, the situation has materially improved from about a year ago. During 1H20 which is now at an end, the bank could start to see the light at the end of the KYC/AML tunnel. With Estonian and Swedish Financial Supervisory authorities having presented their conclusions on the 19th of March and Clifford Chance (The international law firm) presenting on 23rd of March, this leaves the US and Estonian authorities which continue to investigate this time. While there may be a tertiary blow in the form of a US fine to the bank's operations, Swedbank now has clarity in terms of its abilities to handle such a fine. When this crisis began, many asked whether the bank was actually doomed to failure. We can now see that this is very unlikely to be the case in the long term. The simple fact is also that Swedbank, according to the earnings call I listened to as I wrote this piece, has received fewer questions/inquiries than expected from the US part of the investigation.

This quarter also showcases Swedbank's potential profitability when fines and fees aren't instituted. Despite impairments and cost, Swedbank manages a 7.23B SEK Profit before impairment and a 4.844B SEK post-tax profit. This comes to an EPS of 4.33 SEK, which is only marginally lower than the 4.77 SEK EPS YoY, and can be said to be nearly entirely due to impairments.

If the trend continues, Swedbank can expect a 2020 EPS of around 12-14 SEK, based on the negative 1Q20 EPS and the remaining 2 quarters looking at 2019 trends. Swedbank previously declared a dividend of 8.8 SEK per share, which was in line with the pre-COVID-19 expectations for 2020.

I don't see why the bank should cap 2019's dividend on the basis of 2020's profit, but if that is their decision, the dividend for the bank would come in at around 6-7 SEK/share, which gives us a yield of around 4.8-5% on today's share price. Not great, considering Handelsbanken has lower risk and higher potential yield based on normal dividend, but we must remember that Swedbank has a 50% dividend policy as of this year, and has the earnings potential of easily clearing 19-20 SEK/year outside of these trends, giving us a 9-10 SEK dividend which in turn means a more correct long-term yield could amount to 6.8-7% on today's share price, making it more interesting for the long term.

The CEO noted during the earnings call that the dividend policy is "set" - indicating that a dividend in line with that policy will be paid out for 2019 in 2020, but the bank would not elect to do so until the full consequences of COVID-19 can be surveyed (Source: Swedbank 2Q20 Earnings call)

Unlike its Norwegian peer, Swedbank has a neglectable exposure to anything energy/offshore, and its worries are very different here. With the sort of exposure to mortgages, business loans, and consumer business, Swedbank's focus is always the overall state of the Swedish economy.

As far as this goes, things slowed down in the first quarter, with YoY GDP growth of only 0.4% due to the biggest drop in household consumption since the dot-com bubble. 2Q20 was even worse, and Swedbank expects a full-year GDP drop of 4.9% in 2020, which won't turn around until 2021 (expected FY21 growth of 1.9%). Swedbank monitors trends using various methods, among them card transaction data, which confirms the sharp drop in March and April, dropping 25% at the highest level (excluding food sales). Segments suffering were things like services, footwear, clothing, home furnishings, and building materials.

Things have started turning around since Midsummer where trends reached similar levels to 2019, signaling that in consumers' eyes, the crisis is more or less passed. The fact that Sweden never shut down also helped with this.

Conclusively, Swedbank's results for 2Q20 and 1H20 were extremely poor YoY - but this would have been the case even without COVID-19 due to administrative fines from the FSA and other costs related to Swedbank's transgressions which have already been included in the share price. In terms of relational expectations of Swedbank, things were actually better than expected, indeed providing results that put a potential upside for 2020 not out of reach. My dividend estimate will likely be the potential dividend for 2020/2021, given Swedbank's policy, and it will be interesting to see where the bank goes from here.

Regarding my article where I put the Swedish financial sector on watch, my stance is somewhat milder today, though I still urge care.

