Investment Thesis

Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) is a fast-growth Chinese tech conglomerate that still trades at a discount to its full potential. Tencent trades for just 12 times trailing sales, even though its incredibly profitable, with Q1 2020 reported 33% operating margins.

Investors are not too late even though the stock trades near all-time highs.

Progressing at a Strong Pace Ahead

Source: author's calculations; revenue in RMB

Tencent continues to make headway at a strong clip. Not many companies of its size are able to report mid 20% revenue growth rates so consistently.

The Chinese conglomerate continues to punch out strong progress on the top line, but at the same time doesn't appear to neglect its bottom-line profitability. During Q1 2020 its non-IFRS operating margin was an impressive 33%, consistent with the previous year.

If Tencent was growing at this pace in the Western world, it would have gathered significantly more visibility than it presently gathers by Western investors.

Why Tencent and Why Now?

I follow many companies and in the past, I've been put off from getting involved with Tencent because I assumed that given its size and maturity, the bulk of its return had already been made.

And while its certainly the case today, I nevertheless understand that companies with strong franchises can tick along growing at a larger scale after many of its peers would have long ago slowed down to low double-digit revenue growth rates or even single-digit revenue growth rates.

Put another way, strong monopoly-like companies have such long runways, and attempting to predict their slowdown accurately and staying away can lead investors to a greater loss of capital than just admitted that not all is lost yet. Rather than getting entrenched on that viewpoint of looking in the rearview mirror, it's better to take action and while admitting that this is something that should have been done before, it's arguably better to get on board now.

What I didn't like about Tencent in the past was that I was that it makes the bulk of its revenue from online gaming.

Source: Q1 2020 Investor Presentation, Slide 7

And what I didn't like in the past was that it made the bulk of its revenues from online games and that this revenue stream is hugely contingent on making blockbuster-like hits.

Moreover, each gaming hit is hugely unpredictable. However, what I didn't appreciate in the past was the power of those gaming franchises. Once Tencent has a gaming hit, it can easily deploy a further two games to the series that will see strong sales for years to come.

Powerful Network Effects

Combined MAU of Weixin and WeChat of 1.2 billion puts it second only to Facebook's family of apps. One difference between WhatsApp and Weixin is that Weixin has much more functionality in that users can do a lot more on the platform, for example hailing a taxi directly from its platform.

Valuation -- Large Margin of Safety

Source: author's calculations

Above I've highlighted in red the period of 2016-2017, because it shows just how strong investor sentiment was towards Tencent and Chinese companies as a whole in that period, and that presently we are far from that level of irrational exuberance, despite the strong run up on Tencent's share price this past year.

On the other hand, realistically, being a Chinese company its unlikely to trade at similar valuation multiple to its US counterparts. On could argue that the US market right now trades in bubble territory for many stocks. And I don't know if that's true or not, and we'll only know the 'real' answer hindsight.

What I'm willing to afford the benefit of the doubt to, is that this level of valuation could be the 'new normal' amidst this prolonged low-interest environment. While at the same time, I make no assumption that Tencent could come to cut down the discount between its own valuation multiple and that of its US peers.

However, as I show in the graph above, we can clearly see that Tencent in the not too distant past did trade at significantly higher multiples than it presently does and there may be some possible multiple expansion to its stock if Tencent continues to operate as it is.

Where Will The Upside Potential Come From?

For my bullish thesis to work, it has less to do with a potential re-rating of Tencent to a former high of 15x sales, and more to do with investors waiting for the company to continue to grow at approximately 20%, at which point even without a re-rating of its multiple, investors are likely to compound their investment at close to 20% without much in the way of heroics.

Investment Risk

I've purposely avoided the angle of the trade tensions between US and China because that's not overly relevant to long-term Tencent shareholders.

Having said that, not to state the obvious, but I should nonetheless note that tensions between the US and China could at a moment's notice escalate and that could impact Tencent's valuation.

However, I do not believe that in the long-run this will have an overly pronounced impact on its valuation -- even though it could lead to significant volatility over the short-term.

The Bottom Line

Compared with its US peers, Tencent trades at a meaningful discount. While it may continue to trade at a discount or even widen the discount, that level of thinking is counterproductive.

What is argued here is that Tencent is growing at a strong clip and that its valuation is not exuberantly priced given its strong potential. Rather than pointing to the discrepancy between Tencent and Chinese peers, it's more useful to understand that Tencent is growing fast and trades at a discount to its full potential. Shareholders can afford to take a seat and allow value to better reflect itself closer to intrinsic value.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TCEHY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.