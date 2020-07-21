Bears likely anticipate BNEF graph is correct. Bulls expect it isn't. This is likely part of the reason for such a large share price target disparity.

Bloomberg New Energy Finance Graph is Wrong

My October 2018 article on SA was titled "Tesla Sales Soaring, Competition Failing". This article will revisit some of the information in that article. In particular, I'm going to dig into why the graphs put out by Bloomberg NEF are incorrect as much of the industry is using them.

Bloomberg New Energy Finance has published graphs showing how many BEV cars will be sold per year through 2040. It's instructive to pay attention to the number of cars they have predicted will be sold in 2040, and how that figure has changed over the past 4 years. Here is the first graph showing their guess in 2016 when they expected 35% of new cars would be EVs:

(Source: Bloomberg NEF, 2016, new car sales, via PR Newswire)

Notice that the shape of their graph is wrong. The real adoption curves for any disruption don't roll over like BNEF shows until after the market begins to saturate. Saturation happens when the market is approaching 100% of all new vehicles sold being BEVs. Their graph shape, above, indicates BNEF analysts expect BEVs to capture around one-third of the auto market and for ICE vehicles to persist indefinitely.

Their graph also, simplistically, ignores the Osborne Effect where consumers delay their purchases when a new, superior technology becomes available. If they reflected this effect, the tops of their annual bars for total vehicles sold would show a dip.

(Source: Bloomberg NEF, July 2017, total vehicles on the road)

The graph shape indicates BNEF anticipates ICE vehicles will continue to sell indefinitely and that ICE vehicles will maintain around two-thirds of the total auto market.

I expect, as does Tony Seba, that BEVs will 100% disrupt ICE vehicles. By 2025, falling battery costs will result in the monthly payments for a new BEV being lower than the monthly costs to buy gasoline for an older ICE vehicle.

BNEF increased their 2040 estimate for new car sales from 35% EVs in 2016, to 54% EVs in 2017, and to 58% in 2020. By 2025, I expect they will have increased their estimate to around 95%. At that point, the yellow line will have virtually eliminated the blue portions of the ICE sales bars.

Hopefully, BNEF will also have accounted for the Osborne Effect and will show a significant drop in the total vehicles sold so that we see sales of ICE vehicles dropping to nearly zero before 2030.

(Source: BNEF circa 2017)

The Bloomberg graph demonstrates the huge disparity between the expectations of bears vs. bulls. I suspect this disparity is significantly responsible for the disparity in price targets between bulls and bears. The fact that BNEF keeps increasing their 2040 sales estimates combined with their failure to account for the Osborne effect implies that bulls are more likely correct and that BEVs are destined to completely disrupt the entire auto sector.

If correct, Tesla is headed toward domination of the entire auto sector.

Tesla's lead increased over the past 2 years

In 4 short years, BNEF has increased its estimate for BEV sales in 2040 from 35% to 58%. That is a 166% growth in 2040 new BEV production. In 4 more years, around 2024, I expect BNEF will have further increased their 2040 estimate by another 166% to around 96%. And that will be about correct.

If other legacy auto companies continue to fail to introduce compelling BEVs, then Tesla's market share will continue to increase. For the past 3 years, Tesla has been increasing market share by about 5% per year. This trend is likely to accelerate for the coming years once the new factories begin building BEVs.

If Tesla follows up the current factory construction with an increasing pace of factories under construction, then it's possible Tesla will reach a 50% market share by 2025. If so, it is likely that some legacy auto firms will be experiencing financial stress.

One way to improve the chances that legacy companies could more easily compete would be for them to join together to get a robust charging network build out across America. The dearth of chargers for vehicles other than Tesla seems like one problem every legacy auto firm would benefit by improving. Beyond that, they could dramatically improve their BEV offerings. But with profits likely to shrink, they may already be trapped in a financial pit from which they cannot escape.

(Source: Ark Invest/InsideEVs via Tesmanian)

By 2026, Tesla should be building more than 5 million BEVs per year. The annual sales will approach 5M * $40,000 ASP = $200 billion. This will absolutely NOT happen if BNEF is correct and ICE vehicle sales will persist until 2040. But it will happen if BEVs are, in fact, disrupting ICE vehicles as most bulls expect.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has annual sales around $200 billion and market cap around $1.7 trillion. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has annual sales around $290 billion and market cap around $1.5 trillion. If Tesla reaches annual sales anywhere near 5 million vehicles, the company should have a market cap around $1 trillion. Unlike Amazon and Apple, which have maxed out their markets and are slowly growing, Tesla will still be explosively growing to fill the market demand. There are roughly 1 billion vehicles in the global fleet and until that entire functionality is replaced by BEVs, Tesla sales will continue to grow.

Oil Glut

In my previous article, I anticipated that an oil glut would be created due to the reduced oil demand driven by BEVs by around 2023. Amazingly, COVID-19 created a demand drop and created a glut earlier this year. As I had anticipated a number of shale oil ventures went bankrupt. But lately, some companies have begun drilling again.

When the actual BEV disruption is the cause of the drop in consumption, then shale oil plays will be among the first to disappear. However, when BEVs are responsible for the decline in oil demand, companies will not begin drilling ever again.

