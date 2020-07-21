Dave Kranzler: Is The Silver Smash Coming

Silver investors have certainly enjoyed the last few weeks of trading where the price has rallied.
But in an environment where we've all been trained to watch out for the eventual smash down in the price, it's the question on the back of many investors' minds.
Fortunately, Dave Kranzler of Investment Research Dynamics joined me on the show to dig into this, as well as the other latest news in the silver and gold markets.
So to be prepared to profit from the exciting rally that's finally begun, click to watch this week's silver and gold market update now!
