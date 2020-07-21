American Airlines entered 2020 with the most debt of any U.S. airline, as well as one of the lowest profit margins in the industry.

Several months ago, I warned investors that American Airlines (AAL) shares only had option value left. While the stock isn't guaranteed to go to zero, it's more likely than not that the company's massive (and rapidly growing) liabilities outweigh its future earnings power.

Recent reporting suggests that my original thesis might have been even closer to the mark than I realized. American's leadership seems to be taking a "go big or go home" attitude to the current COVID-19 crisis. Having entered 2020 in a weak position, management has now adopted an extremely risky strategy that amounts to betting the company on a rapid recovery in air travel demand.

This increases the option-like character of American Airlines' stock. There's a small likelihood of a meaningful recovery in the stock price, along with a much greater chance of the stock eventually going to zero.

American Airlines commits to all of its hubs

First, some background. In response to an analyst question about American's future hub structure during the company's Q1 earnings call, Chief Revenue Officer Vasu Raja said: "[L]et me be very direct about this. We have no plans to close any hubs, in fact far from it." He went on to explain that providing connectivity between small cities and global markets was American Airlines' core strength, and that this made retaining the current hub structure vital.

This business-as-usual attitude stood in stark contrast to what analysts heard the same day on the United Airlines (UAL) earnings call. Incoming CEO (and former American Airlines exec) Scott Kirby bluntly stated, "But every single thing is on the table. And while we don't have any plans to close hubs, when you say everything is on the table, we mean everything. There are no sacred cows."

Based on American's reluctance to publicly entertain cutbacks, analyst Duane Pfennigwerth of Evercore ISI speculated, "Equity investors may not be the target audience for these earnings calls anymore." In other words, it seemed that management was seeking to placate stakeholders whose support might be needed in a bankruptcy scenario, such as employees and the federal government.

(Image source: American Airlines)

Grow or die

While Pfennigwerth's interpretation was reasonable, there may be a more straightforward explanation of American Airlines' unwillingness to close any hubs. In a revealing recent interview with Holly Hegeman of PlaneBusiness Banter (which I highly recommend), Vasu Raja showcased a risk-taking "grow or die" mentality that seems to be driving the company's strategy.

Raja argued that competitors' responses to the COVID-19 crisis (oriented around cutting costs, hoarding cash, and potentially closing hubs) put them on the same path as former American Airlines parent AMR, which survived 9/11 and the Great Recession but finally succumbed to bankruptcy in late 2011. According to Raja, all of the cost-cutting and hub closures led to a downward spiral in revenue and market share losses to scrappier competitors.

Speaking of AMR, Raja opined, "We should have gone the other way. When everyone else is shutting it all down, go." Why? Mainly to boost employee morale and get everyone motivated. Raja continued:

"I guarantee, if you were to go to any crew break room … in the system today and you said, 'Okay guys, you have a choice. Either we're going to go friggin’ big, we’re going to go bold, and Wall Street might hate us for it, and people might not get it, but we’re going to go out swinging. It's either going to be home run or strike out.' Or [play it safe]. I guarantee. It will be a 100-0 vote – swing for the fences."

I'm not sure American Airlines employees would be so reckless with their jobs on the line. Be that as it may, Raja's all-in, swing-for-the-fences attitude (which he also described in the interview as "win or crash") seems to be driving the airline's strategy.

The short-term result: A senseless quest for growth

In the near term, this attitude has manifested itself in a policy of aggressively chasing market share during the pandemic. Among the three big network carriers, American Airlines has restored capacity at the fastest pace by far in recent months. For the month of July, American boosted capacity to more than 50% of pre-pandemic levels: far more than its major rivals.

Additionally, American began booking flights to capacity again starting this month, after maintaining a load factor cap of around 85% previously. By contrast, Delta Air Lines (DAL) is limiting load factors to 60% and blocking all middle seats (except for customers traveling together).

(Image source: Delta Air Lines)

American Airlines' management seems happy with this strategy, but it's not clear why. True, the carrier briefly achieved record market share of around 40%, as competitors have been offering far fewer seats for sale. However, it is still burning the most cash of any U.S. airline. In a letter to employees earlier this month, American disclosed that it had reduced cash burn to less than $35 million per day (p. 5) by the end of June. By contrast, Delta burned an average of just $27 million per day for the full month of June.

The justification for all of these extra flights was that since fuel costs were low and labor costs were basically fixed due to the provisions of the CARES Act, flights didn't need to generate that much revenue to recoup their variable costs. But jet fuel prices have increased noticeably (about $0.25/gallon) since Memorial Day. Moreover, since American had to offer extremely cheap fares to drum up ticket sales, carrying dramatically higher passenger volumes than rivals does not seem to be driving any cash flow benefit for the airline.

Restoring capacity might still make sense if short-term market share gains were likely to lead to long-term improvements in customer loyalty. Yet who is going to become a loyal American Airlines customer on the basis of having once flown on a packed plane with no in-flight service during a pandemic? Delta Air Lines is far more likely to gain long-term loyalty from customers who appreciate its load factor caps and empty middle seats, even though they still can't provide a full six feet of separation.

The long-term result: An irrational route network

From a long-term perspective, American's management seems oddly reluctant to fully restructure what is clearly an irrational hub structure. On the East Coast, American Airlines has no fewer than five hub cities: New York, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Charlotte, and Miami, as many as Delta and United and combined! (The first three are all within 250 miles of one another.) As a result, American effectively competes against itself in many one-stop markets.

Of those five, Charlotte is an excellent connecting hub, Washington's Reagan National Airport is a small but lucrative hub focusing on the local market in D.C., and Miami plays a vital role as a gateway to Latin America. However, American's hubs in New York and Philadelphia both serve mainly as transatlantic gateways. Those overlapping missions are a negative for profitability.

(Image source: American Airlines)

Meanwhile, in the western U.S., American Airlines has weak hubs in both Phoenix and Los Angeles. While American is the largest carrier in Phoenix, Southwest Airlines (LUV) has higher local market share and continues to expand. American is also the top airline in Los Angeles, but it still only has about 20% market share, and the market is brutally competitive.

American Airlines can't afford to close both of these hubs, but keeping them both open doesn't make much sense, either. Phoenix is probably the more logical hub to close, as it is a much smaller and less lucrative local market than Los Angeles, and American's enormous hub in Dallas/Fort Worth can handle connections more efficiently.

To be fair, American Airlines has announced partnerships with Alaska Air (ALK) and JetBlue Airways (JBLU) this year. The former will provide a much-needed boost to its West Coast route network. The latter could potentially supply a lot of connecting traffic in New York, helping American to build a broader long-haul route network there despite its modest slot portfolio at JFK Airport. Perhaps these alliances will make American Airlines' current hub structure viable.

That said, success is not guaranteed: American Airlines has partnered with both of these rivals previously, with fairly disappointing results. Moreover, if American's management waits for these partnerships to ramp up before evaluating potential hub closures, it will likely continue to burn more cash than peers, adding to its debt load (already the highest in the industry by far).

For now, American Airlines seems wedded to spreading capacity across too many hubs and maximizing market share in a low-yield environment. This is a gamble that is far more likely to backfire than succeed in the long run. By the time management is ready to consider a strategic shift, it may be too late to avoid bankruptcy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALK, DAL, JBLU, LUV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am also long Jan. 2022 $10 calls on JBLU.