Source: enterprise management 360

Varonis Systems (VRNS) is a data security company. Its products protect important files and resources on a network from security threats (internal and external). Protecting and assessing threats means it can help companies stay compliant with the latest industry data regulations and standards. Varonis is unprofitable (still in the growth phase of its business lifecycle), and its shifting business model masks its true growth. It has capabilities that will benefit from the future of work. Investors should explore Varonis' competitive positioning for a better understanding of its business model.

With most cybersecurity companies, unless you are a network security platform, you are better off carving out a solid niche for yourself. Varonis has been able to achieve its niche strategy by focusing on securing data. Another major cybersecurity platform with a strategic data security focus is Forcepoint. Forcepoint was acquired by Raytheon (RTX) in 2015 to boost its security capabilities.

Focusing on data security means Varonis has to care about endpoint and network assets. This naturally gears its capabilities towards asset discovery, data classification, threat detection and response, and data protection. Varonis can make its strategic focus on data more compelling by being as granular and detailed as possible when securing data. This explains why it has twenty-six product licenses (six product families) that cover multiple ways to protect data. The focus on data also means new enterprise data stores will be more than happy to partner and integrate with Varonis.

Varonis' products can be deployed both on-prem and in the cloud. The mothership is the data security platform that is extensible with integrations to top SIEM (security information and event management) platforms like FireEye (FEYE) and Splunk (SPLK). Varonis also offers solutions for data classification, transportation, privilege management, and alerting. Fitting its capabilities gives a company that is more like a niche threat detection and response player with deep SecOps features. Varonis' top capabilities assessed by research firms are file analysis and user and entity behavior analysis (UEBA). Most cybersecurity companies offer UEBA capabilities as part of their SIEM offering. This gives an early insight into its competitive positioning.

Varonis' keen focus on data highlights its differentiation strategy. The focus on data means it can mostly increase the breadth of its capabilities as most network files are at the highest level of resource touchpoints. This compares to network security vendors that can move across all layers (depth) of the OSI model to protect OSes, hypervisors, virtual machines, containers, and workloads. This means Varonis has to care about discovering assets on a network as fast as possible. It also needs to add some prioritization. This starts with the need to focus on providing visibility to top data stores. The top data stores it covers include SharePoint, Office 365, Box (BOX), Exchange, and Active Directory. Varonis also extends its data telemetry to perimeter services, including virtual private networks (VPN), domain name systems (DNS), and proxies. Going forward, it is clear that data growth on data stores like Box, active directory, and Office 365 (TEAMS) will drive demand for Varonis' offerings. This will also be assisted by its growing capabilities in edge security to protect edge devices from serving as a conduit for threats targeted at networks.

Varonis's business model was tested for COVID-19. It was able to respond with updates that include capabilities in incident response, protection for Office 365 and Teams, protection for edge services, and active directory visibility. This demonstrates its adaptability to the future of work, which will entail a lot of distributed teams. Its minimal capabilities in threat prevention underlines some of its limitations. A go-to-market model that revolves around the protection of endpoint data requires a unique value proposition. In the face of growing competition, it also requires rapid innovation. This has driven the need for Varonis to continually update its threat modeling algorithms to cover more platforms.

Source: Author (using data from Seeking Alpha)

Varonis' financials depict the huge cost of capital required to gain market share. Its lack of profitability and fluctuating operating cash flow means its value creation options need to be scrutinized. While the market has rewarded the stock in recent quarters due to the subscription to cloud stocks driving multiples expansion, Varonis has to prove its ability to grow margins and cash flow at some point. Demand-side growth optionalities are mostly bets on web asset growth. As customers grow their web assets, ARR (annual recurring revenue) per customer will grow. Recurring revenue is currently 95%+ of the total revenue. Revenue growth is meaningless in the short term due to the shift from perpetual licensing to a subscription-based model. This shift helps with future revenue growth linearity and forecasting. It is also expected to drive margins as customers are adopting multiple products compared to the perpetual licensing era.

The temporary headwind to core platform revenue also affects maintenance revenue. Maintenance revenue will be impacted by the shift of professional services to channel partners. Therefore, the best metrics to watch in the short term are subscription percentage of overall revenue and ARR growth. Net retention rate is of little help because the denominator of its ARR (subscription revenue percent of overall) is small. NRR will become a more meaningful metric as we exit the year.

Other drivers of value are fairly inline. Gross margin will take a temporary hit due to cloud hosting costs. Operating margin has been impacted by the sales incentives to drive the shift to a subscription business. Given that the shift to a subscription-based model is nearly complete, Varonis can start optimizing sales efficiency to drive earnings per share. Its optimization effort will be assisted by its growing base of existing customers, which will drive high margin product refresh. However, its land and expand model needs to have strong support for the strategy to be sustainable.

Varonis's land and expansion model highlights its growth strategy and the positioning of its products and value generators. In reality, the products will barely work as separate entities. Asset discovery, user and entity behavior analytics, threat detection and response, and alerting can be combined to give a robust data security platform. In one, the revenue growth projection is little compared to what other cybersecurity companies can command.

Source: Gartner

While its TAM (estimated at $20B+) cuts into multiple cybersecurity segments, the near term monetizable opportunity will be challenged. CrowdStrike's (CRWD) falcon modules serve a good yardstick of how a solid land and expansion strategy can make a niche player into a global force. In CrowdStrike's case, a blend of strategic partnerships with top cloud service providers, top-notch marketing, and detailed product innovation produced the winning formula.

Varonis' top capabilities are risk management, user and entity behavioral analytics, incident response, and file analysis. It is also growing capabilities in network traffic analysis. Varonis is a leader in the file analysis space. The major use cases for file analysis solutions include risk mitigation, IT governance and compliance, threat analytics, and security operations optimization. Its major competitors in file analysis are IBM (IBM) and Veritas. The UEBA and file analysis capabilities complement the EDR category. These are capabilities offered by most security players. The UEBA market is converging with the SIEM market, which means most SIEM players have solid UEBA capabilities. This explains Varonis's strategic partnership with top SIEM vendors. Varonis's maintenance revenue has benefited from its incident response and risk assessment services. This makes it a close competitor with risk assessment players like Rapid7 (RPD), Qualys (QLYS), and Tenable (TENB), and Microsoft (MSFT). While it appears like Varonis has little competition because it doesn't bite more than it can chew from the cybersecurity segments it addresses, it will face real competition as it eats deeper into each segment.

Source: Author (using data from Seeking Alpha. N.B: True revenue growth temporarily impacted by the shift to subscription-based business model)

As it stands, macro tailwinds from digital transformation projects appear to be the biggest momentum driver in the short term. With valuation baking in near term gains, Varonis doesn't appear to be a bargain investment opportunity given the potential competition from its operating segments. This might explain its weak growth factor. Varonis' edge security solution remains one of its major value generators to unlock new growth opportunities. This could drive more capabilities in traffic inspection in hybrid, public, and private cloud networks. The growing adoption of cloud platforms makes this a promising capability. It will be interesting to see how the proceeds from recent debt issuance are deployed. Driving more growth will remain the most attractive move to attract cloud investors.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on our latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.