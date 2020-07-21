Introducing Warrant Relative Value Chart

The current chart only includes the SPACs that are still searching for combination targets with their liquidation deadline before March 31, 2021.

We have created a warrant relative value chart that shows the current warrant price, days to liquidation deadline and the amount in the trust account.

Warrant Relative Value Chart

The warrant relative value chart (WRVC) is generated using the following inputs and rules:

1) SPACs - only the SPACs that are still searching for targets are included.

2) X axis - the number of days to the SPACs' liquidation deadline. The chart currently shows only 13 SPACs with the deadlines before March 31, 2021.

3) Y axis - the close price of each warrant and right on July 17, 2020.

4) Size of each pie - the amount of the fund in the trust account as reported in the latest 10Q filing, but not including any amount from any additional financial arrangement such as a forward purchase contract.

The goal of the chart is to assess and compare the risk/reward of SPAC warrants that have similar liquidation deadlines. Since a SPAC will be liquidated if it is not able to complete a business combination by the liquidation deadline, it is more likely for a SPAC that is 3 months away from its deadline to announce a deal then a SPAC that is still 20 months away from the deadline. And investing in the former might generate a higher return if measured by annualized IRR.

The WRVC will be updated on a weekly basis and published every Monday. More SPACs will be added as the liquidation deadline is extended beyond March 31, 2021.

Warrant Relative Value Chart

Source: Bloomberg and company filings

Relative Value Driving Factors

A warrant's relative value is driven primarily by three factors (in no particular order):

1) Size of the trust account. The SPACs with higher balances in the trust accounts tend to trade at a premium to those with lower balances, due to the likelihood that a higher value target will be better known in the marketplace. In the WRVC, warrants of the SPACs with less than $200 million in the trust account generally trade below $1 per share while those with more than $200 million trade above $1 even though none of them has announced a deal yet. For example, FTAC has $353 million in its trust account with a liquidation deadline in November 2020. Its warrants trade at about $2.30 per share even though the company is still searching for a merger target.

2) Management track record. A solid management track record, especially previous SPAC experience, definitely commands a premium in the SPAC market. This partially explains why several warrants in the WRVC are on the cheaper side as the previous SPACs managed by the same team generated mixed performance.

3) Unique dynamics of the targeted industry. The industry targeted by a SPAC could have a significant impact on its warrant price. For example, electric vehicles seem to garner a lot of positive support while cannabis is at the other end of the extreme.

These factors can be boiled down to one thing: the probability of getting a good deal done by the deadline. Relative value opportunities with a good risk/reward profile tend to appear when one or more of the three factors are overlooked by the market.

What stands out this week from the WRVC is the cannabis SPACs, especially Tuscan Holdings Corp. warrants (THCBW). THCBW has $282 million in its trust account at the end of first quarter 2020 and has a liquidation deadline less than 5 months away on December 7, 2020, but its warrants trade at less than 60 cents, an obvious mispricing. Below is a quick update on the latest development in the cannabis industry which should provide a favorable backdrop for THCBW.

Updates of the Week: Cannabis Industry

The chart below shows the indexed performance of the major U.S. cannabis multi-state operators (MSOs), such as Trulieve (OTCQX:TCNNF), Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF), and Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF) from the end of 2018 to today, as well as that of a broad cannabis ETF, the ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ). As you can see, a number of the MSOs are starting to break out, with TCNNF in the lead, running up against its highs from April 2019.

Source: Bloomberg.

A number of recent developments may explain this apparent nascent bull market. The House of Representatives recently passed a $3 trillion relief package (the Heroes Act) that included provisions of the Secure and Fair Enforcement (SAFE) Banking Act, which would allow cannabis businesses to work freely with banks. Commercial cannabis activity has become a meaningful generator of tax revenue and a job creator at a time when the macroeconomic headwinds brought on by COVID-19 have crippled tax revenue and employment levels. Many cannabis-related bills have been introduced in Congress but real progress to date has been minimal. Republicans currently have a majority in the Senate (53 seats vs 45 held by Democrats) and current Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is viewed as anti-cannabis. Many view Senator McConnell as the real gating factor to federal reform. He is up for reelection this November and there is a growing chance that he will be defeated by Democratic candidate Amy McGrath.

The Biden-Sanders Unity Task Force proposed that medical cannabis be legalized at the federal level and proposed the expungement of all past cannabis use/possession convictions, removing the budget rider blocking Washington D.C. from implementing legalization and removing cannabis use as a deportable offense. States would be encouraged to invest cannabis tax revenue in communities hardest hit by incarceration. This is significant because Biden was the Democratic candidate who had traditionally been least supportive of cannabis reform relative to his party's other candidates. These joint policy recommendations suggest that Biden is moving firmly towards the other end of the spectrum, a significant positive step towards cannabis reform.

Finally, cannabis sales are experiencing significant growth in the U.S. Marijuana Business Daily projects that combined marijuana sales will pass $15 billion in 2020, a 40% rise in the legal cannabis market. Should the projections hold, the marijuana industry will produce more annual revenue than the NBA, toothpaste and hard seltzer markets combined.

Key Risks

1) The relative value chart is based on a relatively small sample, therefore any observations might not be statistically significant.

2) If a SPAC is liquidated for not being able to complete a merger by the deadline, its warrants will expire worthless.

Conclusion

The Warrant Relative Value Chart is meant to provide a framework to assess and identify good risk/reward opportunities among SPAC warrants. Cheap warrants on absolute terms may not necessarily represent a good risk/reward scenario, as securities are cheap usually for a reason. However, comparing warrants on a relative value basis might provide a more comprehensive picture, and provide a more compelling investment proposition.

Disclosure: I am/we are long THCBW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.