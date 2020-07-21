Recent developments are compliance under NYSE listing standards and possibility of reverse stock split

Two recent developments have taken place for Intrepid Potash (IPI). Firstly, in early June, the company announced that it has regained compliance with the NYSE listing standards for the applicable minimum share price requirement. The background is that in mid-April 2020, IPI received notice from the NYSE that its stock price had fallen out of compliance with NYSE continued listing standards. Subsequently, it regained compliance as its stock price closed on May 29th at $1.23 with an average closing price exceeding $1.00 per share over the previous 30 trading days. Secondly, IPI is holding a stockholders' meeting on July 28, 2020 to vote on a non-dilutive reverse split of its common stock. The proposed ratio ranges from one-for-three (1:3) to one-for-fifteen (1:15) and a related reduction in authorized capital.

We believe that IPI's stockholders will vote in favor of the reverse stock split. The company's June 30, 2020 press release had stated that:

"Intrepid expects that achieving a share price over $5 through the reverse split will expose Intrepid stock to a broader potential investor base who would not otherwise have been able to invest in Intrepid's due to investment policies."

Considering this and assuming that the current valuations hold till the voting date, we believe that the ratio will be at least one-for-seven (1:7). Taking Monday's closing price, the resultant post reverse split stock price would be $6.09 ($0.87 multiplied by 7). A reverse stock split has no impact on intrinsic valuations. In the case of IPI, the best this could do is alleviate future concerns of non-compliance with NYSE listing standards related to minimum share price. Apart from that we do not see any real benefit. Agreed that IPI's stock will move out of the classification of "penny stocks" and probably start to appear in the stock screens for institutional ownership. However, active institutional fund flows towards the stock is only likely after tangible improvement in fundamentals. Therefore, we believe that any post reverse split improvement in investor sentiment towards IPI will be short-lived and there will be no enrichment in valuations.

IPI's Potash volumes are slightly recovering but the market remains oversupplied

Potash contributes nearly 50% to revenue and almost 75% to IPI's gross margin. During Q1 2020, IPI's potash volumes depicted an improvement. Sales volumes stood at 99,000 tons, 13% higher as against 88,000 tons in the corresponding quarter of last year. Going forward, the pricing environment and outlook remain significantly weak. The global forecast for potash shipments is bearish as commodity prices remain weak and persistence of headwinds related to imports, currency & COVID-19 restrictions in markets such as India, China and Far East. The potash market in North America could be slightly more supportive on the back of lower inventories and favorable weather conditions. Though this is crucial for IPI as its potash sales are almost entirely concentrated in the United States. Prices remain severely below historical levels and have stomped lower in July (Figure 1 depicts average phosphate fertilizer prices over the years). Earlier, this was reflected in IPI's Q1 2020 results. Average potash realized prices at $255 per ton were 11% lower YoY. Gross margin shrank 54% to $4.3 million. We talked about recovery in volumes. Nonetheless, it is important to keep in mind that IPI's potash production and sales volumes have successively declined since 2015 on the back of demand woes and structural issues. Production in 2019 at 328,000 tons was cumulatively 57% down compared to 768,000 tons in 2015. Therefore, the recovery during 2020 comes from a very low base and cannot be construed to be a reversal of trend.

Figure - 1

Headwinds in Trio fertilizer with the water segment confronted with legal challenges

IPI also produces Trio. This is a specialty fertilizer that delivers potassium, sulfate and magnesium in a single particle with the added benefit of being low in chloride. Trio contributes around 34% to revenue. Notwithstanding, its share in gross margin is pretty low at 15%. During Q1 2020 Trio's sales volume was at 76,000 tons, 36% higher YoY. On the other hand, average realized price was 6% lower. This resulted in gross loss of $3.5 million, significantly worse as against $0.7 million profit last year. We note that despite sustained volumes, the Trio pricing environment is also facing challenges. This is due to export constraints, imported fertilizer and weather-related demand deterrents.

The third segment of IPI is Oilfield Solutions. This consists of water rights under which IPI sells water to support oil and gas development in the Permian basin. Q1 2020 revenue for this segment was $7.7 million. This marked an improvement compared to $6.6 million in Q1 2019. Gross margin also rose 30% to $4.8 million. It is evident that IPI's water segment is profitable. Moreover, the cost structure is predominantly fixed and infrastructure related. This would benefit in a situation of surging water demand and sales. Notwithstanding, we foresee two difficulties for IPI:

There has been a substantial slowdown in shale industry drilling and exploration activities. Almost all oil names have announced capex reductions. This does not bode well for IPI's water segment. As per Note 14 of the Q1 2020 Form 10-Q, IPI is confronted with a complicated and extensive lawsuit pertaining to its water rights on the Pecos River. In our view, there is a serious risk of unfavorable ruling and consequent compensatory charges. In particular, if IPI's Pecos River water rights are deemed to be void, this could seriously constrain the prospect of volume-driven growth.

In the 2019 annual report, Management had guided for 2020 revenue of between $32-45 million. Looking at the Q1 2020 number and the E&P industry situation, it is improbable that even the lower end of this guidance will be met.

Overall, Q1 2020 financials of IPI showed net loss at $7.4 million as against $6.1 million income in the corresponding period of last year. Revenue at $63.9 million portrayed 11% increase while gross margin was down 57%.

Investment case in Intrepid Potash is weak

IPI's stock price is at all-time lows and its valuations are also arguably cheaper compared to peers. Having said this, we would caution that the stock price buildup emanating from the reverse split should not be viewed as a turnaround signal. As a matter of fact, a reverse split could be accompanied by reorganization costs that is charged by some brokers. This could easily erase any sentiment-driven "trading" gains. Q2 2020 results are scheduled to be announced on August 3rd and we do not foresee any positive surprise. A change in our stance towards IPI is contingent on two things. Firstly, uplift in fertilizer volumes and operating rates for both potash and Trio. Currently, IPI's potash operating rate is in the early 80's on its already reduced capacity. Moreover, Trio operating rate is much lower in the mid-50's. Secondly, a broad-based recovery in agriculture and fertilizers that could result in sustainable upsurge in prices, thereby boosting margins. Further, we would look for some clarity and quantification of risks pertaining to the litigation in the water segment. The investment case towards IPI remains weak for now.

