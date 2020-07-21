A Globally Diversified ETF Portfolio, Q2 2020 Review

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Globally Passive as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

In this article series, “Traveling the World for Financial Freedom”, I will discuss how I manage my non-qualified, real money brokerage account using a globally diversified portfolio of ETFs. My hope is to write, at a minimum, quarterly. As my presence on Seeking Alpha grows and as there is interest, I will showcase how I use individual stocks to complement the core ETF holdings that I have.

Introduction to Investment Framework & Philosophy

Age Range: 30-35 / Risk Tolerance: High

Goal: $100,000 a year in passive income

Time Horizon: 30+ Years, Lifetime Holdings

Investment Philosophy: Global Diversification, Contrarian, Uncorrelated Asset Classes

When I was in my early 20s, I remember reading one of Warren Buffett's famous sayings, "My favorite holding period is forever". I appreciated the sentiment, but still found myself thinking "Well, you have to sell the investments eventually... how will you live in retirement otherwise?"

It wasn't until a few years later when I learned the concept of the "crossover point", which changed the way I thought about money and investing forever. The crossover point is the point at which your dividend and interest income supersede your annual expenses. It is at this point when Buffett's forever holding period became clearer: I actually don't have to ever sell anything if I can save enough to generate the dividends and interest needed to live comfortably. More colloquially, a lot of investors refer to this as "financial freedom".

This portfolio began three years ago. I was already contributing $6,000 a year to my Roth IRA and $19,500 a year to my Roth 401(k). I found myself with additional capital over and beyond the $25,500 that went into these two vehicles. I want to portfolio to get to the "crossover point" as soon as possible, but it's also important to me to have an underlying framework to follow in order to maintain proper diversification.

One of the strengths and the "forever" aspect of the portfolio is that I never have to measure myself to a generic benchmark, such as the S&P 500. While some may consider this a fatal flaw or weakness to the portfolio design, true investment freedom in my mind comes from establishing a well-diversified portfolio and continuously adding to your investments every month. Being consistent with your additions will make more of an impact over the long run than if you think the US will continue to outperform Europe and emerging markets for the next decade.

Globally Diversified ETF Framework and Underlying Theory

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK), Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (MGV), Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT), Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE), Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK), Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR), Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ), Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI), iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG), iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV), iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ), Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO), WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend ETF (DGS)

(Source: Author’s Chart)

US Equity, CRSP Index: The CRSP index differs from the traditional S&P and Russell indexes in that while the latter two target a specific number of stocks (S&P 500, Russell 2000), the former targets market capitalization. Since this portfolio is in a non-qualified account that is built for the next 30 years, I did not want to take the very real risk that certain indexes (e.g., the Russell) may not exist in another 10-15 years. Since the CRSP targets market cap, it will take a shape very different from its S&P and Russell counterparts.

By different shape, I mean that definitions will adjust over time. We’ve all heard the old framework: $2-10 billion in market cap is the generally accepted definition of a mid-cap fund. As the market grows, those arbitrary benchmarks become less relevant to me. The “mid-cap” space in the CRSP index (represented by the Vanguard Mid Cap ETF (VO) for Blend, VOT for Growth, and VOE for Value) has a weighted market cap of about $16.8 billion, whereas its S&P counterpart (the iShares Core S&P MidCap ETF (IJH), the S&P 400) has a weighted market cap of about $5.21 billion. Which is true mid-cap representation? I would argue that the CRSP index is more in line with a shrinking US equity market (currently 3,557 stocks, down from 7,562 during 1998).

Another reason I choose the CRSP index is because the way the stocks are selected for the growth and value components allows for minimal overlap, which is important to my investment philosophy and something I consider a key strength of the portfolio. It was important to me to have minimal overlap in my core holdings - this way I would know which categories were underperforming. For example, take a look at the overlap between the Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) and Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) indices:

(Source: ETF Research Center)

Contrast that with the overlap between the CRSP Mega-Cap Growth and Mega-Cap Value:

(Source: ETF Research Center)

Making sure you have minimal overlap can make a difference in your overall returns too, which is a major advantage to constructing your portfolio without any overlapping constituents. For example, look at the YTD return for the CRSP Small-Cap Growth and Value compared to the S&P 600 Growth and Value:

Small-Cap Growth, YTD (as of 06/30/2020)

Small-Cap Value, YTD (as of 06/30/2020)

By holding the six CRSP ETFs, I own the top 98% of the US Equity Market, forever, with minimal overlap. When I own growth, I own growth. When I own value, I own value. This allows me to isolate my buys better when I add to the account.

