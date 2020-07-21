CHCT provides a secure dividend of 4% (AFFO payout of 85%) with very low risk of being reduced going forward - Q1 2020 AFFO remained flat despite the severe lockdown period.

CHCT meets all of these criteria by having lower debt to EBITDA ratio than most of the peers and long duration leases that are protected from inflation.

To invest in REITs during these volatile market times, it is important to look for strong balance sheets, defensive cash flows and rents with an inflation protection.

CHCT is a U.S. equity REIT with a market cap of just under $1 billion. CHCT holds a diversified portfolio with an exposure to various healthcare segments.

During these volatile market times, the focus has shifted from low quality and risky bets to high-quality companies with structurally growing business and strong balance sheets.

Many REITs have suffered a lot since the outbreak of COVID-19, especially those that carry a heavy exposure to retail, office or hotel space.

Source: Ycharts

The divergence between the broader U.S. equity REIT index Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) and the S&P 500 is huge - currently, 16%. While VNQ is down 14.7%, the S&P 500 is up 1.3% on a YTD basis.

However, most of the underperformance is attributable to the REIT sectors which have been hit extra hard from the drastic social distancing measures. In my article "Quest For Safety Through REIT Investing" I explained that if we adjust for office, hotels and retail, the overall U.S. equity REIT market is actually trading close to the S&P 500 levels.

Similarly, I laid out three fundamental characteristics that any REIT should possess to provide stable return going forward:

Inflation protected contracts - to mitigate the potential inflation risk. Long duration and stable cash flow (contracts) - to access defensive cash flows which cannot be adjusted down in the scenario of negative economic growth or depressed sentiment in the market. Balance sheets filled with ample liquidity reserves - to allow a management team to be opportunistic when the overall prices are compressed and to withstand any cash flow gaps without impairing the shareholder value via, for example, additional share issuances.

Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT) fulfills all of the conditions above and carries some additional benefits to provide secure current income streams and a potential for price appreciation for a long-term investor.

Portfolio diversification

CHCT has a portfolio of 124 properties with over 190 separate tenants spread around 33 states. Although CHCT is one of the smallest REITs in the sector with a market cap of just $940 million (the sector average is $5.2 billion), its portfolio is extremely diversified. Not only in terms of the number of tenants and states, but also in terms of healthcare facility types.

CHCT is exposed to medical office buildings, physician clinics, surgical centers and hospitals, speciality centers, behavioral facilities, inpatient rehabilitation facilities and long-term acute care centers. The largest exposure is to medical office buildings - 30.7%, and the rest of the portfolio is more or less evenly spread across the other facility types.

Source: Investor presentation May 2020

Even the tenant roster is quite diverse with no single tenant exceeding 10.5% of the total annualized rents. If we take a deeper look at the lease structure, we will notice that ca. 12% of the leases expire in the coming two years, and that most of the leases have been stipulated with embedded rent escalators in an attempt to protect CHCT from unhealthy inflation levels.

Strong balance sheet

According to the latest financials (Q1 2020), the debt to EBITDA ratio for CHCT stands at 4.2x which is lower than the sector average of 6.04x. In addition, CHCT has access to $150 million of pure liquidity at very favourable rates - LIBOR plus 1.25% - 1.90%. As of March 31, 2020, CHCT had drawn $24 million on the revolving credit facility.

The level of robust balance sheet can be also concluded by looking at the Q2 investment activity in which the management has acquired a fully leased property for ca. $4 million. While this amount does not sound too high, the fact that CHCT is able to buy and not sell or suspend large capex programmes serves as a testament to the underlying financial strength.

Resilient AFFOs supported by structural tailwinds

CHCT has some very defensive and predictable cash flows. The table below captures the situation perfectly:

Source: Supplemental information First Quarter 2020

We can see how the AFFO has steadily expanded quarter by quarter, but most importantly, the Q1 2020 AFFO figure remained flat relative to the prior quarter. CHCT achieved that despite the massive lockdowns and social distancing measures associated with the COVID-19.

In the Q1 2020 earnings call, Timothy Wallace, CEO of CHCT commented that:

As of April 30, the company has entered into deferral agreements with approximately seven tenants, representing approximately 0.25% of annualized rent. In addition, the company is currently negotiating deferral agreements with approximately 30 tenants representing 2.34% of our annualized rent ... As I understand it, other REITs have been disclosing a percentage of April rents collected. We have not historically measured that metric, but what I will tell you is that our receivables are in better shape than almost any other time in the company’s history.

So it is no surprise why the AFFO is so strong and CHCT's share price trading 1% higher on a YTD basis, while most other REITs are down dramatically. This is truly remarkable what CHCT has achieved.

The key drivers behind such a stellar performance were the robust tenant roster, wide diversification and accretive acquisition strategy which on average are delivering close to double-digit yields.

From the longer perspective, CHCT benefits from a series of strong healthcare industry growth dynamics. The most obvious ones are the following:

Aging population (65+ age group predicted to account for 23% of the total population by 2060).

Growing population, where the U.S. population is expected to grow by 10% over the next 20 years.

The current healthcare spending of ca. $4 trillion projected to grow to $6 trillion by 2027.

Procedures traditionally performed in acute care hospitals are increasingly moving to outpatient services.

In my opinion, investing in a structurally growing industry is an important prerequisite for above-average returns in the long run.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.