With banks posting strong profits and above-average expectations, we can expect our financial institutions to move back to a semblance of normalcy during 3Q20 and 4Q20, provided nothing new happens. This also includes a resuming of normal dividend payouts, as banks haven't been part of the companies which have used tax advantages to furlough or remove employees. The advantage to European and indeed Scandinavian banks is also that while there may be a dividend reduction this year, none of them are likely to treat that dividend reduction as the "new normal," as is likely done by the NA financial institutions that have reduced their dividend. Here we find a positive to the European model of dividends. While not foreseeable, a slump that likely proves to be temporary only has a temporary dividend impact as well.

Let's move on to valuation.

Swedbank - What is the valuation?

Multiples are, unsurprisingly, still favorable for investing in this bank if we consider a resuming of the normal dividend as likely for this year. While it initially looked like the bank would trade at financial crisis valuations, this turned out to never really be the case.

Muted earnings expectations and a 1Q20 impaired by fees and penalties have unfortunately dialed up the firm's current P/E multiple to where it stands above 13.3X - an unacceptably high level for a bank in Swedbank's position if we were to consider the NTM P/E level as long-term indicative. Given the impairments and their non-recurring nature, however, I argue that this is not the case. Instead, I use an average of a 5-year EPS to put my own longer-term P/E target at around 8.5X (based on a 17 EPS average). In terms of the prospective yield, we might be looking at, as I mentioned, 4-6% if Swedbank keeps to its new dividend policy - but 6-8% in the longer term, depending on the bank's EPS during the coming years.

One thing is certain when we look at Swedbank's valuation. When looking at unchanged multiples, such as the bank's tangible valuations, the bank is still massively undervalued to historical multiples.

While of course unwilling to personally give a target multiple of 2X to tangible book for a bank, I do respond to questions regarding where I believe the bank to be in 1-3 years as "higher than today."

Quite literally nothing has changed with regards to Swedbank's overall position in Swedish society for the past year-and-a-half. Those of you who recall my first article on the bank remember what structural advantage and size-related advantage Swedbank has. Add to that that the former Swedish prime minister is now the chairman, and this should indicate to you the importance the bank is considered to have. Swedbank, despite preferring Handelsbanken personally, is still the largest bank in Sweden, with the largest number of customers, and for many the best services available.

The valuation-related thesis from my past article is therefore only improved with the addition of this latest quarter - but it remains relevant nonetheless.

The current market climate dictates that our investment strategy should be investing in higher-yielding companies, which are safer than Swedbank if we want a high yield. I see no discernible downside to investing in Swedbank's peer DNB out of Norway, which trades at a higher yield, better discount and doesn't pose the same risks. So while this is an article on Swedbank, and my stance on Swedbank is positive, this stance is aimed at people owning Swedbank stock. There's little need to sell what stake you have in Swedbank. In terms of reinvestment and going forward however, you're better served by investing in different banks - and my suggestion here is DNB, which I myself am currently buying. As the focus of this article, however, Swedbank remains a "BUY" at this time. (Source: Swedbank Finally has a fine - Remains a Buy, Sat March 21)

While not investing in Swedbank at this time, my fair-value target for the bank for the long term is 160 SEK/share, coming to a potential upside of 9.66% at this time.

Thesis

Investing in Swedbank has become clearer over the past few months. My last purchase in the bank was well before the Pandemic when I scooped up a few hundred shares at a multi-year low close to 100 SEK/share. This smaller investment has obviously already appreciated nearly 50% even without dividends.

While the prospective upside is smaller today, the bank should be considered fundamentally relevant - which makes it fundamentally attractive, despite some of the work Swedbank must do to regain trust, streamline operations and align itself more in line with KYC/AML expectations.

Still - it's been almost a year since I've seen anyone seriously argue the stance that Swedbank as a banking institution is doomed to actually be a failure and may go bankrupt.

Barring that, upside and positive market-beating returns are simply a question of time.

Stance

Swedbank remains a "Buy," albeit with only a 9.66% upside to what I consider fair value for the bank today.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SWDBF, SVNLF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.



I own the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in my articles.