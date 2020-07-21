Apache Corp. reported a >40% decline in realized oil prices from Q1-2020, and its production will also likely decline substantially, particularly from the US, which will weigh on its Q2-2020 earnings.

The diversified oil and gas producer Apache Corp. (APA) has confirmed that it realized low levels of commodity prices in the second quarter, which, combined with declining production, will likely push the company to a greater loss than the first-quarter loss of $51 million. However, the Houston, Texas-based company should be able to conserve cash flows in the second quarter, thanks to the large drop in capital expenditures. The company's outlook, however, is looking better. Moving forward, Apache Corp. should post earnings growth and free cash flows as oil prices improve to $40 a barrel.

Apache Corp. will release its quarterly results after the market closes on July 29, and will host a conference call on July 30. The company recently released its second-quarter pricing data, which shows a large drop in realized commodity prices. The decline was widely anticipated considering the spot price of the US benchmark WTI crude averaged just $27.81 per barrel in Q2-2020, down from $45.76 in Q1-2020. Apache realized oil prices of $23 per barrel in the US and $27.50 in the international markets, depicting large drops of 50.3% and 44.8% respectively from the first quarter.

The company didn't provide any production estimate for the second quarter, but it revealed that it curtailed roughly 23,000-25,000 boe per day of production in the US, including 18,000-19,000 boe per day of output from the Alpine High play in the Permian Basin. Internationally, Apache also curtailed 10,000 boe per day of output from the North Sea. From this, we can estimate that it curtailed around 34,000 boe per day of production in the second quarter in response to the weakness in the oil price - that's equivalent to 8% of the company's Q1-2020 adjusted production of 423,000 boe per day.

Apache produced a total of 283,000 boe per day of production from the US in the first quarter, which was equivalent to 67% of the company's total output. A vast majority (96%) of its US production came from the Permian Basin. But investors should expect a sharp decline in US output for Q2-2020 from Q1-2020.

That's because Apache substantially reduced capital expenditures and drilling activity in the second quarter as it focused on protecting the balance sheet and preserving the cash flows. The company lowered its 2020 upstream capital budget by 55% to $1.1 billion, with the majority of the cuts earmarked for the US. Apache was one of the few oil producers which removed all of their rigs from the US onshore oil and gas-producing properties and halted all drilling and completion activities. As a result, its US output will decline significantly, which will push its total production lower.

Apache reported a loss of $51 million, or $0.13 per share, for the first quarter on an adjusted basis. The company will likely report a substantially higher loss for Q2-2020, as its earnings will take a hit from the large drops in realized oil prices and production.

Apache generated $523 million of cash flow from operations, ahead of changes in working capital, which I believe will also likely drop considerably in Q2-2020 due to weak prices, declining production, and little support from crude oil hedges. The company hedged a large chunk of its second- and third-quarter production using fixed-price swaps and collars, but it did that right in the middle of the downturn and couldn't secure decent prices. All of its fixed-price swap contracts for WTI and Brent, for instance, were locked in at below $30 per barrel. The hedges also limited the company's ability to capitalize on the oil price rally as WTI climbed from $20 to $40 in a couple of months. The hedges have, in fact, dragged its performance. Apache has revealed that it will realize a $36 million pre-tax loss on commodity derivatives in Q2-2020.

The good thing, however, is that Apache might not burn significant cash flows in Q2-2020, even as its cash flow from operations plunge. That's because the negative impact of weak cash flows will likely get offset by the forecasted drop in capital expenditures. The company spent $442 million of upstream capital in Q1-2020, but it is forecasted to fall to $230 million in Q2-2020. This means that even if Apache's cash flow from operations (ahead of working cap. changes) drop by 50-70% from Q1-2020 to $157-$262 million in Q2-2020, it will still generate enough cash to fund most or all of its upstream capital.

In my opinion, the increase in oil prices to $40 a barrel has put Apache in a good position to grow earnings and deliver free cash flows from the second half of the year. Higher oil prices will prompt it to start restoring curtailed production, possibly from July. The company will keep overall drilling activity low, particularly in the onshore US shale plays. I think the company is currently focused on generating free cash flows mainly from the low-cost international assets and funding its exploration work in Block 58 offshore Suriname. In the US, Apache may slightly increase completion activity and will work through its inventory of drilled but uncompleted wells following the increase in oil prices. But the company might not increase capital spending or deploy additional rigs in the Permian Basin with oil in the $40s a barrel range.

Apache has cut capital to below maintenance levels in the US but is making enough investments in the North Sea and Egypt to hold its high-margin international production flat on an exit rate basis. That's enabled the company to reduce this year's capital budget to $1.1 billion, as indicated earlier. It has slashed dividends by 90% to save $340 million of cash annually and is also targeting $300 million of annualized cost savings. These efforts have put Apache in a position to balance cash flows in a low $30s per barrel WTI oil price environment. This means that at WTI oil price of low $30s per barrel, the company can generate enough cash flow from operations to fully fund its upstream capital expenditures and dividends. At a higher oil price environment of $40s a barrel, Apache can generate free cash flows under the current capital program.

If Apache generates strong levels of free cash flows in the second half of 2020, then I expect the company to commit to using that excess cash for debt reduction purposes. I think Apache's biggest weakness is its weak balance sheet. The company ended the first quarter with $8.4 billion of debt, excluding $468 million of debt associated with its midstream subsidiary Altus Midstream (OTC:ALTM). That debt was so large that after reducing the value of assets due to writedowns, the company ended the first quarter with shareholder equity of negative $1.25 billion. The company had $3.36 billion of liquidity by April, as per my estimate, including $409 million of cash reserves (ex. Altus) and $2.95 billion available under the revolver, to bring down its debt levels. But in that case, Apache will be using debt to repay debt. Ideally, it should use free cash flows for debt reduction, but it remains to be seen if the company can generate enough excess cash that can pay off a large chunk of debt. It can also sell non-core assets to finance debt repayments. We will likely hear more about this during the second-quarter conference call.

Apache stock has risen by 58% in the last three months on the back of improvement in oil prices, which puts the company in a strong position to increase earnings and deliver free cash flows, as discussed earlier. Following the rally, the stock is now trading 8.5x in terms of EV/EBITDA (forward) multiple, data from Seeking Alpha Essential shows, above the sector median of 7.7x and Apache's five-year average of 6.9x. At this price, I would rate the stock as a Hold.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.