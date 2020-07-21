But the company's online-only model is poised to succeed in whatever the post-COVID-19 world looks like.

(Image source: Investor presentation)

Luxury retailers of many types have struggled throughout this crisis. Consumer spending in the US plummeted in the early part of the year as extreme levels of uncertainty caused people to pull back and save their money instead. However, with the worst appearing to be behind us, there are some companies that stand to gain from a resurgence in consumer spending, particularly those that don’t rely upon physical stores to generate revenue.

One such example is online retailer Revolve Group (RVLV), which has been hammered since it came public just over a year ago. The stock peaked at $48, before falling steadily to just $7 during the worst of the panic. Shares trade for just over double that level today, and I think a confluence of factors make it attractive for long investors today.

Favorable fundamentals and well-positioned for a post-COVID-19 world

Revolve’s business is truly well-positioned for whatever comes next after the pandemic has passed. I have no idea when that will be, and neither does anyone else, but at some point, jobs will come back and people will spend their money in the ways they used to.

However, one thing that I think has been accelerated by the pandemic is the move to online shopping. Those that invested heavily in digital channels in the past years have thrived during this crisis, and those that didn’t simply haven’t.

Revolve is online-only, meaning it is set up well for whatever comes next. If the pandemic drags on and physical shopping is difficult or impossible, the company can succeed. If everything is back to some sort of normal, it can succeed due to convenience. It has been clear for years that the future of retail is online, and Revolve has invested accordingly.

The company’s revenue growth has been astonishing in the past few years, particularly considering the valuation of the stock. Below, we can see revenue in millions of dollars and the year-over-year change in revenue since 2016.

(Source: TIKR.com)

Results are impressive, as revenue essentially doubled from 2016 to 2019, posting 20%+ top line growth rates in each year. Revolve was set to repeat that performance in 2020, prior to COVID-19, and I have little doubt it can return to that sort of growth into 2021.

(Source: Investor presentation)

Indeed, if we look at first-quarter results prior to shutdowns in March, Revolve was off to a flying start. Sales growth was 21% in the first two months of the year, and the average ticket was a very impressive $266.

That all went away, of course, for March and April, but the first two months of the year give us an idea of what normal will look like for Revolve when it comes back. There aren’t many retailers with this sort of top line growth, and I think that sets the company apart.

In addition to that, Revolve has been boosting its gross margins while keeping SG&A costs in check, leading to rising operating margins.

(Source: TIKR.com)

Operating income was just $6 million in 2016, as gross margins barely outpaced SG&A on just over $300 million in revenue. However, buying scale and pricing power have led to drastically higher gross margins, and while SG&A costs have risen too, they haven’t risen nearly as much as gross margins.

Operating income was eight times higher last year than in 2016, thanks to the virtuous combination of rising revenue and operating margins. While this sort of growth shouldn’t be expected to be replicated, Revolve’s SG&A costs in the area of 45% of revenue are still quite high. Thus, there is ample opportunity for the company to gradually lower these costs over time, particularly as revenue rises. It is normal for a burgeoning retailer to experience very high SG&A costs while it grows, and Revolve is seeing that, to be sure.

Another thing I like about the company is its balance sheet. Below, we can see net debt in millions of dollars for last year, as well as estimates for this year and the next.

(Source: TIKR.com)

Net debt is expected to continue to decline from the -$65 million level, where it finished last year. In other words, Revolve has more cash and equivalents than debt, and by a significant margin. This gives the company the stability and flexibility it will need to continue to grow when this crisis is over.

Cash generation is also quite good, as we can see below with operating cash flow, capex, and free cash flow - all in millions of dollars - for last year, as well as estimates for 2020 and 2021.

(Source: TIKR.com)

Obviously, FCF will decline this year as earnings are taking a beating due to COVID-19. However, the company is pulling back on capex and has put into place certain cost saving measures as a response to COVID-19. That should still lead to positive FCF this year, which I see as a sign of strength. If ever there were conditions that should lead to negative FCF for a retailer, it is COVID-19. However, Revolve is powering through and should return to strong cash generation into 2021.

Bottom line

Revolve is well-positioned for growth, as I’ve laid out above, and I’m not the only one who believes large amounts of growth are coming.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Earnings are going to fall precipitously this year, which is no surprise. However, into next year and beyond, Revolve looks poised to return to its growth track. Shares trade at 30 times next year’s earnings, as well as 23 times 2022 earnings, so it isn’t what I’d call cheap on an absolute basis.

However, keep in mind that Revolve can scale essentially without limits because it is online-only, capex is a small fraction of revenue because it isn’t building stores, and the company has years of 20%+ growth behind it, proving the concept works.

In addition, 40% of the float is being shorted right now, meaning that if some good news does come our way, for instance, during the Q2 earnings release that will come out in about three weeks, a short-covering rally could see Revolve stock move materially to the upside. That’s not a reason by itself to like the stock, and I like it with or without the short interest, but that is certainly a positive, in my view. This sort of extreme skewing of sentiment means that if it is unwound, it will likely be unwound in a hurry, resolving in what will almost certainly be a strong move to the upside as those shares are covered.

I see Revolve as having a lot of downside risk built into the current valuation, and the upside is that if the company can get back on its prior growth track - which I believe it will - there could be material upside in the valuation.

If the company can deliver on 20%+ sales and earnings growth, it should command a P/E multiple in the 30s, and with margin improvements and sales growth, earnings should continue to rise at a rapid pace moving forward. That gives you exposure to a higher valuation and strong earnings growth, which should lead to a much higher share price over time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in RVLV over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.