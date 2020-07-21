The company in question is Cloetta - a Swedish nuts and confectionery company. The company may be compared to US peers in similar industries, although is of course much smaller.

I don't often write about companies where I at the time of writing don't have any stake. However, due to request/s, I've decided to at least write a base article.

There aren't that many candy companies (just candy) that you can invest in Europe. Most of the product lines are part of bigger brands - but for those of us with a sweet tooth and investing in Sweden and Scandinavia, there's actually one company that fits the bill. That company is Cloetta (OTCPK:CLOEF).

Cloetta is actually a pretty popular company with Swedish investors, despite its relatively limited size from an international perspective.

Let's take a look at what you get when you buy Swedish nuts and candy.

Cloetta - What does the company do?

So, Cloetta is a Swedish nuts and confectionery company. Being Swedish doesn't mean it only sells in Sweden - the company's markets are primarily Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, the Netherlands, Germany, and the UK.

(Source: Cloetta)

The company was founded back in the 1860s by a man named, unsurprisingly, Christoph Cloetta and his brother Nuttin. The original company founded by the two Danish brothers was called "Brødrene Cloëttas." Nuttin established a Swedish subsidiary known as AB Cloetta in 1873, which became what Cloetta is today.

(Source: Cloetta)

The company operates eight factories found in five countries across Europe. The largest is in Sweden and Slovakia.

Brand-wise, Cloetta owns some of the most well-known confectionery brands and products where the company operates. This is especially true for the Scandinavian markets. You may not have heard of any of these brands or products, but let me assure you that examples given here are as ubiquitous to the Scandinavian markets as Twinkies are to the US. Many of the products have been part of the Swedish candy lifestyle for decades, with the example below only one of them.

(Source: Cloetta)

More than that, the market penetration and market-leading position of Cloetta and its brands can be seen across multiple markets where it operates. Cloetta is number #1 in the Candy category in Sweden, Norway, and Croatia and #2 in Finland and Denmark. The company is #1 in Swede, Finland, and Denmark in Pastilles, as well as #1 in chewing gum in Finland. When it comes to the Pick & Mix category, Cloetta is #1 in every key market - Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and the UK.

The aforementioned brands are popular both locally, as well as globally. You might have heard of some of the global brands at least.

(Source: Cloetta)

The company's net sales are, unfortunately, somewhat concentrated in Scandinavia which accounts for over 60% of net sales.

(Source: Cloetta)

Over the past few years, Cloetta has gone through a re-organization where the company focused on acquiring attractive brands through M&As now focuses on organic growth. The goals reflect this, and the company seeks 1-2% annual organic net sales growth per year, which it achieved in 2019, as well as a net debt/EBITDA ratio of below 2.5X - as of 2019, the company managed this.

In terms of dividends, Cloetta targets a 40-60% dividend policy but has as of the pandemic canceled its dividend proposal for 2019/2020. Much like other companies, it will postpone such decisions until later in the year when further clarity can be achieved. It also follows governmental recommendations, where the government desires that companies do not distribute dividends for the year if they accepted the government aid packages - which Cloetta has. The dividend decision for the year is therefore not necessarily a positive one.

I want to cite a very specific trend that I'm unsure exists anywhere else as it does in Sweden. The buying of candy for children is often done through "open" boxes using ladles/spoons in paper bags. Take a look below.

(Source: Cloetta)

To be clear, it's not the staff that does the collecting of candy, but the kids and adults wanting the candy. You can of course imagine the pandemic impacts of such a sales strategy, which has been part of Sweden for many decades. As someone originally from Germany, I still can't quite get over how this was done in the first place, let alone how it's still being done during COVID-19. The company has instituted COVID-19 regulations, of course.

(Source: Cloetta)

...but any model that still allows these open or semi-open boxes with people grabbing candy is probably something that won't be seen as positive by those shopping during a pandemic. The company has made wrapped products for the UK market, but no such things are coming to Sweden - people are still shopping using the model above.

