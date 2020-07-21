Stock Prices: Information Or Influence?

Everyone wants to get on board the stock's gravy train because everyone else is.

Stock prices often go from being a source of information to a source of influence.

In one of his papers on qualities of great investors, Michael Mauboussin writes that investing is an inherently social exercise. Stock prices often go from being a source of information to a source of influence.

Consider the history of stock market bubbles. As stocks surge, people who own them get rich on paper. This causes envy among people who do not own the surging shares. Their mind shuts down, and they end up buying stocks at extremely high prices (even Newton did that!). This feeds the process. Everyone wants to get on board the stock's gravy train because everyone else is.

Wise investors do not get drawn into such whirlpool of influence. They ignore the views of others and use their own minds. This is difficult, though, as it requires the trait of not caring what others think of you, which does not come naturally to humans.

Mauboussin writes that the crowd is often right, but when it is wrong, you need the psychological courage to go against the grain.

