Lyft Inc. (Nasdaq: LYFT), like Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER) and other travel-related businesses, is suffering due to the lockdown, but we believe that ride-hailing businesses will be among the first ones to benefit when the economies start to open up and Lyft's efforts to realign its cost structure will shine in the post-lockdown world.

As covered in our recent note on Uber, both ride-hailing majors will have an edge over other businesses hit hard by the pandemic, i.e., airlines, cruise lines, retail REITs, etc., in terms of making a comeback. Even though the ride-hailing businesses will stay weak during the lockdown, there is enough to suggest that eventually when people will step out, the first service to benefit will be ride-hailing.

Unlike Uber, Lyft doesn't have the luxury of other businesses to drive growth during the lockdown. To overcome that shortcoming, the company is reshaping its cost structure aggressively, the result of which will be evident as economies start to open and bookings start to grow for the company.

TINA, There Is No Alternative, factor at play here

Car ownership rates in some of the company's biggest markets, New York City, San Francisco, Chicago, are well below the national average, e.g. New York has 250 cars per 1,000 people, and both San Francisco and Chicago have about 450 cars per 1,000 people, much below the national average of 700 cars per 1,000 people. In such a scenario, as these cities open up, Lyft will be the first one to see the uptick.

Investors worry a lot about the travel demand coming back while evaluating ride-hailing stocks, we at Purnha do not believe ride-hailing companies need a full-fledged travel recovery to make a comeback, e.g. 80% of Uber's gross bookings are delivered from the user's home, and for Lyft, airport rides made up less than 10% of the total rides even during the second half of 2019.

Yes, demand collapsed in April, but things continue to improve ever since. Though expected to decline by more than 60% for the year, Lyft rides increased by 26% in May over April, and continue to improve every week.

Yes, topline will sink to the bottom

Lyft Inc. 2017 2018 2019 Q1 2020 Revenue Growth 209% 103% 68% 23% The Street expects a 20-25% decline in revenue for the company during 2020 and revenue growth of more than 50% during 2021. Given the current momentum, estimates may prove to be a bit ambitious, both in absolute terms and relative to Uber as well. Not to forget that Uber has multiple growth catalysts for next year onwards, including businesses growing at triple-digit rates.

Next Yr PE P/ Sales Market Cap (NYSE:M) Gross margins 2019 Sales Growth Next Yr. Uber Loss 3.8 $56 49% 43% Lyft Loss 2.2 $9 42% 53%

For Lyft, the real story is below the topline

Cost cuts

Better margins

A clearer path to profitability

Lyft Inc. 2017 2018 2019 Q1 2020 Revenue Growth 209% 103% 68% 23% As % of revenue Gross Profit 38% 42% 42% 44% Operations and support 18% 22% 20% 21% Research and development 13% 14% 15% 17% Sales and marketing 53% 37% 21% 20% General and admin 21% 21% 22% 20% Where Lyft will probably lead the industry is productivity improvement, i.e., cutting costs to squeeze better profitability for every revenue dollar earned. Even with a sudden collapse in revenue, the company has been able to control operating expenses and the cost-cutting process may have just begun. Indeed, the adjusted EBITDA margin improved to - 8.9% from -28% a year ago, best in the company's history.

Revenue per Active Rider came in at $45.06 during the first quarter, at record levels, and an increase of 19% over last year. This was despite the number of Active Riders decreasing over a quarter before.

The company reduced its workforce by 17%, furloughing another 300 employees, and a three-month salary reduction of 10-30% for all salaried employees, all in a matter of days. Annualized fixed costs are expected to reduce by $300 million by the end of the year and capital expenditure is reduced by $250 million for the current year. More than 65% of the costs for the company are variable, i.e., they move in sync with the revenue, and large cuts in fixed costs will lead to improved margins when the revenues start to grow.

The net result of all these cost-cutting initiatives is that the company can achieve adjusted EBITDA profitability at a ride volume 15-20% lower than those required in company's earlier forecasts.

Ride-hailing businesses, known for their aggressive competition tactics historically, are suddenly focused on preserving cash on their balance sheets. Virtually calling an end to the discount era, Lyft canceled almost all rider coupons as rides began to decline in mid-March.

Driver onboarding is halted in almost all markets, and there is a waitlist for new drivers, which not just reduces onboarding costs but also stabilizes utilization and driver earnings, besides opportunities to improve Take Rates for the company.