Over the past two decades or so, Cloetta has managed a decent return, albeit nothing spectacular overall. The company's stock has been profitable to hold, coming in at an above-index development, but providing a barely ~2% CAGR. The right thing to do with Cloetta has always been to target the company at undervaluation to manage market-beating and overall excellent returns. During the past 20 years, there have been some real downer years, as consumer priorities have strayed from sugar to healthier snacks.

The company is of course represented in every major food chain in its active market. The way the product is marketed, Cloetta products are bought in wholesale by retailers and sold alongside other candy and confectionery. Given how loved their products still are, you can find a bag of Ahlgrens Bilar virtually anywhere in Sweden, from the smallest kiosk to the largest supermarket. While consumer preferences have started to shift, Cloetta has lost nothing in market presence and overall shelf space.

So, all in all, Cloetta is a company that makes its money by researching, developing, producing, marketing, and selling various types of candy, confectionery products, nut mixes, and other snack products. It provides a decently positive overall growth for the past 20 years, but there's no doubt that holding the company over time hasn't been as positive as holding others, unless you bought Cloetta at a decent discount. In layman's terms, Cloetta hasn't impressed me for a while now - but given recent trends, there are signs organic growth is picking up somewhat.

Cloetta - How has the company been doing?

Cloetta has had some bad years over the past few decades - but things seem to have turned around. Organic growth has been trending up since 2017, and in 2019 the company saw quarterly growth trends in net sales ranging from 1-4%. It does little at the moment to better the long-term or overall current picture given the COVID-19 situation.

(Source: Borsdata, Cloetta EPS - SEK)

But this picture only illustrates what I'm trying to get across. Over the past decade or two, Cloetta has been having trouble growing or getting their ducks in a row. However, despite COVID-19, the company's forecasts and guidance are pointing to positive results for 2020, and 2019 was an excellent year. The stock price development has more or less mirrored this, with ups and downs and volatility marring an otherwise decent growth record.

(Source: Borsdata, Cloetta Stock price)

The company has no real dividend trend to speak of. The first dividend was back in 2015, and it grew over 100% over the next few years until 2017, but dropped back down in 2018 and is now postponed due to the coronavirus. This is also one of the primary reasons why I'm hesitant to invest in the company, given the emphasis I put on dividends in my work. Historically, the dividend yield for Cloetta has ranged between 2-4%, with 4.63% being the ultimate high during 2017 and 3.52% being the yield of 2018 before the company postponed the dividend this year. A return to the dividend of 2018 would at this point yield 4.3%, but I need to point out that this is speculative.

COVID-19 has seen the company do some changes to its lineup. There has been a significant impact on Pick & Mix (as expected), with retailers during some periods closing the aforementioned fixtures to avoid crowding. Demand has dropped. It's important to know that Sweden's sales of Pick & Mix was never really completely closed as a general sort of rule or law - it was simply limited - whereas the UK and Denmark had extensive closures of such things, leading to demand drops.

On the flip side, Cloetta also saw some increased demand for its e-commerce sales channels. However, this failed to materialize the sort of gain that completely weighed up the drop from impulse sales - customers are simply far less likely to pick up a candy bar as part of an online grocery shopping list as opposed to impulse-shopping one in the checkout line.

Overall, the company is adjusting...

(Source: Cloetta)

...and perhaps most importantly, all Cloetta factories across all of Europe remain completely operational. Efficiency is of course down and workers are absent more often, but the company nonetheless manages to keep up production and manage deliveries, with a focus on A-list SKUs (Stock Keeping Units).

The company also sees its priorities as remaining valid.

(Source: Cloetta Market presentation, June 2020)

The last report we have is 2Q20. The results here were pretty sobering.

Net sales decrease of 21.9%, in part due to very good comps, but also due to poor sales and trends.

