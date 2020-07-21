The deal underlines the discipline of management in pursuing deals after it came in second in the takeover attempt for Anadarko.

Chevron (CVX) surprised the market quite a bit as it aims to go bottom finishing with the acquisition of Noble Energy (NBL). Just like the takeover attempt of Anadarko, Chevron seems disciplined in terms of pricing and strategic rationale, while it benefits from relative distressed prices of course. The size of the deal makes this just a little bigger than a bolt-on transaction, even with a $13 billion price tag.

Chevron has a very resilient balance sheet and strong management team and while I like the shares within a tough neighborhood, I am happy to hold a modest position in Chevron, yet continue to underweight the entire sector.

Deal Terms

Chevron has reached a deal to acquire Noble in a deal which values equity at $5 billion, equal to $10.38 per share. As Chevron is trying to preserve cash, like most energy names in this environment, this will be an all stock deal with investors in Noble receiving 0.1191 shares of Chevron for each share they currently own in Noble. While the deal seems very manageable in terms of the equity ticket, investors have to understand that Noble operates with net debt close to $8 billion at the moment, boosting the enterprise value towards $13 billion.

Chevron's CEO Michael Wirth specifically cites the low-capital, cash-flow generating assets in Israel and presence in the DJ Basin and Permian Basin as well as synergistic activities in West-Africa as reasons behind the deal. The transaction brings geographic diversity, capital flexibility and cash flow generating properties, as well as resources and reserves.

Specific benefits in connection to the deal include an 18% increase in the proven reserves as acquisitions costs of less than $5 per barrel of oil-equivalent per day, with 7 billion barrels of risked resource at less than $1.50 per barrel. As briefly touched upon above, there are real synergies in the actual operations of both firms as $300 million in annual synergies are quite substantial as well of course. Consequently, the deal should be accretive to earnings and cash flow at $40 for Brent, and that seems to be ahead of synergies, creating a real roadmap for some accretion. The $300 million in synergies, even assuming a 30% tax rate, would work out to eleven cents accretion.

As expected from Chevron, management has been disciplined with its dealmaking, as the offer price represents a mere 12% premium over the 10-day average at which the stock traded over the past two weeks. While the purchase price at $10 and change is a big premium from the Covid-19 induced lows at $2 and change just a few months ago, the valuation looks low if you look at longer term horizons. The stock traded around $25 as recent as Christmas, as the shale boom in 2014 made that shares even traded in their $70s at the time.

Investors have some reserves with shares down 2% upon deal announcement in a market which is up slightly, although the move is exactly in line with the daily performance displayed by is energy peers. Safe to say that no major reaction has been observed following the deal.

What Is The Impact?

So how big is the deal really for Chevron? Truth be told even a $13 billion deal for such a major almost feels like a bolt-on deal. Based on the share count and net debt load reported at the end of the first quarter, I peg Chevron's enterprise value at $183 billion, making the deal with Noble equal to 7% of the value on that basis.

With much of the deal in debt, despite the all-stock component of the deal, Noble's equity holders will get 3% of the combined company as net debt will increase from $24 to $32 billion. Furthermore, Chevron pays in stock and its stock has massively outperformed of course. Note that despite the big increase in net debt, leverage ratios are relatively modest with first quarter EBITDA annualised approximately being equal to the net debt load.

So effectively Chevron is leveraging up a bit and with a 7% value attached to the operations it is interesting to see what Noble brings. The company sold 390,000 barrels of oil-equivalent per day in the first quarter. Chevron reported 3.23 million barrels of oil-equivalent in terms of production per day in the first quarter, suggesting Noble contributes about 11% on that metric to the combined company, although Chevron has large other (downstream) activities as well of course. On the other hand, Chevron will be able to extract synergies and provide a big boost to rserves.

Concluding Thoughts

In the midst of the Covid-19 crisis I looked at Chevron as I labelled the company quality in a harsh environment. In March, the company suspended the share repurchase program, slashed capital spending and was looking to achieve cost reductions.

That was needed as the company pays out dividend in excess of $5 per share, representing quite a high payout ratio compared to the $6 per share in adjusted earnigns in 2019. Even as the company was able to earn around $10 per share in a $50-60 oil price environment in recent years, it was very obvious that 2020 would become a very difficult year for obvious reasons. Shares traded around the $65 mark in March and of course have risen 30% ever since, actually underperforming the general market a bit as of late.

The biggest compliment I can give management is that is remains disciplined. Last year it happily walked away, in the meantime collecting a billion break-up fee, when it left Anadarko to Occidental (OXY) in a deal which has been disastrous for the acquirer. With the Noble deal management is again demonstrating on discipline, not just in timing yet with a small premium offered as well, although this $13 billion deal is a factor 4 times smaller than the Anadarko deal valued around the $50 billion mark.

I think Chevron has among the best management in the industry as years of elevated capital spending allows for net capital divestments at this point in time without jeopardizing production. This deal with Noble to add reserves and production at relative favorable prices, allows for real potential to deleverage without putting significant pressure on production.

Chevron remains a long term value creator in a difficult and cyclical industry, as a strong balance sheet, diversified operations and great management allows for significant value creation but moreover dividends. Even as I like Chevron a lot within the energy sector, I am sticking to just a modest position here as long term secular headwinds related to electrification might create an uphill battle in the decades to come.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.