Thankfully, the company's liquidity is adequate, and thus, it should be capable of remaining a going concern, but its overall financial health is still not ideal.

Even after questionably massive capital expenditure reductions, DCP Midstream's ability to reinstate its previous distributions appears to be very limited, and thus, unlikely to eventuate.

Whilst the company can easily cover its new distribution payments, risks still remain due to its very high leverage that appears likely to take many years to lower even modestly.

Introduction

It was common to see many companies and Master Limited Partnerships reducing their shareholder returns when turmoil struck the global economy earlier in 2020. One such example is DCP Midstream (DCP). Whilst the company's decision to halve its distribution was not the most extreme of its peer group, it nonetheless has likely left many unitholders hoping to see it reinstated one day in the future, as well as hoping that further reductions are not likely. The company's prospects across both of these aspects are unfortunately not particularly desirable, and thus weigh against the attractiveness of its very high 12% distribution yield.

Executive Summary and Ratings

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a very brief executive summary and ratings for the primary criteria that were assessed. The following sections all provide further detailed analysis for those readers who are wishing to dig deeper into their situation.

*There are significant short- and medium-term uncertainties for the broader oil and gas industry, however, in the long term they will certainly face a decline as the world moves away from fossil fuels.

**Whilst the oil and gas industry which the company services has high economic sensitivity, given the more stable nature of the midstream sub-industry this was deemed to be average.

Ratings Summaries and System

Recently, I have taken actions to make my analysis more comparable between different companies and partnerships by introducing a more standardized rating system. A list of all my equivalent ratings as well as more information regarding my rating system can be found in the following Google Document. Whilst the list is only small at the moment, please check back across time, since it will continue growing in tandem as my coverage continues growing.

Detailed Analysis

Instead of simply assessing distribution coverage through distributable cash flow, I prefer to utilize free cash flow, since it provides the toughest criteria and best captures the true impact to the company's financial position. The main difference between the two is that the former ignores the capital expenditure that relates to growth projects, which, given the very high capital intensity of the industry, can create a material difference.

After reviewing the company's historical cash flow performance, it can be seen that during 2017-2019, it never completely covered its distribution payments with free cash flow. Since DCP Midstream's average distribution coverage was actually negative 6.74% during this period of time, it indicates that the company's distribution payments have been funded with debt. When this is further combined with the fact that its operating cash flow of $859 million in 2019 was 4.13% lower than its $896 million in 2017, it sets a negative precedence heading into this downturn and thus helps highlight the company's reasoning behind halving its distributions.

When looking towards the immediate future and following DCP Midstream's massive capital expenditure reductions, it now appears that the company can easily cover its distributions. The company's capital expenditure for 2020 should only be $210 million based upon its guidance, as per slide nine of its first-quarter 2020 results presentation. Since halving its quarterly distributions to only $0.39 per unit, these should cost DCP Midstream $325 million per annum, based on its latest outstanding unit count of 208,329,928. When these are combined with DCP's further $59 million of distribution payments to preferred unitholders, it ultimately indicates that the company requires operating cash flow of $594 million to remain cash flow neutral and thus provide the barest minimum of adequate distribution coverage.

Considering DCP Midstream's lackluster growth between 2017 and 2019, recent massive capital expenditure reductions and the general economic uncertainties, assuming that its operating cash flow remains static with 2019 appear to be the most realistic scenario. Based upon my calculations, this would leave the company's free cash flow at $590 million and thus provide very strong distribution coverage going forward of 181.54%, with a further $265 million remaining for deleveraging.

Whilst this estimated free cash flow is ample for the company's new lower distributions and thus provides a sizeable margin of safety, obviously $590 million is still insufficient to cover its previous distribution payments that would require $650 million. To reinstate these, it would require more free cash flow through either lower capital expenditure or, preferably, higher operating cash flow. Whilst the latter seems risky to assume given DCP Midstream's already massive capital expenditure reductions, the company is guiding for its growth capital expenditure to be reduced by another $100 million in 2021, as per slide nineteen of its previously linked first-quarter 2020 results presentation.

On the surface, this indicates that DCP Midstream's free cash flow could reach $690 million in 2021 and thus be adequate to cover its previous distribution payments. It is questionable if these massive capital expenditure reductions could last indefinitely into the future without seeing negative impacts to the company's earnings, given the high capital intensity of its industry and that it has already reduced its sustaining capital expenditure guidance by 40% for 2020.

At the end of the day, it seems quite reasonable to expect the company to continue covering its new lower distributions. On the other hand, unitholders should still temper their expectations of ever seeing their previous distributions completely reinstated, as this may never eventuate.

Given DCP Midstream's years of funding its distribution payments through debt, it should not surprise anyone that the company's capital structure has seen its net debt expand, whilst its equity has been weighed down by impairments. The extent that the company's net debt of $5.906 billion impacts the safety of its distributions will depend on its leverage and liquidity.

When reviewing these financial metrics, it can be seen that DCP Midstream's leverage was very high heading into this downturn with a net debt-to-EBITDA of 5.57 at the end of 2019, as any result above 5.00 indicates very high leverage. Whilst on the surface it appears that the company's leverage has suddenly dropped significantly during the first quarter of 2020, with it now having a net debt-to-EBITDA of 3.91, this was primarily due to gains from trading and marketing, as the table included below displays.

(Image Source: DCP Midstream’s Q1 2020 10-Q)

This benefit should ultimately only prove temporary in the future, and thus, its leverage was still deemed to be very high. It naturally does not make sense that a severe economic downturn that has sent the company's unit price down by around half would have permanently solved its overleverage.

This very high leverage keeps the risks of further reductions to DCP Midstream's distributions elevated and thus still makes it risky despite having very strong coverage. When looking ahead to actually rectify its overleverage, the company would have to reduce its net debt-to-EBITDA to around 4.00. Once again based on its results for 2019, this would require the net debt to be reduced by $1.654 billion from its current $5.906 billion to $4.252 billion. This would take at least six years, based upon DCP Midstream's estimated $265 million of free cash flow remaining after distribution payments, thereby further indicating that the company's prospects to reinstate its previous distributions are very limited and thus may never eventuate.

Despite having very high leverage, thankfully DCP Midstream's liquidity appears at least adequate, and thus, there are no immediate threats to its ability to remain a going concern, but its overall financial health is still not ideal. Whilst a current ratio of 0.99 is decent, the company's almost non-existent cash balance hampers this by making it somewhat reliant on its credit facility that still has $586 million remaining undrawn. DCP Midstream's liquidity would have been deemed weak if it were not for its prospects to generate free cash flow after distribution payments and thus eventually remove this risk as its cash balance should grow.

The fact that the company also has a wall of approaching debt maturities keeps its general investment risks elevated, as the table included below displays. This indicates that it will require support from debt markets to provide refinancing. This further highlights the underlying reason for DCP Midstream's haste to reduce its distributions and quickly transition to a more sustainable self-funded model, thereby helping to ensure continued support from debt markets.

(Image Source: DCP Midstream’s Q1 2020 10-Q (previously linked))

Conclusion

Even though DCP Midstream's very high distribution yield above 12% appears attractive, its very high leverage leaves this remaining risky for the time being. The questionable long-term viability of the company's massive capital expenditure reductions and thus very limited prospects to ever reinstate its previous distributions further weigh on this potential investment, and thus, I believe that a Neutral rating is appropriate.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from DCP Midstream’s Q1 2020 10-Q (previously linked), 2019 10-K and 2017 10-K SEC Filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

