PIMCO CEF Coverage Update

With the release of June PIMCO coverage figures we take a look at recent trends. Over the month municipal CEFs have increased 6-month rolling distribution coverage by 3%, rising to 95% on average. Sharp falls in leverage costs to rockbottom levels have supported municipal fund earnings. Taxable funds, on the other hand, saw coverage fall by 6% to an average of 77%. However, unlike municipal funds which moved in sync, taxable funds saw significant divergence.

Within the PIMCO space, we continue to like the following two funds:

Municipal Income Fund (PMF)

Income Opportunity Fund (PKO)

The Big Picture

One of the things we like to check is what PIMCO coverage is doing across municipal and taxable funds in aggregate. This 30,000 foot view is designed to capture broader trends in fund earnings and coverage that are worth understanding. We do this by averaging 6-month rolling coverage which we show in the chart below.

Source: Systematic Income

The chart shows two key things. First, the taxable average coverage figure is much more volatile than the municipal one. This makes sense - PIMCO taxable funds tend to be much more dynamic in their sector allocation as well as changes in leverage. And secondly, we see a divergence in coverage over the last two months with municipal funds growing coverage and taxable funds losing coverage. In fact June saw the biggest drop in average coverage across taxable funds since January of this year.

Municipal Coverage Trends

Because PIMCO municipal coverage is much less volatile we have much more confidence in explaining the ebbs and flows in coverage across these funds. The overall 1-year trend across municipal funds can be split into three stages: an increase in coverage until about February then a decrease till April and an increase until the last release in June.

As we have been describing recently in our articles, the two key drivers of fund distributions have been changes in short-term rates particularly as they affect leverage costs and changes in leverage. The initial increase in municipal coverage earlier in the year was, in our view, due to the decrease in leverage costs. The SIFMA index which drives municipal fund leverage costs fell over that span from about 1.5% to 1%.

The second leg of the trend when coverage fell was due to a deleveraging across the funds. As we described in an earlier article the PIMCO national funds saw sizable deleveraging of around 16-18%, entirely in their tender option bond borrowings.

Source: Systematic Income, PIMCO

The third leg of the trend which saw an increase in coverage was due to the collapse in short-term rates. Over this period SIFMA went from about 1% at the start of April to 0.13% at the end of June driving leverage costs sharply lower. This was particularly true of auction-rate preferreds whose interest rates fell to just 0.22% across municipal funds.

Overall, that PIMCO municipal funds have continued to grow coverage is not a surprise. This is a sector that we have been overweight on our Sector Rating Framework on the service in the expectation of strong earnings growth. This CEF sector has seen the most number of distribution increases - driven primarily by the collapse in leverage costs across municipal CEFs which tend to use floating-rate leverage instruments. The chart below shows net distribution changes (a positive figure means there have been more increases than cuts) across CEF sectors since April.

Source: Systematic Income

Across the 3 PIMCO national muni funds we continue to prefer the Municipal Income Fund (PMF) due to its lowest cost of leverage. Since the drop in short-term rates the fund's coverage has increased 2% versus no increase for the Municipal Income Fund II (PML) and a 3% drop for the Municipal Income Fund III (PMX). In valuation terms PMF looks quite attractive with a -1.1 5-year z-score versus a z-score of zero for PML. PMX looks good here as well at a -1.5 z-score.

Source: Systematic Income

Taxable Coverage Trends

As far as taxable funds, the three RMBS-overweight funds all saw their 6-month rolling coverage fall with the Dynamic Income Fund (PDI) seeing an 8% drop and retracing its lowest level in the past year.

Source: Systematic Income, PIMCO

Across the diversified taxable multi-sector funds the Income Opportunity Fund (PKO) continues to outperform in relative and now in absolute terms as well. We have been highlighting this fund in our articles for some time as benefiting from a number of key tailwinds so this is not a surprise.

Source: Systematic Income, PIMCO

Tracking and forecasting distribution coverage for taxable funds is quite tricky due to their dynamic nature. To illustrate this difficulty consider the following chart which shows distribution coverage across different time periods for the Dynamic Income Fund (PDI). Over the last 3 months we see that 3-month rolling coverage has increased, 6-month rolling coverage has decreased and fiscal year-to-day coverage has stayed fairly steady. More often than not these signals do point in the same direction but this time they are not aligned making it difficult to gauge what is going on.

Source: Systematic Income

This is not to say that following distribution coverage is useless. The point here is that it has limits as a forecasting tool, particularly for the two funds with the word "Dynamic" in their name: Dynamic Income Fund (PDI) and Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (PCI) which truly live up to this classification.

Our approach to this kind of volatile and occasionally divergent set of signals is to adopt a more forward-looking perspective. This approach is based less on divining the trajectory of distribution coverage and more on understanding the drivers of fund earnings. As we suggested above the two most important factors are changes in leverage and funds' earnings sensitivity to short-term rates.

Changes in leverage since February go a long way to explaining what are seeing in coverage.

Source: Systematic Income

Two of the funds that cut the most borrowings have also experienced the sharpest drop-offs in coverage despite cutting their distributions. The High Income Fund (PHK), until its large increase in borrowings in May, had also deleveraged strongly during and shortly after the drawdown which explains both its distribution cut and a drop in coverage.

Source: Systematic Income

On the positive side of the ledger the Income Opportunity Fund (PKO) is the strong outperformer owing to its very large increase in borrowings. PKO is one of the few PIMCO funds that were able to take advantage of distressed asset prices and add assets over the last few months.

Since we have highlighted this fund's strong releveraging, attractive valuation and low fee it has strongly outperformed the taxable fund suite of funds. This fund tends to run under the radar, obscured by its larger counterparts, so this is a sign is that the market has begun to recognize the fund's virtues. At this point the fund's premium has grown to high single digits and stands at the 81st percentile over the last 5 years. This makes it somewhat less of a slam dunk but it should continue to hold up well.

Source: Systematic Income

In our previous article on PIMCO funds we showed that PIMCO CEFs have added a significant amount to their borrowings in the month of June. Though overall borrowings remain below levels at the start of the year, funds have begun to claw back assets that they lost during the drawdown.

Source: Systematic Income

Our final takeaway is that this dynamic should continue to play out as rising asset prices will give these funds room to add leverage (higher asset prices reduce fund headline leverage, all else equal). While fund borrowings remain below their January levels this is primarily due to the deleveraging in PCI. More funds have increased borrowings than not since then. This should allow the taxable suite on average to maintain resilient coverage levels in the medium-term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PMF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.