Investors should look past the recent plunge in sales of 47%.

Overview

Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA (OTCPK:CFRHF;OTCPK:CFRUY) is the owner of premier luxury brands including Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Dunhill and Chloé. In the last quarter, Richemont struggled with a severe sales slowdown due to Covid-19. However, investors should look past the recent problems.

Richemont’s luxury brands provide a sustainable moat, the balance sheet is rock solid, and the company is becoming an e-commerce powerhouse.

Recent Results

Last week, Richemont provided an update for results up to 6/30/2020. The company noted that the results reflected “unprecedented” levels of disruption and widespread temporary closures of internal, franchise and multibrand retail partner stores, as well as the closure of fulfillment centers belonging to its online distributors, such as subsidiary Net-a-porter.

Sales for the quarter were down a whopping 47% compared to the prior year period. The company experienced double-digit sales declines across all regions.

Source: Richemont Company Update, July 16, 2020

Of course, the sales decline was to be expected given that there was a virtual halt to global tourism and many stores and distribution centers were closed during the last quarter.

The one bright spot in the report was that sales in China grew by 49%. However, this number is rather misleading because the Chinese would normally be making purchases overseas where luxury goods are cheaper.

2020 Outlook

The good news is that as of June 30, 2020, all distribution centers and most stores have reopened. A handful of stores in the Americas have not reopened and some travel retail shops remain closed.

Chairman Johann Rupert was typically blunt when he stated in the quarterly report:

“No-one can say when we will see economic activity normalise. Other economies will probably find it difficult to emulate China. We may be looking at 12, 24 or 36 months of grave economic consequences. Perhaps that is too pessimistic but who knows?”

The initial projection was that Covid-19 was going to impact FY 2020 with sales decreasing by €800 Million, EBIT falling by €450 Million and cash dropping by €350 Million.

However, this projection was too optimistic. Sales have already fallen by €1.5 Billion over the first six months of the year.

Chairman Rupert noted that China was a bright spot. The hope is that the rebound in China extends to other regions.

“However, there are signs of improvement in terms of our business. Since our 462 boutiques in China have re-opened after the virus, we have seen strong demand.

Balance Sheet

Richemont's gross and net cash positions on June 30, 2020 amounted to €7.9 Billion and €1.8 Billion. This was lower than what was reported at March 31, 2020, when the gross cash position amounted to €6.347 Billion and net cash position was €2.395 Billion. The net cash burn in the most recent quarter was almost €500 Million.

The company is conservatively financed with only €3.9 Billion of debt. Richemont has an enterprise value of €35.7 Billion.

The dividend was reduced from 2 CHF/share to 1 CHF/share to preserve cash even though the company has ample cash reserves. I suspect the company will make an opportunistic acquisition in 2020.

The current price to book ratio is only 1.92X which is far lower than the 3X book value that Richemont historically trades for.

Online Sales

Online sales reached 19% of total sales at year-end, compared to 16% a year ago. Richemont is continuing to focus on expanding online sales. The company owns the most important online luxury website, Yoox-Net-a-Porter Group. Yoox sells brands from all luxury retailers including Gucci and Prada.

In the Q4 report, Chairman Rupert noted:

Equally, the steps we have taken in recent years to change the way we operate see the Maisons well positioned. Our approach has been to shift from a fixed cost basis of operating to a more flexible model. We see online marketing as a key element of that. Our joint venture with Alibaba in China and our initial online ‘Pavilions’ are introducing Cartier and the other Maisons to a new generation of shoppers.

Globally, online luxury shopping represents 10% of all sales. Online luxury shopping grew 22% in 2018. According to Boston Consulting Group (BCG), by 2025 the global luxury market will top $1.5 trillion and 50% of those luxury product buyers will belong to the Millennial Generation.

With the number one luxury e-commerce platform, Richemont is well-positioned for this change in luxury shopping.

Conclusion

The recently reported results for 06/30/2020 were ugly. However, one should look past the recent results.

Richemont features some iconic brands. Gross margins are usually north of 60%. These brands are almost impossible to replicate. Cartier was founded in 1847. Van Cleef was founded in 1896. Montblanc was founded in 1906.

The balance sheet is strong enough to withstand the sharp decline in sales. The strength of the balance sheet will also most likely be used to acquire other leading brands.

Finally, Richemont is emerging as an online luxury leader. With the boost of online sales, Richemont will probably achieve sales growth of 8% once the economy normalizes.

For long-term investors, Richemont is a low-risk compounder at an attractive price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CFRUY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.