Like most small cap biotech investors I’m always looking for stocks that sell off following early phase clinical trial results although an efficacy signal is present and investment thesis intact. It is not surprising that these sell-the-news events occur as short term biotech traders jump in and out of stocks as catalysts approach. The recent Phase 1 clinical trial results released last week by clinical stage immune-oncology company Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) showed a similar pattern. The stock increased close to 25% from $6.50 to $8 in anticipation of their presentation of Phase 1 data for both their GRANITE and SLATE therapy studies and were immediately hammered over 50% following the early results. Importantly, these were Phase 1 studies which were designed to not only measure safety and dose but hopefully some hint of efficacy from a therapy never done before in humans. More on this in a minute. This article will focus on their flagship product GRANITE. Investors thinking the Phase 1 data were going to show heavily pre-treated patient's tumors vanishing were going to be disappointed no matter what. However, when I analyze Phase 1 data I understand these include a very small number of patients with differing tumor types who typically have advanced cancer and are heavily pre-treated. Beyond the safety profile I’m looking for not only did the therapy or drug do what was expected biomarker wise but are there any patients with a clear efficacy signal. One that a Phase 2 program can be built around and expanded upon. Although the sample size of the Phase 1 was small, only 5 patients far enough along in treatment to evaluate efficacy, the Phase 1 data were directionally positive. I also found the efficacy signals I was looking for. Management agreed and has designed the Phase 2 as an expansion cohort of the 2 tumor types with promising data. I have been watching this stock for some time due to the uniqueness of their personalized immuno-oncology approach and now with an efficacy signal confirmed in these hard to treat tumors, I was able to start a position that I consider more de-risked than 6 months ago and at the same time get an entry point near all-time lows.

Why the initial excitement around Gritstone Oncology?

Before jumping into the recent results lets quickly review Gritstone Oncology and what they’re trying to achieve. They are trying to take immuno-oncology to another level by using personalized neoantigen specific CD8+ T cells to attack and kill solid tumors. Their flagship product GRANITE works by taking a tumor biopsy, sequencing it to identify the mutations, using their patented EDGE platform to then predict the appropriate antigens based on the mutation profile, then 20 patient specific predicted neoantigens are inserted into a vector and injected into the patient with a checkpoint inhibitor with the hopes of inducing a CD8+ T cell response to attack the tumor. Easy right? They are also working on an off the shelf product called SLATE which is heading into Phase 2 clinical trials but the eligible population for that product will be more selective. You’ve heard about checkpoint inhibitors like Keytruda and CAR-T therapies that utilize the immune system to target cancer but what Gritstone is trying to achieve would be next level personalized immuno-therapy. As you would expect it is pretty complicated whenever the immune system is involved but the ability to do this is the holy grail of tumor treatment. They certainly have the team to do it being lead by immune-oncology pioneer Dr. Andrew Allen, M.D., Ph.D. who co-founded Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS). Due to the expertise of management and the early data published by Gritstone Oncology which also included a partnership with Bluebird Bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) they hit the IPO market with a lot of momentum at the end of 2018 and immediately shot up to over $30 a share and nearly a $1 billion dollar market cap. Despite executing every step of the way, and being at the early stages of clinical proof of concept, the stock has traded down dramatically and now is dirt cheap with a market cap under $150 million.

Finding the Gems in the Phase 1 Data Set

Again, I have to remind investors this was a small proof of concept Phase 1 study treating patients with advanced cancer who have failed numerous treatments. This is illustrated below in the figure with the different colored bars representing the various treatments and time on treatment for each patient. They tested 4 different dose levels in only 10 patients with either gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma (GEA), microsatellite stable colorectal cancer (MSS-CRC) or non-small-cell lung carcinoma (NSCLC). In fact, the 2 patients treated at the highest dose level, and who could very well be the most informative, have not even been on treatment long enough to evaluate the response. So to put it mildly this is a very small study. What made it even smaller and what was learned in this Phase 1 is that the generation of CD8+ T cells and their ability to mount an effective immune response and stabilize disease takes several weeks. This is not a treatment for end stage disease, it simply takes too long to mount a response. This was evident as 3 of the 10 patients passed away (G4,G5 and G7) in the figure below unrelated to treatment soon after enrolling in the study as discussed by the treating physician on the Phase 1 update call when describing slide 23. As detailed, G4 and G5 had cancers that were progressing rapidly when starting the GRANITE study and although G4 exhibited a CD8+ T cell response the patient did not survive long enough to result in tumor stabilization. G7 had hyperthroidism and thryotoxicosis when entering the study and was the ultimate cause of death.

Figure from 2020 Investor Event

Therefore, the patient population to analyze clinical benefit to date is only 5 patients. So what did we learn?

Most important in a Phase 1 trial is safety and the profile for GRANITE is about as safe as you can get with fever in one patient being the only associated serious adverse event as described on slide 15 of the Phase 1 data presentation. Next, we want to make sure the therapy elicits the appropriate response in patients which is the proliferation of Neoantigen-specific CD8+ T cells. As can be seen below, impressively, every patient in which they could evaluate to date elicited strong CD8+ T cell response to multiple neoantigens which continues to be robust even out to 48 weeks. Variability of CD8+T cells over time are due to individual responses and timing of boost injections. As one would expect as individual immune system efficiency varies dramatically, there is variability in CD8+ T cell responses between patients and also within the same patients between time points. Despite the fluctuations of CD8+ T cells at various time points what is important to understand from this data set is that GRANITE elicits a consistently strong CD8+ T cell response to the targeted tumor neoantigens that persists overtime.

