Introduction

United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) is one of the largest package delivery services in the world, shipping to over 220 countries. With almost 22 million parcels being shipped a day in 2019 by UPS, the business has shown solid growth with the upward trend of e-commerce. The company has been able to post significant revenue growth over the past decade due to increasing volumes and prices. I am thinking about investing more in UPS due to the current tailwinds and solid past results, but have long-term concerns about competitive risks.

Past and Present

Revenue Net Income Operating Exp. Operating Margin 2019 $74.094 B $4.440 B $66.296 B 10.52% 2018 $71.861 B $4.791 B $64.837 B 9.77% 2017 $66.585 B $4.905 B $59.056 B 11.3% 2016 $61.610 B $3.422 B $53.922 B 12.48% 2015 $59.816 B $4.840 B $51.943 B 13.16%

Source: SEC 10-Ks

As can be seen above, UPS has been great growing revenue over the past 5 years, with a CAGR of 4.37% a year. This revenue growth has largely been due to e-commerce affecting the U.S. Domestic Package segment, which consists of 63% of total revenue. In every year of the past five, the company has noted the large effect of e-commerce with business to consumer delivery. You can see the results of this major tailwind in the total volumes and rate/product mix percent changes year over year below.

Package Volume Growth Rate/Product Mix Change 2019 7.0% -0.6% 2018 2.9% 2.5% 2017 3.8% 1.7% 2016 4.6% 0.2% 2015 2.2% 2.7%

Source: SEC 10-Ks

As can be seen, UPS has had positive volume growth every year of the past five, with 2019 being a particularly solid year. What can also be seen is that last year was the first year in a while of overall price decreases, which bodes well for the top line.

So, why hasn't net income followed the trend of revenue? As can be seen in the first table, operating expenses are partly to blame. In particular, employee compensation and benefits fluctuate along with the amount of volume and have slightly outpaced revenue growth at a 4.63% CAGR over the past five years. On top of that, UPS has taken some charges due to pension mark-to-market accounting. Excluding the mark-to-market charges, UPS's net income has been as follows:

2019 $6.315 B 2018 $6.086 B 2017 $5.503 B 2016 $5.208 B 2015 $4.840 B

Source: SEC 10-Ks

Again, as can be seen, these charges have created some variable earnings numbers year to year, but when adjusted, the trend is clearer. That being said, another aspect to point out is the ever-increasing interest expense, which has grown at a rate of 13.88% a year over the past five years. This is something to watch, but isn't a huge risk to UPS as long as solid revenue growth lasts, as the company has a times interest earned ratio of 9.56x.

As for financial health, as of most recent quarter UPS has a current ratio of 1.22x and a quick ratio of 1.21x. The company also has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.38x. Overall very solid liquidity ratios, and the debt-to-equity makes sense with the increasing interest expense. As with any leverage company, the debt isn't a large problem if growth continues. UPS also boasts a 10-year ROA and ROIC of 9.57% and 21.61% respectively, showing the company has a great return on its resources.

Future

In Q1 2020, UPS was operating within the COVID-19 pandemic era. Revenue grew 5.1% and net income was down -13.14% YOY in Q1. Most of this net income decrease was due to operating expenses increasing 7.59%. This, again, is attributable to higher employee compensation, with an increase in average daily union hours of 8.6%. This increase in hours is due to a volume increase of 10.2%. This huge volume increase is directly attributable to COVID-19, as it was driven by U.S. Domestic Package, with revenues increasing 9.31%. Business to consumer deliveries were up 19% within the segment due to e-commerce primarily from large customers, including Amazon (AMZN). With such a great tailwind in Q1, UPS really has benefited from the pandemic and the lockdown. I would expect the same, if not better, results in Q2. Volume was flat from small/medium businesses due to the shutdowns, and since March, these shutdowns have significantly decreased, which should benefit the company.

Great news for the short term, but in the long term the future remains uncertain with the risk of Amazon building out its logistics. In 2019, Amazon made up 11.6% of total revenues mostly within the U.S. Domestic Package segment. This is a stark change from 2017, where no one customer consisted of over 10% of total revenue. Overall, the loss of business over time from Amazon could make a large dent in UPS' financials. That being said, UPS does have 1.6 million shipping customers and 9.9 million delivery customers. In the end, if Amazon does build out its own logistics service, the future for UPS could be plagued by lower revenues and price decreases per parcel.

Conclusion

Overall, UPS has seen solid revenue growth over the past five years. Volumes and price/product mix has increased at solid rates. Although GAAP net income has fluctuated, much of this is due to mark-to-market pension charges, which, when adjusted out, show a solid growth trend. In the first quarter of this year, the company has performed great, with the shutdown being a tailwind for increased package volume. I believe that this should stay consistent throughout Q2 and UPS will post more solid results. The company also has good ratios showing good financial health. UPS is currently trading at a P/E of 23x using 2019 EPS, which isn't bad considering the tailwinds being experienced this year. In the end, I would rather wait for a softer market to add to my position due to competitive risks that would affect a long-term holding period.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UPS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.