(Source: Bloomberg "The World's Oil Glut Is Much Worse Than It Looks")

The COVID-19 imposed shift in behavior was sudden, but temporary. The BEV disruption will impose a slow but persistent shift in consumption pattern. Below is Bloomberg's graph of when a BEV imposed oil glut might be created. I expect the Bloomberg team responsible for the below graph is different from the team that assembled the 2040 BEV sales projections in the graphs above.

(Source: Bloomberg via my article here)

Q2 2020 Earnings Call Expectations

Next Wednesday after hours Tesla will hold its Q2 earnings call. The interest in this earnings call is electrified with both bears and bulls alike hoping for their own vision to play out.

Bears are hoping the stock price will crash from $1,500 that they perceive to be absurdly too high. They're placing puts and shorting the stock no doubt.

Bulls are hoping for a repeat of last Monday when Robinhood investors' enthusiasm drove the stock price to new highs, without good reason. That enthusiasm was crushed by a few bearish articles that suggested the stock price was double what it ought to be. Of course, the stock price hasn't collapsed to half the peak.

It seems to me that by around 2025, WITHOUT FSD, Tesla should reach a $7,000 per share price target. Linearly projecting that PT would require a growth of more than $1,000 per year. If you want to credit the company with one year of forward revenue, you might think the current stock price would be reasonable up to around $2,500 per share. Far from being way overvalued, it seems to me that Tesla remains a bargain.

I estimate (a different way) that in 2021, Tesla should build approximately:

500k cars in Fremont (Models S 3 X Y)

600k+ cars in Shanghai (Models 3 and Y)

The total will be around 1.1 million vehicles with an ASP around $45k for total sales of around $50 billion. That's almost double 2019 sales. Certainly, if this is what will take place, the stock price would go higher assuming earnings show a profit in Q2.

And, of course, we still don't know what the US or California or Alameda County will do concerning the Fremont factory if COVID-19 infections continue to rise.

All this brings me to my expectation for Q2.

I expect, as I've said in previous articles, that it is virtually certain Tesla will turn in a profit for Q2. Indeed, Musk pulled out so many stops to push for a profit that the profit is likely to be unexpectedly large. Of course, most expect a loss, so a tiny profit will itself be unexpected.

For this reason, I expect the share price to jump upward on Wednesday after hours and Thursday morning pre-market trading. The price was flat last week and it may remain flat Monday through Wednesday. (Well, I've been writing this all day today, Monday, and the stock price is now at $1,635 as we approach closing. I'm glad I purchased 10 October calls early this morning when the price was below $1,500).

Short-term calls will likely be risky. Calls in October or later will benefit from the probable upside from the following events. The following dates are when the share price is likely to increase.

July 23, the day after Q2 earnings call

Within 2 to 4 weeks later when S&P announces inclusion date

The weeks preceding and following that announcement as index funds are acquiring shares. Tesla may issue a private equity sale and wind up with $40B to $50B cash as I explained in my last article. Either way, the share price should increase.

September 22nd for Shareholder annual meeting + Battery Day. New announcements on Tesla battery technology and future markets should increase share price.

Whenever Shanghai Model Y, Berlin Y, Mid US Cyber Truck begin shipping vehicles, each should drive the price higher.

I expect the stock price will find a new plateau at around $2,500 later this year and will sit there until Shanghai/Berlin Model Y and/or Cyber Truck begin shipping. This value makes sense given my expectations in production volume for 2022. Around 2022, with growing production capacity and sales, the share price should resume its upward trend.

It is possible that negative news holds sway. It is also possible that Tesla reports a loss for Q2. And it is also possible that the share price of $2,500 is reached on July 23rd or following battery day.

Conclusion:

It seems to me that Bloomberg NEF and many analysts are getting the disruption of ICE by BEVs wrong. Even Mary Barra says she expects this transition to take decades. They operate under the assumption that BEVs are a niche market and that only around 30% of new car sales will ever be BEVs. I consider this thinking to be wrong and expect that the disruption of ICE vehicles will be 100% and be completed well before 2030.

BNEF has increased its prediction for future BEV sales every year. This is a clear indication that their current projections are also incorrect. It also indicates their predictions are too low. As BEV sales continue to grow, it will be interesting to watch the shape of the BNEF graph change from the assumption that BEVs are a niche 30% market share product to the 100% market share disruptor I expect they are. It will also be interesting to see how many years BNEF goes before they add the Osborne effect (an overall dip in total car sales) into their graph calculations.

Many analysts and auto CEOs use Bloomberg NEF assertions as their basis for understanding the BEV market. This is one of the reasons their expectations are so different from the expectations of Tesla bulls and a key reason for the large disparity in analyst PT projections for Tesla. In a sense, Bloomberg NEF projections are harming the legacy auto industry by causing them to believe they have more time to develop BEVs than they actually do.

Tesla is passing 27% of the global BEV market share today on its way to total auto sector domination unless some new competitor emerges. By 2022, Tesla will pass production rate of 1.1 million vehicles per year. The share price will likely settle in around $2,500 later this year following Q3 events detailed in the article.

Tesla will likely build around 2.6 million vehicles in 2022 and the gross sales revenue may pass $100 billion that year. We will likely learn of many more gigafactories around the world in Q3 and Q4 2020. The number of factories under construction today is 2. Later this year, it will be 3 or 4. Next year, there should be 6 to 8 new factories under construction (new vehicle production lines that is. These may be at an existing property).

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.