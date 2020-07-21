REITs Is The Most Consistent Asset Class Providing The Best Return Over The Past 15 Years

In terms of market concentration, Hong Kong, Australia and Singapore are the highest among all the global REIT markets; whereas Japan and the U.S. markets are the most fragmented.

Do you want to pick the best multiple-year investment ideas after the pandemic? Without a crystal ball, no one can tell which asset class is going to outperform the others. However, based on the historical data available in the market, investors can at least make reasonable predictions on the relative performance of each of the asset classes in the coming years.

Table 1: Investment returns ranking by asset class over the past 15 years

*Source: Novel Investor

Table 2: Ranking of asset classes in 15-year CAGR return

*Source: Novel Investor, analyzed by Invbots

Unsurprisingly, the S&P 500 Index, which tracks the stocks of 500 large-capital U.S. companies, has generated the highest overall annual return over the years at 8.19%. High-yield bonds, small market capital stocks and REITs have been having optimistic growths, providing decent overall annual returns of 6.20%, 5.46% and 5.33% respectively. For risk-taking parties, the emerging market stocks are indeed an attractive asset class. Based on the records on track, the highest annual return of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index was +79.0% back in 2009, after recording its lowest-ever annual return of -53.2% in 2008.

REITs is the best performing asset class in 6 out of 15 years

Table 3: Performance of REITs over the past 15 years

*Source: Novel Investor

For investors hoping to outperform the S&P 500 while taking a lower risk than the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, the REITs market is indeed a mentionable alternative. Although the FTSE NAREIT All Equity Index has only generated the fourth-highest overall annual return among all asset classes (Table 2) and recorded the lowest return in 1H 2020 among all asset classes (Table 3), investors should not underrate this sector. Instead, the recent underperformance of REITs should be viewed as a potential investment opportunity. The reason is that, by looking at the historical data over 15 years, the FTSE NAREIT All Equity Index has ranked the top of the return table for the highest number of times. The index has also outperformed the S&P 500 for 8 out of 15 years, implying that REITs have been providing more consistent and higher returns than the Large Cap Stocks.

Short-term decline with growth in the long run

COVID-19 has dealt a great blow to the REITs market as the pandemic directly reduces the demand for people to rent places for different purposes and the overall return of REITs in 1H 2020 (-13.3%) has recorded the third-lowest ever (-15.5% in 2007 and -37.7% in 2008). However, our team believes that the negative impacts will only last for a short period on REITs. In 2006, REIT was the top-performing asset class. During the financial crisis in 2007 and 2008, closures of businesses and mass-scale job loss had led to the decline of the REITs market. As economic activities began to recover in 2009, REITs obtained a very strong rebound and subsequently became the top-performing for 3 consecutive years since 2010. As the global economy is showing signs of sustainable economic recovery, we expect REITs will gradually deliver its consistent performance and be a beneficiary of the global economic recovery.

>1.5x Dividend Yield compared to the S&P 500

Table 4: REITs Dividend Yield of Major REITs Markets

(As at 07/07/2020)

*Source: Invbots

In fact, the REITs asset class has long been the special one given its "hybrid" features. In particular, investing in REITs is a combination of investing in both equities and fixed income at the same time. The listed REITs in the market are trading no different from other stocks. They have beta, price, trading volume, growth and investors enjoy capital gain from trading. On the other hand, we can see certain fixed income features from REITs, such as relatively stable price movements and hefty dividend yield with transparent dividend distribution policies. From Table 4, overall dividend yield of the US REITs market is recorded at 3.83%, which is around 1.5x the market-weighted dividend yield of the US stock market. In general, REITs have been an ideal asset class for investors to diversify their portfolios as REITs usually deliver better performance than bonds when the stock market grows at a steady rate. However, Table 1 shows that when the stock market declined, REITs behaved no differently from normal equities or even underperformed the overall equity market.

Hong Kong, Australia and Singapore top the global REIT market in market concentration; Japan and the U.S. markets are the most fragmented

Our in-depth analysis shows that REITs is one of the most intriguing asset classes which is worth more research on. In particular, our team aims at investigating the market width and the market concentration of the REITs market.

We have identified that the 8 major developed countries/region REITs markets are the United States, Japan, Europe, Australia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Canada and Hong Kong (ranked in descending order in terms of total market capitalization). (Remark: REITs that are not listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) are reclassified as the EU REIT market to facilitate our analysis.)

Table 5: Summary of Major REITs Market

(As at 07/07/2020)

*Source: Invbots

In order to analyze the market concentration of each REITs market, we ranked all the REITs in each market according to the market capitalization of each REIT. Thus, we calculate the market capitalization of the top 10/ 30 companies of each market as a percentage of total REIT market and we believe such % is the key metric to measure market concentration. To determine whether a market is of high/ medium/ low concentration, the upper quartile and the lower quartile are used to divide markets into groups.

Table 6: Global REITs Market Concentration Summary Table

*Source: Invbots

Table 7: Market Concentration in terms of Market Share of the Top 10 Companies

*Source: Invbots

Table 8: Market Concentration in terms of Market Share of the Top 30 Companies

*Source: Invbots

With reference to the Top 10 companies comparison (Table 6), Hong Kong and Australia are the most concentrated markets, whereas Japan and the US are the most fragmented markets. Also, with reference to the Top 30 companies comparison (Table 7), Hong Kong and Singapore are the most concentrated markets, whereas Japan and the US are again the most fragmented markets.

