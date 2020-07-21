Debt Crisis: United States Loses, Germany Wins

Germany, on the other hand, is in very good shape, in terms of its economy and its debt, and seems positioned to lead Europe, and others, into the future.

The staggering resurgence of the coronavirus has raised further concerns about the depth and length of the US recession and what it will take for the country to recover.

The United States continues to move into a real debt crisis as borrowing this year has pushed debt levels to newer and newer historical highs.

The United States has never before experienced such a debt crisis. The historical growth has brought US debt loads to new levels that will take years to unwind. The Unites States economy is in such a disarray from so many years of credit inflation that it will take a long time for the country to settle down to any kind of “normal” functioning.

It is almost always said that excessive debt loads finally catch up with you. Well, investors need to realize that the coronavirus appears to be the shock that will cause the United States to pay for all the debt it has accumulated.

The immediate efforts of the federal government to respond to the economic crisis has pushed government deficits up by massive amounts. And, the returning US Congress is just going to drive government debt amounts up by trillions of more dollars.

As far as the private sector, Matt Phillips tells us in the New York Times:

"Since the 2008 global financial crisis, American corporations have taken advantage of historically low interest rates to gorge themselves on debt. Then came the pandemic and the sharpest economic downturn in history, which resulted in an odd solution for the companies that did all that borrowing: more debt.” "Through late June, giant U.S. companies had borrowed roughly $850 billion in the bond markets this year, double the pace from last year. Analysts at JPMorgan Chase anticipate that investment-grade companies will borrow roughly $1.6 trillion from investors by the time 2020 is over.”

And, China has been doing its own sort of debt binging, as well.

These are not putting financial markets or economies anywhere near a stable situation, but government fiscal policies… both Republican and Democrat… have pushed us to the edge in recent decades, leaving the idea of reaching some kind of equilibrium just some kind of a forgotten dream.

The Current Push

Mr. Phillips goes on to write about how recent Fed actions have just exacerbated the situation:

"The increased borrowing can be traced, in part, to the actions of the Federal Reserve. The central bank slashed interest rates back to rock-bottom levels, making it attractive for businesses to refinance and borrow more to build a cushion of cash. But an even bigger factor was the Fed’s announcement — in the heat of March’s market upheaval — that it would buy corporate bonds.”

The United States has never experienced anything like this before, and the actions just add to the distortions that exist in current markets. But, these distortions have been growing, especially since the 2008 global financial crisis mentioned above, as Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke led the Federal Reserve to err on the side of monetary ease all during the recovery to avoid any mistakes that might generate a downside market response.

All during this period, I admit that I have been on the Fed’s side in terms of what they have done. One reason for my support has been the fact that the Federal Reserve has really been the only act in town. The leadership on government’s fiscal side has been sorely absent with economic policy efforts being all over the place, a major reason being a fantastically split Congress.

Furthermore, the absence of real leadership on the fiscal side has even become worse in recent years. Unfortunately, we may be at the end of a extended period of time in which economy policy practices have been badly out-of-line with reality.

For example, the tax reform package passed in December 2017 was aimed at providing a lot of stimulation for the economy. Research indicated that around 60 percent of the tax relief ended up going into corporate stock buybacks and higher dividend payments. This was not how it was supposed to be.

The German Experience

We get a different picture of the German experience from Ruchir Sharma, chief global strategist at Morgan Stanley Investment Management. Mr. Sharma writes in the New York Times about how Germany, much more conservative than many other large nations, has responded to the coronavirus and stands ready to take a real leadership position in the world that is emerging from the crisis.

Under the leadership of Chancellor Angela Merkel, Germany:

"...acted early. It was ready with tests and contact tracing to “flatten the curve” swiftly and limited its death rate to orders of magnitude lower than that of any other major Western industrial nation. Containing the virus allowed for a brief and targeted lockdown, which helped limit unemployment to only 6 percent.” "Ms. Merkel’s government has coordinated with all the German states to contain the pandemic and with fellow European Union members to establish a recovery fund for nations hardest hit by the virus.”

But, Germany came into the crisis in a different position than did the United States. It had an efficient government and low debt. It came into this year with a budget surplus that allowed it to:

"...support its locked-down economy with direct payments to families, tax cuts, business loans and other aid amounting to 55 percent of gross domestic product, or roughly four times more than the United States’s rescue package as a share of G.D.P. It was also able and willing, for the first time, to provide emergency stimulus funds to neighboring countries that have long complained that German stinginess hurt the entire continent.” "Yet Germany is not dropping its commitment to balanced budgets. Since much of this spending will be drawn from savings, Germany’s public debt is expected to rise, but only to 82 percent of GDP — a much lighter debt burden than that of the United States and other highly developed countries, which are spending far less on economic rescue packages."

Germany and Ms. Merkel are now in a position to lead Europe and others into the “new” world, strengthening allies and building trust in the world.

The Future

One piece of evidence about how this is working out is that the value of the US dollar continues to decline in world markets. The US Dollar Index (DXY) continues to fall and is now below 96.00, a level it has not fallen below for more than two years.

But, more importantly, what this means for the future is that Ms. Merkel and Germany can serve as the foundation for a recovering Europe, one that more and more people are looking to as the United States seems to flounder, especially with its presidential election coming up in a couple of months.

Mr. Sharma closes his article writing:

"As the pandemic accelerates the pace of digitization and de-globalization and drives up the world’s debts, Germany stands out for its relative lack of weakness to those challenges, and for a government prepared to handle them.”

Investors should know that in this situation, the United States will have to work out the disequilibrium that has been created by all the debt now in existence, which may take several painful years to unwind. And, while the United States is "cleaning up" its economy, other countries, like Germany, will be taking more of a leadership role in how the economic world evolves into the new era.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.