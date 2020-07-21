Due to the continued risks that their very high leverage poses, I believe that a neutral rating is appropriate since it counteracts their high distribution yield.

Their very high leverage keeps risks elevated even to their new much lower distributions and based on my calculations, it will likely take at least one decade to deleverage even modestly.

Even though Genesis Energy reduced their distributions by a massive 73% in response to the turmoil in early 2020, they still offer unitholders a yield of around 9%.

Introduction

Earlier this year the high yielding midstream operator, Genesis Energy (GEL) reduced their distributions by a massive 73%. Even though they still offer a distribution yield slightly over 9%, many unitholders are probably longing for a return to their previous distributions at some point in the future and thus providing them a full recovery. This does not appear likely and unfortunately, the risks to their new much lower distributions will remain going forward.

Executive Summary and Ratings

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a very brief executive summary and ratings for the primary criteria that were assessed. The following sections all provide further detailed analysis for those readers who are wishing to dig deeper into their situation.

Image Source: Author.

*There are significant short and medium-term uncertainties for the broader oil and gas industry. However, in the long term they will certainly face a decline as the world moves away from fossil fuels.

**Whilst the oil and gas industry to which they service has high economic sensitivity, given the more stable nature of the midstream sub-industry this was deemed to be average.

Ratings Summaries and System

Recently I have taken actions to make my analysis more comparable between different companies and partnerships by introducing a more standardized rating system. A list of all my equivalent ratings as well as more information regarding my rating system can be found in the following Google Document. Whilst the list is only small at the moment, please check back across time since it will continue growing in tandem as my coverage continues growing.

Image Source: Author.

Detailed Analysis

Image Source: Author.

Instead of simply assessing distribution coverage through distributable cash flow, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and best captures the true impact to their financial position. The main difference between the two is that the former ignores the capital expenditure that relates to growth projects, which given the very high capital intensity of their industry can create a material difference.

It can be observed that their distribution coverage has always been positive during 2017-2019, which is more than can be said for many of their peers, but unfortunately it still only averaged 60.94%. This indicates that almost half of their distribution payments were still funded through debt and whilst this sets an unfavorable precedence, their prospects going forward are considerably more important and thankfully they have provided detailed guidance, as the table included below displays.

Image Source: Genesis Energy’s 2020 Energy Credit Conference Presentation.

It can be seen that they are guiding for estimated total cash obligations of $464m for 2020, however, this does not simply mean that they require operating cash flow of $464m to remain cash-flow neutral and thus provide at least adequate distribution coverage. They have included their cash interest expenses of $45m and $165m in this guidance, which is normally included in operating cash flow and therefore should be removed, thus indicating that they actually require operating cash flow of only $254m.

Considering that their operating cash flow was $382m in 2019, it should be easy to surpass $254m for 2020 and beyond. Admittedly their operating cash flow could easily be lower in 2020 versus 2019, as their guidance for 2020 adjusted EBITDA of up to $640m is already 4.33% lower than their results for 2019 and thus is likely to translate over to lower operating cash flow. Since their annualized operating cash flow excluding working capital movements for the first quarter of 2020 was $328m, this seems like a reasonable baseline expectation going forward considering their 2019 performance and guidance for 2020. Based upon my calculations, this still provides very strong distribution coverage of approximately 200% along with $74m of free cash flow after distribution payments that can be used for deleveraging.

Given that their previous quarterly distribution of $0.55 per unit is 266.67% higher than their new quarterly distribution of $0.15 per unit, it would cost an additional $197m to completely cover these with free cash flow if reinstated. This would indicate that instead of requiring operating cash flow of at least $254m, they would instead require $451m to at least provide adequate distribution coverage if reinstating their previous distribution.

Considering their historical performance, guidance for 2020 and massively reduced capital expenditure, it simply just does not look realistically possible to believe that their operating cash flow will increase to this significant extent. This ultimately means that their ability to reinstate their previous distributions is very limited and thus investors should ensure that their investment thesis is not based around the belief of a return to their previous distributions, as these are unlikely to ever be reinstated.

Image Source: Author.

The main change that their capital structure has seen since the end of 2017 is their equity decreasing from $2.017b to only $1.371b. The extent to which it impacts the safety of their distributions and ability to remain a going concern will depend upon their leverage and liquidity.

Image Source: Author.

Sadly, their leverage is very high and thus completely mitigates the benefits brought about by their very strong distribution coverage, which ultimately means that their distributions remain risky until such time as their leverage is reduced. This is primarily evidenced by their net debt-to-EBITDA of 5.79 and interest coverage of only 1.33, with their gearing ratio and net debt-to-operating cash flow providing further support.

Any result with a net debt-to-EBITDA of 5.01 or above is deemed to be very high leverage and thus to restore more safety to their distribution, this would have to decrease to at least 4.00. This would require their net debt to decrease by $826m from its present $3.422b to $2.60b, based upon my calculations that assume their EBITDA were to remain equal to 2019.

It would take them a staggering eleven years to lower their net debt to this extent based upon the previous estimated $74m remaining for deleveraging, thereby further indicating that their prospects to reinstate their previous distributions are very limited. It should also be noted that this would only see their leverage reduced modestly and would still be within the high territory, as deemed by a net debt-to-EBITDA between 3.51 and 5.00.

Future changes to their free cash flow could obviously change this time frame; however, the risks appear weighted towards the downside. In the short to medium term, their capital expenditure has already been reduced massively and their operating cash flow is under pressure from this severe downturn. When looking further at the medium to long term, the lack of investment stemming from their massive capital expenditure reductions will also weigh them down, even if operating conditions recover.

It was interesting that there is a material difference between their net debt-to-EBITDA and net debt-to-operating cash flow, which stems from their EBITDA being significantly higher than their operating cash flow. Whilst not the primary topic of this analysis, as a side note this indicates poor cash conversion and thus is yet another undesirable aspect weighing upon this potential investment.

Image Source: Author.

Whilst their liquidity appears adequate, this would not have been the case if it were not for their solid current ratio of 1.53. Their main weakness stems from their almost non-existent cash balance, which is never ideal since it leaves them reliant on their credit facility. Whilst they still technically retain an available balance of $722m, this is subject to compliance with covenants and thus highlights the importance of them now producing free cash flow after distribution payments to eventually remove this reliance.

Although they do not face any debt maturities until 2023, they will still likely have to refinance these since generating $74m of free cash flow after distribution payments appears insufficient to actually repay this debt. This further highlights the underlying reason for their haste to reduce their distributions and quickly transition to a more sustainable self-funded model, thereby helping to ensure continued support from debt markets.

Image Source: Genesis Energy’s Q1 2020 10-Q.

Conclusion

Although they have already reduced their distributions massively, this does not automatically make them safe as their leverage is still very high and deleveraging even modestly appears likely to take at least a decade. Whilst their high distribution yield of around 9% seems enticing in this low interest rate world, due to the risks surrounding their very high leverage I still believe that a neutral rating is appropriate.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Genesis Energy’s Q1 2020 10-Q (previously linked), 2019 10-K and 2017 10-K SEC Filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.