6.3% organic decline of branded packaged products during the quarter, but the company saw sales picking up again 1.5% in June of 2020.

Pick & Mix sales decline of 58.5%, most of it in April and May.

most of it in April and May. Operating profit of 105M SEK, down from 159M YoY.

Net debt/EBITDA lowered from 2.7 to 2.6X due to somewhat improved annualized EBITDA, but still unfavorable in relation to the company's goals.

The company has seen a picking up of sales during late 2Q20 again and expects this to continue as things in Sweden return to normal. However, the forecast is that 3Q20 will be significantly lower in terms of operating profit than the YoY comparison period.

(Source: Cloetta 2Q20 Report)

The 2Q20 results highlight that not all "food" companies benefit from people shopping from home or from hoarding, which has been the case for more pure-bred grocers such as Axfood (OTCPK:AXFOF) where we have seen significant sales increases as a result of the coronavirus. These confectionery companies, at least Cloetta, do not enjoy any advantages in such a climate and suffer the troubles of almost a cyclical company when it happens. While fundamental operations are safe and the company is in no danger to speak of, being a Cloetta shareholder hasn't exactly been a "sweet" experience - and it doesn't seem that the rest of 2020 holds much hope of things improving all that much for shareholders.

The company remains admirably focused on its long-term strategy with new product launches...

(Source: Cloetta 2Q20 Report)

...and as I said, we'll have to look at long-term effects on the company once the crisis is over. I personally believe they will be very few for this specific company, and I'm frankly quite surprised at how deeply the company was affected by COVID-19 in terms of sales of its non-Pick & Mix segment. The surprise, I believe, was the amount of impulse shopping seen at kiosks and smaller stores which due to the pandemic dropped vastly even in Sweden as people stayed indoors.

2Q20 wasn't a good time, 3Q20 doesn't seem to be good either, and the prospects for a dividend payout in 2020 look, as I see it, extremely glum at best.

That brings us to risks.

Cloetta - what are the risks?

While we could talk about the risks of something like this pandemic, what I want to focus on instead are the more fundamental risks to the company - where I really only see one. Risks from competitors are quite small - Cloetta is too well-established in its key markets and has been for 50 years for the emerging competition to be a concern. The company has also shown itself as aggressive, doing M&A's when required and when prudent, even if the company's latest strategy is now to focus on organic growth rather than tack-on growth.

(Source: Dreamstime)

No, the risk I instead want to focus on is fundamental and relating to the company's core product - Confections and Candy. Unlike some competitors, Cloetta's salted snacks line is limited. It doesn't really offer crisps/chips, and while it does work to broaden the spectrum with sugar-free snacks, the fact is I'm writing about a company whose products I really no longer eat all that frequently. Oh, I can enjoy a piece of chocolate every now and again, but overall I'm taking steps back from sugared confections - and I see others take much the same steps.

I realize this is not the case everywhere, but it's a development that's relevant and clearly Cloetta has, given the company's focus on nuts and other snacks, seen similar trends. Starting to compete in the chips and salted snacks category is a completely different ball game and they will be going up against both local and international giants such as OLW, Estrella, O'lays. I have a hard time seeing them do well here.

In the end, an investment in Cloetta is, at least currently, an investment in sugared snacks. Ironically, I feel much the same as though I was investing in nuclear energy or weapons - I'm really not sure how much I want to focus on it. I like the company's fundamentals and I like several of their products - I'm just not sure how I see them doing in the long term going forward.

That is really the key risk I see, and that's something you should consider. Perhaps I am exaggerating this, but this is a risk I very much see.

Cloetta - What is the valuation?

So, now that we know we're talking about a company that's recently postponed or cut its dividend and has some issues during the corona situation (which likely will pass), how much should we be prepared to pay for such a company?

Luckily, the market agrees with us on key points and never assigns any sort of vast premium on Cloetta for long - and certainly not today. In terms of earnings metrics, Cloetta trades around 14-16X to P/E ratio, with outlier negative values during years when profits came in negative.

