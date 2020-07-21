At $23.58, with a return to a 13% ROTCE and an 11x P/E in 2023, the annualized return would be 14.1%, including a 3.1% Dividend Yield.

Low rates are a headwind for BAC, and it is less able to navigate rate cycles than JPM, due to its weaker wholesale franchises.

During H1, BAC stayed profitable despite putting $7.6bn into reserves, using pessimistic assumptions, including a recession deep into 2022.

We now believe BAC can continue to add to Tangible Book Value and pay dividends during the downturn, but push out our exit to 2023.

We review our BAC Buy case after last week’s Q2 results and reiterate our Buy rating with an expected low-teens annualised return.

Introduction

We review Bank of America's (NYSE:BAC) 20Q2 results from last Thursday (July 16), update our estimates, and reiterate our Buy rating, with an expected low-teens annualised return by 2023 year-end.

Since our initiation with a Buy rating in October 2019, BAC shares have been disappointing, losing approx. 15% (after dividends), though this still represents the second best performance among large U.S. money center banks (slightly behind JPMorgan (JPM), also Buy-rated in our coverage for most of this period):

BAC Share Price vs. Other Banks & S&P 500 (Since 02-Oct-19) Source: Yahoo Finance (20-Jul-20).

Buy Case Recap

Our revised Buy case on BAC in April (after COVID-19) assumed the following:

The downturn to last until 2021 year-end, at which point BAC will have a Tangible Book Value ("TBV")/Share that is flat from 20Q1 ($19.79)

BAC will have a sustainable Return on Tangible Common Equity ("ROTCE") of 13% after the downturn, implying a 2022 EPS of $2.57

BAC shares to trade on a forward P/E of 11.0x, giving a price of $28.30 at 2021 year-end

No dividends will be paid during the downturn

Relative to the $22.50 share price at the time, these imply a total return of 26% in under 2 years, or a low-teens annualised return.

We now believe BAC can continue to add to its TBV and pay dividends during the downturn, but the downturn will last longer, pushing out our exit to 2023 year-end. Under these revised assumptions, even with the shares about 5% higher at $23.58, we still expect BAC shares to deliver a low-teens annualised return, or 52% over 3.5 years.

Continuing Profitability & Dividends

When we assumed a flat TBV between 20Q1 and 21Q4 in April, we implicitly assumed BAC would just break even through the downturn, with credit losses offset by pre-provision Profit Before Tax ("PBT"). However, BAC was again profitable in Q2 (with an ROTCE of 7.6%), despite the unusually high $10.5bn credit provisions (including a $4.0bn reserve build), which were more than covered by BAC's pre-provision PBT:

BAC Earnings, Provisions & PBT by Quarter (Since 18Q2) Source: BAC results supplements.

There are reasons to believe that reserves are now sufficient to cover BAC's potential losses during this downturn, without the need for any meaningful additions. Under the Current Expected Credit Losses accounting standard, banks now reserve for all expected loan losses upfront, and BAC has based its expectations on conservative assumptions, including a recession "deep into 2022", with continuing high U.S. unemployment and GDP taking until late 2022 or early 2023 to recover. As BAC's CEO explained:

"Baseline projections now extend the length of the recessionary environment deep into 2022 ... At present, core operating assumptions for making our credit projections and our reserving by the unemployment stays elevated and ends this year at around 10%. And it remains at 9% in the first half of 2021 and 7.5% at the end of 2021. In that provision-setting scenario mix, it takes some time until late 2022 or early 2023 for the aggregate GDP level to get to the same size it was heading into 2020." Brian Moynihan, BAC CEO (20Q2 Earnings Call)

After the Q2 build, BAC reserves are now at $21.1bn, or 1.96% of its loan book, close to doubling from 0.97% at 19Q4:

BAC 20H1 Reserve Build by Area ($bn) Source: BAC results presentation (20Q2).

The 1.96% figure compares with the 4.4% loan loss over 9 quarters assumed in the Fed's 2019 stress tests, which modelled extreme market pressures by design. While BAC's figure is superficially lower than JPM's 3.32%, this corresponds to JPM's higher assumed loan loss of 5.9% over 9 quarters in the test. Moreover, with pre-provision PBT far exceeding $8bn every quarter in the last few years, BAC could reserve for an additional 3% or more of its loan book every year while still breaking even, should the need arise.

BAC Net Charge-Offs have remained low in 20Q2, as with other U.S. banks, though there was a small uptick in Commercial due to commercial real estate and energy:

BAC Net Charge-Offs (Last 5 Quarters) Source: BAC results presentation (20Q2).

There was also a $9bn increase in criticized exposure from Q1 in COVID-19-impacted sectors (cruise lines, restaurants, real estate and retail), which is to be expected. Overall, BAC commercial loan book, excluding small business loans remained 88% investment-grade or collateralized.

BAC was among U.S. banks that received the Fed's permission to pay dividends this quarter; its quarterly dividend of $0.18 was more than twice covered by its 20Q2 EPS of $0.37.