Real Estate: While I own roughly 50% US and 50% international real estate, I usually focus on the asset class itself. My investment philosophy is to own assets that don’t always move together. According to Guggenheim, Real Estate tends to have a 65% correlation with US Large Caps. For context, inside of the CRSP index, Small Cap Value, and Large Cap Growth have an 80% correlation, which some portfolio theorists may argue is too high. However, I own the CRSP index for exposure to the US stock market and to make systematic buys when growth/value underperform. VNQ and VNQI are really about owning an uncorrelated asset class. Even better, VNQ and VNQI move very differently compared to one another:

(Source: Author’s Chart)

Given that I always keep Real Estate around 10% of the portfolio, having years like 2014 and 2012 are perfect. In years when one is grossly outperforming the other, I can add into the laggard to keep the total portfolio around 10%. Starting valuation matters when building a portfolio, and I’d always rather buy the cheaper one in years one is outperforming.

International Markets: The international exposure of the account (minus VNQI) currently sits at about 30% and has been rising in the three years this portfolio has been built. The original portfolio was 70/10/20. It is my goal, over time, to make the portfolio about 40, 20, 40. EFG and EFV provide broad exposure to large-cap developed markets (Europe and Japan, primarily), while SCZ provides the exposure to small-cap developed markets. VWO is broad, large-cap emerging market exposure which tilts heavily in China. DGS is broad, small-cap emerging markets exposure that evens itself out by focusing on consistent dividend payers. I have begun to play with the idea to break out emerging markets such as India, and will explore this concept in a future article.

It is no secret that international markets have lagged US markets for the last decade. There has been an overarching narrative that FAANG (Facebook (FB), Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Netflix (NFLX), and Google (GOOG, GOOGL)) were the primary drivers of outperformance in the large-cap space, and by removing those stocks, international would be on par with US markets. While that may be true for large-cap stocks, the logic doesn’t hold up when you consider mid- and small-cap US stocks compared to their international counterparts. Here is the growth of 10-Yr and CAGR over various time periods by all asset classes I’ve mentioned (and the S&P 500, just for kickers):

(Source: Author’s Chart)

Legend

Start of 2008: 01/01/2008 - 06/30/2020

Start of 2009: 01/01/2009 - 06/30/2020

10-Year: 01/01-2010 - 06/30/2020 (10 full years, plus YTD through 06/30/2020)

5-Year: 01/01/2015 - 06/30/2020 (5 full years, plus YTD through 06/30/2020)

3-Year: 01/01/2017 - 06/30/2020 (3 full years, plus YTD through 06/30/2020)

Given low interest rates since the Global Financial Crisis, it is not a surprise that growth (typically Technology, Consumer Discretionary) has thoroughly trounced value (typically Financial, Energy). Given the current COVID-19 crisis, it is entirely possible that the next decade looks very similar to the one we just had. Then again, maybe not. My stance in building this portfolio was to not plant my flag in the growth/value debate. In fact, the only reason I even split by growth and value was to give myself some tax-loss harvesting options, given that this is a non-qualified account. I will review how I use this portfolio to effectively tax-loss harvest in a future article. My general stance is that I have no idea what the next 30 years has in store for any of us, and all I can control is to keep buying where I think there is an opportunity, even if that opportunity may not present itself for decades at a time.

For those interested, here is the total return performance of each asset class dating back to 2008:

(Source: Author’s Chart)

Final Commentary

(Source: Author’s Chart)

Given my desire to have this portfolio last forever, I generally will never suggest a “Sell”, because rather than “Sell” an asset class, I’m more likely to just “rebalance by buying”, so to speak. Thus, I will use “Hold”, “Buy”, and “Strong Buy”. My general contrarian style will likely result in similar recommendations on a quarter-by-quarter basis. Value, relative to growth, has not performed nearly as well off the March 23rd lows, and international markets continue to underperform since then as well. I currently have between $25,000 and $50,000 in cash, giving me roughly an 8-10% cash position in the account which is between $200,000 and $250,000. I’ll be looking to add to my “Strong Buys” on any 10% pullback from current levels or continue to build cash into year-end.

June 2020 dividends received: Between $1,250 and $1,500

Thank you all for allowing me the space to introduce myself and my real-money portfolio to you. In the next few articles, I will showcase how I use individual stocks to compliment my ETFs and my tax-loss harvesting approach for the account. I write to engage with everyone in the comments, so please provide some commentary there to continue the conversation!

Disclosure: I am/we are long MGK, MGV, VOT, VOE, VBK, VBR, VNQ, VNQI, EFG, EFV, SCZ, VWO, DGS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.