The rationales for our team to conduct such a market concentration analysis are twofold. Firstly, investors can put more emphasis on certain companies instead of monitoring the whole market when the market is highly concentrated on the largest-scaled companies. The second reason is that investors can predict the movement of the REITs index and sector performance of a market by looking at the performance of the top companies. For example, with 63 REITs being listed in Japan and the market shares of the top 30 companies account for 81.22% of the market, the future performance of the Japanese REITs market will be heavily driven by the top 30 companies.

Table 9 (A) (B) (C) (D) (E) (F) (G) (H): Market Concentration of Major REITs Market

Highly concentrated market

(A)

With only 11 listed REITs, Hong Kong is easily the most concentrated market.

(B)

In Australia, market shares of the top 10 companies account for 76.67% of the whole REITs market, implying that the Australian-REITs market is a highly concentrated market.

(C)

Singapore is another highly concentrated market in terms of the market shares of the top 30 companies, which account for 98.36% of the whole Singapore-REITs market.

Medium concentrated market

(D)

In Canada, % of market shares of the top 10 companies is close to the average of the global markets and that of the top 30 companies is lower than the upper quartile (97.93%) of the global markets. Canada is considered to be a REITs market with medium concentration among top companies.

(E)

With market concentrations of top 10 companies (66.35%) and top 30 companies (94.66%) slightly above the global market average, the UK-REITs market is also of medium concentration.

(F)

The EU is a REITs market with medium concentration. In Europe, market shares of the top 10 companies account for more than a half (56.45%) of the whole REITs market while market concentration in terms of the top 30 companies is nearly 90%, only slightly lower than the global market average.

Least concentrated market

(G)

(H)

Separately, Japan and the US-REITs markets are the most fragmented markets with market shares of top 10 companies (both around 45%) lower than the global market lower quartile (53.54%). Market shares of the top 30 companies in the United States and Japan amount to only 81% and 69% respectively.

Recommendations: US-REITs, Canada-REITs & Singapore-REITs

Table 10: Global Internal REITs Indices on Recent Market Performance

(As at 07/07/2020)

*Source: Invbots

In order to track the trends of global REITs markets, our team has developed our own REITs indices to indicate the recent performance of the major markets based on market capitalization of each REITs. YTD returns of all REITs markets, as well as the equity markets, have remained negative due to the outbreak of coronavirus. After the first massive outbreak, countries have been making their ways to recover. Among all, Singapore-REITs market obtained the highest rebound with 5D, 1M and 3M returns, outperforming the others. Japan also outperformed in terms of 3-month returns while Hong Kong has rebounded significantly lately. Meanwhile, the EU and the US are the underperformers, providing the lowest 3M return at -25% and the lowest 5D return at -2.34% respectively.

Due to the pandemic, global central banks have launched various easing measures and it is expected that the future currency volatility would increase subsequently. As such, investors should consider adding the REITs market from various countries into their portfolios to generate stable and consistently growing returns during this long recovery period. Investors should also observe the REITs market from a global perspective and avoid focusing on a particular market as different countries would recover at different rates. It would be too risky to put all eggs in one market.

Table 11 (A) (B) (C): Global REITs valuation metrics

***(As at 7/7/2020)

(A)

*Source: Invbots

Regarding P/E, Canada PER remains the lowest among all at 13.0x, followed by the EU at 15.7x and Australia at 15.8x. Canada, Australia and EU REITs PER are at a discount to market average, whereas the rest of the countries are trading at a premium. US PER remains the highest as lots of top 10 REITs in the US are new economy REITs, followed by the UK at 23x.

(B)

*Source: Invbots

On yield, all Global REITs yields were stable or slightly declined in the first week of July as the stock market entered into a new rally. The EU REITs enjoyed the highest yield at 6.23%, followed by Australia at 5.76% and Canada at 5.69%. All countries' yield spreads (REITs yield minus market yield) are in positive zones. It is also noted that the yield spreads are generally expanding, with EU, HK and Japan having the widest yield spreads.

(C)

*Source: Invbots

In terms of P/B, Hong Kong P/B remains the lowest at 0.70x P/B, followed by the UK at 0.97x. The US has the highest P/B at 5.84x, followed by Japan at 1.41x and Australia at 1.20x. Also, P/B of Australia and EU lowest quartile declined significantly by 9% and 11% respectively.

In conclusion, we preferred US-REITs, Canada-REITs and Singapore-REITs because:

United States: Various economic indicators are showing good recovery signs. The IHS Markit US Composite PMI was revised higher to 47.9 in June from a preliminary estimate of 46.8; non-farms payrolls have recorded a strong beat as workers were returning to the labor market. In addition, the REITs sectors in the US are the most diversified across the globe. The recent underperformance is mainly due to the poor performance of retail and hotel REITs, which are expected to rebound strongly once COVID-19 is relieved.

Canada: The Canada market has a strong growth potential in the coming periods. Our team believes that Canada REITs are undervalued based on our quantitative research. That is, it has a low Price to Book and Price to Earnings ratio. Canada PER remains the lowest among all at 13.0x, and it is one of the three markets (Canada, Australia and EU) trading at a discount to the market average. Canada also recorded a growing yield spread and the third-highest yield among 8 major markets at 5.69% last week.

Singapore: The REITs have been performing quite well recently and our team believes that the well-built fundamentals of S-REITs will create strong momentum for outperforming the remaining markets in the foreseeable future.

Our team will be keeping track of the REITs market closely and conducting a series of analysis from various perspectives. In the next article, we will be providing an in-depth sector analysis which aims at identifying the key characteristics and the investment-worthy sectors of each of the markets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.