Near-Term Profit Headwinds

Headline items from BAC's 20Q2 results are shown below. BAC faced more profit headwinds in the downturn than JPM, as it had less help from its wholesale activities. In 20Q2, Net Interest Income fell 11.0% year on year, while Non-Interest Income rose 5.4%, so total revenues were down 3.3%. (By contrast, JPM's Net Interest Income declined only 4.0% while its Non-Interest Income rose by 33.9%, pushing total revenues up 14.7%.) BAC's Non-Interest Expenses only rose 1.1%, despite COVID-19 costs, but negative operational leverage meant its pre-provision PBT fell 9.2%. With $5.1bn in credit provisions, BAC's Net Income halved year on year in 20Q2, but remained positive and implied an ROTCE of 7.6%:

BAC 20Q2 Results - Key Figures NB. Figures on FTE basis unless otherwise stated. Source: BAC results supplement (20Q2).

BAC's Net Interest Income decline was due to a 57 bps contraction in its Net Yield, more than a fifth of the prior year figure, after U.S. rate cuts:

BAC Interest Revenue & Loans (20Q2) Source: BAC results supplement (20Q2).

BAC has been less successful in navigating both the "up" and "down" parts of the rates cycle than JPM historically. In terms of Net Interest Income by quarter: in the "up" part from 18Q2 to 19Q2, BAC gained only $0.3bn, while JPM gained $0.9bn, mostly because JPM gained more in income; in the "down" part from 19Q2 to 20Q2, BAC lost $1.3bn while JPM lost only $0.5bn, mostly because JPM reduced its expense more:

Interest Income & Expense by Quarter - BAC vs. JPM (Since 18Q2) NB. BAC interest-earning assets were $1.98tn at 18Q2 and $2.02tn at 19Q2. NB. JPM total loans (period end) were $948bn at 18Q2 and $957bn at 19Q2. Source: BAC & JPM results supplements.

BAC's year-on-year decline in Net Interest Income ("NII") from lower rates is expected to be smaller after 20Q2, but will still be "a couple of hundred million dollars" in 20Q3. As BAC's CFO explained on the call:

"In terms of forward NII guidance, we believe the largest impact from the interest rate declines occurred in Q2 as expected. As we enter Q3, we face a headwind from the paydowns of commercial loans, which could reduce NII by a couple of hundred million dollars. And as a reminder, NII will be impacted by the long end of the curve as our securities portfolio continues to re-price lower. Beyond Q3, NII stability absent material changes from the economic conditions will be dependent on asset growth and/or redeployment of deposits into higher yielding securities rather than cash." Paul Donofrio, BAC CFO (20Q2 Earnings Call)

In Non-Interest Income, BAC has had some successes in 20Q2, for example, with Investment Banking fees rising 57% year-on-year (and BAC being #3 globally), and Sales & Trading revenues rising 35%:

BAC Non-Interest Revenues (20Q2) Source: BAC results supplement (20Q2).

However, BAC has simply not done as well as JPM. For example, BAC's global #3 position in Investment Banking Fees compared with JPM's #1, and its actual fee size in Q2 was also substantially smaller ($2.2bn vs. $2.8bn).

Overall, however, BAC achieved an approx. 8% ROTCE in both 20Q1 and 20Q2, even with large reserve builds in both quarters and approx. $400m of net COVID-19 expenses. As shown below, BAC had a near-10% ROTCE in 2015-17, before U.S. tax cuts, including a low rate period in 2015 and with significant restructuring costs:

BAC Group ROTCE (Since 2013) NB. 2019A ROTCE excludes $2.7bn First Data JV impairment. Source: BAC company filings.

We assume BAC's ROTCE will be at 8% each year through the downturn and will return to 13% (compared to JPM's 16%) sustainably thereafter.

Illustrative Returns Analysis

Our illustrative returns calculations are below, with the following changes:

ROTCE still to be at 13% at exit, but in 2023, rather than 2022

ROTCE to be at 8% in both 2020 and 2021, and at 10% in 2022

Dividends to be paid, flat in 2020 and 2021, then a 75% payout ratio

The exit date to be moved to 2023 year-end

The exit share price to be based on 11x 2023 EPS (vs. JPM's 12x)

Illustrative BAC Returns NB. 2019 EPS adjusted for buybacks. Source: Librarian Capital estimates.

With BAC shares at $23.58, these assumptions imply a 14.1% annualised return and a 52% total return over the next 3.5 years.

Valuation

At $23.58, BAC shares are on 1.2x Price/TBV (20Q1: $19.90) and an 8.0x P/E relative to 2019 EPS ($2.93) (7.1x if adjusted for buybacks); the Dividend Yield is 3.1% ($0.72 per share).

In both Price/TBV and P/E terms, BAC's valuation is the second highest among the large U.S. money center banks, just behind JPM:

BAC Valuation Multiples vs. Peers NB. P/E based on 2019 adj. EPS figures (not adjusted for buybacks). Source: Company filings.

We believe JPM and BAC are structurally superior to more domestically - and lending-focused banks like U.S. Bancorp (USB) and Wells Fargo (WFC), and to Citigroup (C) with its large Emerging Markets exposure.

Conclusion

We now believe BAC can continue to add to Tangible Book Value and pay dividends during the downturn, but push out our exit to 2023.

During H1, BAC stayed profitable despite putting $7.6bn into reserves, using pessimistic assumptions, including a recession deep into 2022.

Low rates are a headwind for BAC, and it is less able to navigate rate cycles than JPM, due to its weaker wholesale franchises.

At $23.58, with a return to a 13% ROTCE and an 11x P/E in 2023, the annualized return would be 14.1%, including a 3.1% Dividend Yield.

We reiterate our Buy rating on BAC, though we prefer JPM for its stronger wholesale franchises and superior track record.

Note: A track record of my past recommendations can be found here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAC,JPM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.