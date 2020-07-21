On Monday, Chevron (CVX) announced plans to purchase Noble Energy (NBL) in an all-stock transaction, paying just a 7% premium for the independent E&P company. Chevron shares traded nearly 2% lower on the news, perhaps on concerns about the increased share issuance, but I believe this acquisition is a positive development for long-term investors. Warren Buffett has said, "only when the tide goes out do you discover who's been swimming naked." Well, the drop in oil and natural gas prices has exposed the highly leveraged balance sheets across the energy sector with names like Chesapeake Energy (OTCPK:CHKAQ) and California Resources (OTCPK:CRCQQ) filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Chevron is using its extremely strong balance sheet to take advantage of the downturn, adding crown jewel assets at an attractive price. Downturns provide an opportunity for the big to grow stronger, and that is exactly what CVX is doing.

We have known CVX has been on the prowl to add to its asset base for a year since it attempted to acquire Anadarko Petroleum at $65 per share. Fortunately, given the subsequent drop in oil prices, Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) stepped in and outbid CVX, offering $76. Rather than engage in a bidding war, CVX said it emphasizes "capital discipline" and walked away. Since April 1, 2019, OXY shares have lost 76% of its value while CVX has lost 31%. Low oil prices are a headwind for everyone, but Chevron's discipline and decision not to bloat its balance sheet with debt has left it with the capacity to buy assets today.

Now, at first blush, shareholders may not be thrilled that CVX is using equity to buy NBL, given the decline in its own share price. However, since April 1, 2019, NBL shares had fallen 62%, so even with a 7% premium, NBL shares have fallen by about 29% relative to CVX. This relative outperformance in its equity makes CVX shares a relatively attractive currency with which to take out NBL equity as the company needs to issue far fewer shares than it would have one year ago, even though its stock price is lower.

Alongside the issuance of $5 billion in equity, which will increase the share count by about 3.1%, CVX will assume $8 billion in NBL debt. CVX's balance sheet is in an excellent place to carry this additional debt load. As of March 31, the company carried $24 billion of net debt, which is only 1.8x its $13.2 billion in 2019 free cash flow. Pro-forma, its debt load will rise to about $32 billion, which would be less than 2.5x free cash flow, before giving any cash flow credit to NBL's assets. This debt load is only 20% of Chevron's market capitalization; this is not markedly different from Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) (11%) and well below names like OXY that carry more debt than market equity value.

Put simply, Chevron was well-positioned to absorb a mid-sized competitor, like Noble, thanks to its past capital discipline and sturdy balance sheet. It was also able to acquire NBL for much less than a year ago thanks to its relative equity performance. However, it's important to understand why these assets will generate shareholder value in the future. Management has pledged $300 million in cost savings and that NBL would provide incremental free cash flow.

Given the past capital discipline they have shown, I believe management should be viewed as credible when making projections like this. Last year, Noble had $2.4 billion in cash operating expenses, so $300 million in synergies is quite significant, likely driven by significant cuts to SG&A expenses due to lay-offs, eliminating duplicate functions, and using CVX's larger scale to negotiate cheaper input costs with suppliers.

Critically, in the Permian Basin, they have complementary acreage, which will allow the company to better utilize drilling teams to bring down wellhead costs and improve the breakeven oil price at each site.

Additionally, even though CVX is increasing its share count by 3.1%, it is increasing its proved oil reserves by over 18%. Again, due to its stock's outperformance given its stronger balance sheet and integrated model, CVX is able to disproportionally increase the size of its footprint, providing enhanced free cash flow per share potential. Equally important, about 75% of NBL's proved reserves are already developed, limiting future capex needs, which will enhance their go-forward free cash flow potential.

Beyond the onshore US holdings, NBL's massive Leviathan field offshore Israel should begin to churn out free cash flow, having begun production in December 2019. The first phase of development has 1.2 billion cubic feet of gas per day, and with 22 trillion cubic feet of reserves, it would take 50 years to recover all the natural gas. For perspective, this one field could power Israel's entire electric grid for 40 years. With Chevron's much larger size, it has the financial wherewithal to significantly invest in the field to boost production capacity and generate cash flow this asset much more quickly.

Noble's onshore US properties provide CVX with more proved reserves and adjoining acreage to build scale and reduced costs, which is why NBL makes sense as a Chevron asset from day 1. But on top of this, CVX's much bigger size creates opportunities to increase value out of Leviathan by accelerating capex plans, should pricing conditions permit, to substantially increase free cash flow.

In the near term, CVX shares will trade with oil prices, but investors collect a hefty 6% dividend that management has stated is "our number one priority." With NBL providing ancillary cash flow, this will increase the company's ability to grow its dividend in the coming years, making CVX an attractive holding for income-oriented investors. I believe shares can move just past $100, which would give the stock a 5% dividend yield, given the low to mid-single digits dividend growth the company can generate in a normalized macro environment, which means CVX shares offer a compelling income and capital appreciation opportunity.

