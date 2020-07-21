Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) may not be a “household” name, but Google whose parent company is Alphabet is a “household” name. Google is, in fact, its own idiom (Definition of IDIOM) as one commonly uses “I Googled it” or “Google it” much like when people would photocopy documents, one would say, “I Xeroxed it”, but let’s hope that Alphabet doesn’t go the way of Xerox (XRX).

Google is the dominant search engine across the globe and is considered to be a “landlord” for internet businesses as:

Customer Acquisition Cost, is generally the largest expense for most consumer oriented internet companies and that while in the offline world, it is impossible to be a retailer without paying rent, it is impossible to be a retailer in the online world without paying CAC

Source: Scale and Loyalty are more important online than offline, which drives much of the "winner take...

With over 30 sell side analysts covering Alphabet and over 20 articles written on Alphabet on SeekingAlpha over the past month, there is little “value add” discussing “Google”, but I want to direct your attention to Alphabet’s “Other” revenue that makes up 18% of total revenue (as of 1Q’20) and is growing rapidly (5 Year CAGR of 33%). When one “double clicks” on “Other” revenue, one will see the following:

Please note that in the table above, numbers colored in “brown” were determined using publicly available sources on the Internet via “googling” and numbers colored in “blue” are formulas or assumptions. What pops out is that Google Cloud has a CAGR of 71% over the past 5 years and its growth rate accelerated in FY’19.

While Google Cloud is considered to be a “challenger” competing against the likes of Microsoft (MSFT) and Amazon (AMZN), one should buy Alphabet trading at 15X EBITDA for the following reasons:

Growth in Google Cloud is Accelerating

Google Cloud gives investors exposure in all three facets of Cloud Computing; namely, IaaS, PaaS and SaaS

Trading at 15X EBITDA, the market is not giving any weight to Google Cloud

Google Cloud is Growing Rapidly and Growth is Accelerating

Google Cloud comprises their IaaS, PaaS and SaaS plays via GCP and G Suite which is their SaaS offering as a Microsoft Office 365 alternative. Please note that in the graphic below, numbers colored in “brown” are sourced from publicly available sources whereas numbers colored in “blue” are formulas based upon my calculations and/or estimations.

Additionally, based upon the table above, Google Cloud is making up a greater percentage of “Google Other & Other Bets” over time and, as of FY’19, Google Cloud is ~30% of “other” Alphabet revenue. Based upon publicly available sources and my estimates, GCP has a 5 Year CAGR of 71% and, more impressively, Alphabet started this business with minimal revenue in FY’14 and grew it to over $2B in FY’19. This analysis is, also, supported by comments from Alphabet’s Management team:

Google Cloud ended 2019 at a more than $10 billion run rate, up 53% year-on-year, driven by significant growth in GCP. The growth rate of GCP was meaningfully higher than that of Cloud overall, and GCP's growth rate accelerated from 2018 to 2019…. GCP growth was led by our infrastructure offerings in our data and analytics platform. We also saw a strong uptake of our multi-cloud Anthos offering. Ongoing growth in G Suite continue to reflect growth in both SMB and enterprise segments and both seat count and average revenue per seat.”(Emphasis added)

Source: Alphabet 4Q’19 Earnings Call

With the IaaS portion of GCP having ~$2B in annual revenue is large in a relative sense, Alphabet is considered to be a “challenger” in this space competing against the likes of Microsoft and Amazon. The market for Infrastructure as a Service ((IaaS)) is quite large and has expanded at a CAGR of 55% over the past five years. According to various internet sources, the IaaS component of GCP has a 5% market share. Clearly, the leadership of Alphabet recognizes it isn’t a leader in this space, but is making the investments to take share.

After intense debate in 2018, Alphabet developed an ambitious plan to take share in cloud computing and become the #2 player in this industry (Google's Five-Year Plan For GCP Has Funding Strings Attached: Report). By hiring a new executive to lead Google Cloud and investing ~$20B to expand the number of GCP regions, Alphabet is taking the steps to become the #2 player in the industry.

Source: Top 10 Cloud Service Providers In 2020

It should, also, be appreciated that Alphabet drove over $17B in “other” revenue (non Cloud) as well in FY’19. This source of revenue is derived from the sales of apps and in-app purchases via Google Play, Hardware such as Google Nest and non-advertising based YouTube revenue.

Alphabet Is Mispriced Compared To Its Cloud Peers

The market appears to not give Alphabet credit for these initiatives and, perhaps, this is correct as Alphabet is choosing to attack other behemoths. However, a valuation discrepancy is occurring and it also appears that the market is not giving Alphabet any credit for its growth and investments in Google Cloud; instead, Alphabet is valued closer to Facebook (FB) and Twitter (TWTR) which are advertising platforms. In other words, the market is valuing Alphabet on its existing business (advertising) and giving no weight to its Cloud business which is the challenger in this market. Ultimately, an investment in Alphabet represents the old adage (with some modifications): Heads, I win BIG. Tails, I win.

This valuation gap exists as the market is valuing the cloud operations of Amazon and Microsoft (in excess of 20X EBITDA) higher than Alphabet. Leadership at Alphabet admits that it is a “challenger” in the Cloud business; however, in the 1Q’20, Google Cloud (including GCP and G Suite) delivered 52% YoY growth and management commented:

Turning to Google Cloud…[r]evenues were $2.8 billion for the first quarter, up 52% year-over-year, driven by significant growth at GCP and ongoing strong growth at G Suite. Once again, the growth rate of GCP was meaningfully higher than that of cloud overall. (Emphasis added)

Source: Alphabet 1Q'20 Earnings Call

With their renewed focus and investments on Cloud, I expect Alphabet to continue to grow its market share in IaaS and while they are the #3 player in a $40B industry, there is share to take from other players to drive growth. Will they achieve their goal of becoming the #2 Cloud company in the world? It is possible, but these investments that Alphabet made will ensure that they take share from the multitude of other companies that collectively have 32% of IaaS market share. As Alphabet proves to the market that their Cloud strategy is working, its EBITDA multiple should expand as the market gives weight to its Cloud strategy.

Conclusion

Alphabet is a well-known company, but is mispriced as the market is not giving Alphabet any credit to its Cloud business which is a “challenger” in a $40B industry. While Google Cloud represents only 5% of Alphabet’s total revenue, the IaaS portion of GCP is growing rapidly and its growth rate is accelerating. Buy Alphabet as the market is giving little to no weight to Alphabet’s plan to be the #2 player in Cloud. Additionally, if Alphabet’s plan is not successful, you still own a profitable and growing franchise which is a landlord, Google.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOOG, GOOGL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.