Figure from 2020 Investor Event

By analyzing both the blood and tumor biopsies as detailed on slide 21 of the results presentation it was also illustrated that these T cells are found not only in blood but have indeed infiltrated the tumors. Out of the 5 patients to evaluate clinical benefit, Dr. Dan Catenacci who is the Director of GI Oncology Program and Assistant Director of Translational Research at the Comprehensive Cancer Center of the University of Chicago highlighted 3 of the cases he thought showed clinical benefit.

Case 1 Illustrates Potential for GRANITE in Adjuvant Therapy

This patient had stage 4 metastatic gastric cancer that responded to chemotherapy and then had surgery followed by maintenance chemotherapy and dose level 1 GRANITE vaccine as an adjuvant approach. Dr. Catenacci commented that the patient was at high risk for recurrence. GRANITE elicited a very nice and sustained CD8+ T cell response measured all the way out to 42 weeks and the patient remained on study for over a year without any recurrence.

Figure from 2020 Investor Event

They are currently monitoring the patient and to date using the most sensitive circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) tests still shows no evidence of cancer. This is important as the doctor describes because generally CtDNA levels are seen to increase about 6-12 months before the tumor is detectable on imaging illustrating the robustness of the response. It is thought that the immune system is what keeps cancer in check and our bodies routinely fight off cancerous cells. Based on this it makes sense that the GRANITE vaccine could be effective in the adjuvant setting prolonging or preventing cancer recurrence - clearly considered a positive case study result.

Case 2 Illustrates Correlation of CD8+ T Cells to Response

This case was a heavily pre-treated patient with squamous NSCLC treated with dose level 1 GRANITE vaccine. Patient had a nice induction of CD8+ T cells that coincided with a spike in CtDNA levels at week 4. Importantly, the initial infiltration of CD8+ T cells into the tumor actually results in tumor inflammation and then subsequent decline. This is illustrated not just in Ct DNA levels early on in treatment but also in imaging. By week 12 CtDNA levels correlating to the targeted neoantigens are all down. But this example is very informative because the patient by week 24 begins to lose the CD8+ T cell expansion and in return CtDNA levels begin to increase again. The patient was given another dose at 9 months resulting in another increase in CD8+ T cells and resulting in CtDNA levels to trend downwards again. The patient has been on study for over 180 days and is being treated through progression as there is evidence of tumor control and stabilization and patient is not symptomatic and no new lesions.

Figure from 2020 Investor Event

The doctor referred to this patient as having pseudo progression where although the tumor is considered progressing due to size compared to baseline they are benefiting from therapy. They are currently monitoring the patient and will determine if the repeat dosing has an impact on efficacy and tumor size over time. Very nice example of direct correlation between CD8+ T cell inducement and CtDNA level response.

Case 3 is the Investment Thesis

This is the case that pushed me over the edge to invest and exactly what you hope to see from a small Phase 1 trial. Patient is a 50 year old with MSS-CRC treated with dose level 3 GRANITE. A tumor type known to be completely unresponsive to checkpoint inhibitors. This patient had previously failed second line chemotherapy. Again, patient had a nice CD8+ T cell response that has a very similar CtDNA pattern as case 2 where you initially see a bump in CtDNA levels at week 4 and then a rapid decline. This also corresponds very nicely with the CEA colon cancer tumor marker which goes up initially and then down. Notably, Dr. Catenacci stated during the presentation that CEA levels on last checkup were lower than at any time point during this patient’s care including previous lines of chemotherapy. By imaging, the patient had a flare in tumor size by week 8 considered pseudo progression following vaccination and then shrinking below baseline by week 16. Again, the expected pattern of initial flare as CD8+ T cells infiltrate the tumor and then attack it leading to tumor shrinkage. Dr. Catenacci stated the patient continues on study at over 112 days and still feeling well and doing well.

Figure from 2020 Investor Event

The result of this patient is extremely positive where you can check all the boxes you want to see including CD8+ T cell response, tumor biomarker response with CtDNA levels and CEA levels decreasing, tumor shrinkage and stabilization by imaging, and patient feeling well and still on study. Dr. Catenacci described this patient results:

As a clearly exciting case to me as a GI medical oncologist where we know microsatellite stable colorectal cancer with current immunotherapy approaches, namely checkpoint inhibitors in monotherapy or even in combination with CTLA-4 has essentially zero responses and zero benefit so now we have this case and she of course continues and does well on therapy to date.

We are of course waiting on the dose level 4 data along with follow-up data from the remaining patients. The Phase 2 trial will be a single arm trial with 10 patients each with MSS-CRC and GEA cancer who are known to have little to no response to checkpoint inhibitors. Therefore, CEO stated if they get multiple responses in the Phase 2 similar to the patient response described above they will go to the FDA for accelerated approval.

Financials and Risks

Investors in small-cap biotech stocks know risks are high, as prices regularly swing wildly in either direction based on catalysts. I believe the risk at current levels is buffered based on investors getting a nice entry point. Company currently has close to $100 million of cash on hand but does utilize about $20 million a quarter which should be enough to get through the next 12 months.

Conclusion

Gritstone Oncology is significantly undervalued following the release of their proof of concept study which was favorable for every metric looked for in a Phase 1 study. The company is on the cutting edge of personalized immune-oncology and could result in a paradigm shift on how cancer is treated. With several upcoming catalysts including dose level 4 GRANITE data, continuous phase 1 follow-up data, SLATE off the shelf Phase 2 data, Phase 2 GRANITE data, and a new antibody program in development this stock is currently trading at a ridiculously low market cap of only ~$150 million. BTIG analyst Thomas Shrader kept a BUY rating on shares following the data release with a $17 price target. All other analysts have a BUY rating on the shares with an average price target of $14. Not bad considering the stock is currently trading under $4 a share. I don't think it will stay at these levels for long.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GRTS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.