However, there's no sugarcoating it, pardon the pun. I view Cloetta as quite unfavorably valued overall in relation to:

a) How the company has performed historically.

b) how the company is expected to perform near term, and long term.

The best, I believe, we can hope for is some type of medium-term outperformance resulting from higher-than-expected organic growth and a return to normal sales levels as well as normal dividend levels.

However, beyond this, we simply have very few growth catalysts, and dividend growth history isn't impressive enough on any level to offer any sort of safety.

We can see a trend in sales multiples where the company currently trades below its usual par, usually averaging around 1.2-1.3 and currently trading at about 1.08X to sales. This would indicate an upside of perhaps around 10% - and in a world where things return to normal, I could agree with this. In terms of its tangibles, Cloetta is fairly undervalued to historical trends at this time, and this could indicate some sort of fundamental upside.

(Source: TIKR.Com)

However, we must consider the company's short-to-medium-term forecasts. While I am a long-term investor, I see very little reason to value Cloetta, even as a sort of "food" company, at any higher than 15 times earnings. This is derived from the fact that earnings growth has been bad, and I see no reason this should improve materially going forward.

The company's strategy concerns continued organic growth, but such organic growth has historically been in single-digit percentages at best, and it does little to improve the company's prospects as a safe, dividend-paying stock.

The one thing the company has going for it in terms of its valuation is the utterly excellent market-leading position it enjoys in its key markets - where it's unlikely to be de-throned going forward. If the company had a steady dividend with a history, it would make it the perfect investment for dividend income from candy/confections. As it stands, however, there is no dividend, and based on results, it seems unlikely that the company will reintroduce it this year, given earnings trends and the very real "excuse" the pandemic provides the company with.

S&P provides one analyst with a consistent target for the company - that target comes in at an earnings multiple target of about 18X - but this has been lowered from a 20-21X FY20 multiple from only 1-2 months ago. This reflects the uncertainty the stock currently trades under, and to that uncertainty, and for those reasons I say that there is no conceivable reason to pay more than 15X earnings for Cloetta in its current state. Even analyst forecasts for the coming two years, in the best-case scenario, provide no more than a return to 2019 GAAP EPS and EBITDA. Feel free to provide me with a counter-argument, however, if you feel strongly that Cloetta is worth more.

The bottom line is that if you buy Cloetta below 15X earnings, I believe you may be in line for a 2020/2021 dividend of around 4.3% on today's share price of 23 SEK/share. The segment/company which pays this potential dividend is an attractive one - everyone loves candy - but it's not as though we need to cross oceans and streams to find a relatively-safe considered ~4% dividend - just take a left turn at any quality REIT or even a company like Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) if you want consumer staples, and you'll get a 3.5%+ dividend yield at a much higher safety - and not theoretical in its current state.

Thesis

Cloetta has a great deal of upward potential. If we go by historical values, stock prices could appreciate to 35-37 SEK/share. What would be the cause, however? The company forecasts continued troubles in sales, and the company's EPS growth prospects are muted at best. Add to that a cut dividend which I consider somewhat unlikely to be reinstated this year, and you're risking investing your money in "dead" stock, at least this year.

There are times when doing so is an acceptable outcome. A time when there are undervalued companies at every corner, however, now is not one of those times.

I, therefore, give Cloetta a price target of 23.55 SEK/share, indicating that the company is currently at what I would consider "fair value." Given the company's current trends, I consider this not a "Buy" but a "Hold"-worthy stance.

Nonetheless, Cloetta bears watching in the future if it manages to improve upon things and surprise us by establishing a more positive dividend history and trend. Keep watching, and keep listening.

Thank you for reading.

Stance

Due to a fair valuation of 23.55 SEK/share, Cloetta with its cut dividend is currently a "Hold."

Disclosure: I am/we are long AXFOF, ADM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.



I own the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in my articles.