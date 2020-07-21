We've finally begun the Q2 earnings season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX), while the bulk of ASX-listed gold producers report their fiscal Q4 and FY2020 results. One of the first gold producers to report earnings is Silver Lake Resources (OTCPK:SVLKF), and the company had a blow-out report with a massive beat on guidance at industry-leading costs. While the miner's position in a country relatively unaffected by COVID-19 certainly helped the results while other miners suffered from closures, the results were outstanding nonetheless. These strong results, coupled with a near-record gold (GLD) price, have allowed Silver Lake to add another A$42 million to its balance sheet, finishing the quarter with A$269 million in cash and bullion. Based on the company's high margins, clean balance sheet, and the ability to continuously under-promise and over-deliver, I continue to see the stock as a Top-10 gold producer in the sector.

Silver Lake Resources reported its fiscal Q4 and FY2020 results Tuesday, and the results were nothing short of exceptional. The company's annual gold sales came in at 263,200 gold-equivalent ounces [GEOs], a 17% beat on the production guidance mid-point of 223,000 GEOs, and costs came in nearly 10% below guidance at A$1,295/oz [US$907/oz]. The strong results were driven by higher grades at Mount Monger and increased throughput, as well as solid results from the new Deflector Mine which saw record tonnes milled at higher grades. While the company was previously guiding for 27% growth in annual gold sales based on its guidance mid-point, the massive beat led to 54% growth year-over-year, one of the best growth rates in the sector. Let's take a closer look at the quarter below:

Beginning with the company's most significant contributor to gold production, Mount Monger, the company saw a solid quarter with mill throughput of 310,000 tonnes at an average head grade of 4.6 grams per tonne gold. This head grade is tracking at the high end of the trailing-twelve-month average of 4.20 grams per tonne gold and contributed to fiscal Q4 gold production of 38,000 ounces. In terms of FY2020 operating statistics, the company milled 1.23 million tonnes, which was roughly flat year-over-year, but Silver Lake enjoyed much higher grades year-over-year, with head grades jumping from 3.7 grams per tonne gold to 4.4 grams per tonne gold. These higher grades boosted gold production by over 17% from 136,800 ounces to 160,200 ounces. Meanwhile, all-in sustaining costs for the quarter dropped slightly to A$1,414/oz [US$990/oz], down from A$1,434/oz [US$1,004/oz] last year. Silver Lake has now begun open-pit activities at Karonie South, now that mining is completed at the high-grade French Kiss and Harry's Hill pits.

Moving over to the company's low-cost Deflector Mine, we also saw an incredible quarter, with a new record of 30,700 GEOs produced in fiscal Q4 at A$1,167/oz [US$817/oz]. The company's FY2020 results also hit a new high, with production of 112,800 GEOs at costs well below the industry average, as all-in sustaining costs for Deflector came in at A$1,115/oz [US$781/oz]. A significant increase in annual throughput to 659,300 tonnes drove the strong results and higher average gold grades, which were up 10% year-over-year to 5.5 grams per tonne gold. While copper grades dipped slightly to 0.4% from 0.5% last year, recoveries remained strong at lower grades, as they came in at 96.7% for FY2020. In total, GEO production increased by 16% year-over-year, though costs did increase slightly, from A$1,048/oz [US$734/oz]. Overall, it was an exceptional quarter for the company at the high-grade Deflector Mine, with the significant resource upgrade being a bonus by increasing the mine life further.

If we look ahead to FY2021, Silver Lake has guided for sales of 250,000 GEOs, which would translate to a 5% dip year-over-year from the 263,200 GEOs sold in FY2020. However, given the company's track record of under-promising and over-delivering, I don't think this is material at all. For investors that went by the guidance in FY2020, the company beat by over 40,000 GEOs at the mid-point, suggesting that it's probably best to take their conservative guidance with a grain of salt. However, even if Silver Lake were to see a single-digit drop in year-over-year GEO sales, this wouldn't be the end of the world after a year, which just saw 54% growth.

Based on the exceptional results, Silver Lake has added to its balance sheet further, with an increase in cash of A$42 million since fiscal Q3. This has pushed the company's total cash and bullion position to A$269 million, which gives Silver Lake one of the most attractive balance sheets in the sector currently, with more than 10% of its market cap in cash with no debt. As the chart below shows, this is quite an anomaly among the Australian gold sector, with few names having net cash, let alone over A$250 million. This improving balance sheet gives Silver Lake tons of flexibility to continue to grow through acquisitions and organically, and I would not be surprised if the company made a move at some point in the next twelve months if the price is right. To date, the company has proven it can grow responsibly through acquisition without significant dilution, with two deals completed in the past 20 months (Doray Minerals and Egan Street Resources). Let's take a look at the technical picture:

From a technical standpoint, it's clear that Silver Lake is a leader as the stock has continued to make new highs and barely budged in the mid-March turbulence. However, the stock has now had a very nice run, which is why I just see it as a Hold at current levels as we're now approaching potential resistance near A$2.70. This does not mean one should rush to sell out their full position, as it's never wise to lose a position in a top-10 company in a bull market, but it does suggest that investors would be wise to wait for pullbacks before adding any exposure. Any corrections below A$2.15 would provide a much lower-risk area to top up one's position.

In a sector that's plagued with management teams that over-promise and massively under-deliver, Silver Lake is a breath of fresh air, finding a way to smash its guidance in a year that couldn't be trickier for the sector. While costs are expected to increase slightly next year to A$1,450/oz [US$1,015/oz], I do not see this as a huge deal as the company is aggressively funding growth at its projects. Based on the company's Tier-1 operating jurisdictions and operational excellence, I continue to see the stock as a Hold. However, if we were to see the stock head above A$2.65 before September, I believe this would provide an opportunity to book some profits as valuation would begin to get a little expensive.

