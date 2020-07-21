China Lilang is guiding for a 30%-35% earnings decline in 1H 2020, which is better than expected thanks to the company's relatively low operating leverage as a result of its wholesale business model.

China Lilang's retail sales decline on a YoY basis narrowed from 40%-45% in 1Q 2020 to 15%-20% in 2Q 2020, sparking hopes of a further recovery in 2H2020.

I maintain my Bullish rating on Hong Kong-listed Mainland China branded menswear company China Lilang Ltd. (OTC:CHGDY) [1234:HK].

China Lilang's retail sales decline on a YoY basis narrowed from 40%-45% in 1Q 2020 to 15%-20% in 2Q 2020, sparking hopes of a further recovery in 2H 2020. Also, China Lilang is guiding for a 30%-35% earnings decline in 1H 2020, which is better than expected thanks to the company's relatively low operating leverage as a result of its wholesale business model. Looking ahead, an increase in e-commerce sales contribution and a reduced reliance on the trade fair sales channel could potentially lead to improved profitability for China Lilang in the medium to long term. As such, I retain a Bullish rating on China Lilang.

This is an update of my prior article on China Lilang published on April 10, 2020. China Lilang's share price has declined by -8% from HK$4.77 as of April 9, 2020 to HK$4.36 as of July 20, 2020 since my last update. China Lilang trades at 7.0 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E, which represents a significant discount to its historical five-year and 10-year average consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples of 9.2 times and 10.4 times, respectively. The stock also offers a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 9.8%.

Readers have the option of trading in China Lilang shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board/OTCBB as ADRs with the ticker CHGDY or on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 1234:HK. For those shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For those shares listed in Hong Kong, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution given that the Hong Kong Stock Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized, and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $700,000 and market capitalization is above $600 million, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges. Institutional investors who own China Lilang shares listed in Hong Kong include Value Partners Group Limited (OTCPK:VPGLF), eQ Asset Management, The Vanguard Group, and Norges Bank Investment Management, among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, or Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

2Q 2020 Retail Sales Performance

On July 9, 2020, China Lilang released its quarterly business operations update for 2Q 2020.

The company's retail sales fell by 30%-35% YoY in 1H 2020, which was not unexpected considering the negative impact of COVID-19 on the Chinese economy, and the apparel industry which falls in the consumer discretionary category. According to a China consumer market survey done by management consulting firm Oliver Wyman in April-May 2020, over three-quarters of respondents either deferred or cut back on spending on apparel products in 1Q 2020.

However, it was notable that China Lilang's retail sales decline on a YoY basis narrowed from 40%-45% in 1Q 2020 to 15%-20% in 2Q 2020. In other words, China Lilang has delivered a strong QoQ retail sales recovery in 2Q 2020. Looking ahead, China Lilang is unlikely to see massive store closures again, which were a significant drag on the company's retail sales performance in 1Q 2020. The coronavirus pandemic seems to be under control in China, with daily confirmed cases of COVID-19 staying below 50 for the past three months.

Daily Confirmed Cases Of COVID-19 In China

Source: Worldometer

2H FY2020 And FY2020 Outlook In View Of Profit Warning

China Lilang announced a profit warning on July 15, 2020, which guides for a 30%-35% YoY decline in net profit for 1H 2020. This is no surprise, given that the company had earlier disclosed that its retail sales also dropped by a similar 30%-35% YoY over the same period.

More importantly, market consensus is expecting a much narrower -17% YoY decline in earnings for China Lilang on a full-year basis in FY2020. This implies that China Lilang should stage a decent HoH (half-on-half) net profit recovery in 2H 2020. Notably, management consulting firm Oliver Wyman is forecasting a -15% decrease in sales for China's apparel market this year, but the firm expects Chinese consumer spending to recover to 2019 levels in 2H 2020. Oliver Wyman's market forecasts seem to be aligned with sell-side analysts' expectations of a recovery in sales and earnings for China Lilang in 2H 2020.

Another point to note is that China Lilang has relatively lower operating leverage compared with most of its apparel retail peers. This is because China Lilang largely operates on a wholesale model, particularly for its core collection (targeting men aged between 25 and 45 years old) products. As a result, China Lilang's expected earnings decline in 1H 2020 is similar to its retail sales decline over the same period. For other apparel retailers which operate the majority of their stores, high operating leverage will lead to larger fall in their earnings compared with the decline in their top line.

On the flip side, there is still substantial downside risk to China Lilang's top line and bottom line in 2H 2020, and weaker-than-expected retail sales and earnings for 2H 2020 could potentially lead to further share price weakness in the near-term.

In the company's profit warning published on July 15, 2020, China Lilang acknowledged that there are "channel inventory pressures", which has led the company to cancel certain 2020 spring & summer trade fair orders amounting to RMB140.0 million (3.8% of FY2019 revenue) in 1H 2020. Furthermore, China Lilang has intentionally reduced the production of products meant for Fall 2020, to support inventory de-stocking efforts with respect to spring & summer products.

Taking A Longer-Term View

It is important to take a longer-term view, when it comes to COVID-recovery plays such as China Lilang. While it is impossible to predict how long it will take for COVID-19 to be contained and the exact extent of the negative impact of COVID-19 on consumer spending, but it is more of "when" rather than "if" with respect to the eventual normalization of apparel sales in China.

Looking beyond COVID-19, there is significant potential for China Lilang to improve the company's profitability in the medium to long term, as the company drives higher e-commerce sales and reduces its reliance on the trade fair sales channel.

China Lilang's e-commerce sales grew by more than +100% YoY in FY2019, and the company aims to double e-commerce sales again this year. An increasing proportion of sales derived from the e-commerce sales channel should help to enhance China Lilang's profitability over time, as the company does not have to sell its products at a discounted price through the online sales channel, as opposed to the wholesale channel.

Separately, China Lilang has traditionally relied on its three trade fairs every year (spring & summer trade fair, fall trade fair, and winter trade fair) to generate the bulk of its sales. But there are signs that the company is making a gradual shift away from the trade fair sales channel.

In the company's FY2019 results announcement, China Lilang noted that it wants to "revamp the trade fair system for the core collection starting from the 2020 fall trade fair by reducing its pre-order levels", and it has also decreased the "percentage of pre-orders for the smart casual collection (targeting men aged between 20 and 30 years old)" starting with the 2019 fall trade fair.

Going forward, a relatively stronger emphasis on replenishment orders (distributors place replenishment orders with China Lilang if sales are expected to exceed what they pre-ordered at the trade fairs) vis-a-vis trade fair sales, should lead to better inventory management and improved profitability (less rebates and discounts on replenishment orders).

Valuation And Dividends

China Lilang trades at 5.8 times trailing twelve months' P/E and 7.0 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E based on its share price of HK$4.36 as of July 20, 2020. In comparison, the stock's historical five-year and 10-year average consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples were 9.2 times and 10.4 times, respectively.

China Lilang offers consensus forward FY2020 and FY2021 dividend yields of 9.8% and 12.6%, respectively. Market consensus expects China Lilang's dividends per share to decline from HK$0.57 (76% dividend payout ratio) in FY2019 to HK$0.43 (67% dividend payout ratio) in FY2020, before recovering to HK$0.55 (72% dividend payout ratio) in FY2021.

The company's future dividend payouts are backed by its stellar dividend payment track record and huge net cash balance. China Lilang has consistently paid dividends in every single year since FY2010 (company's IPO was in 2009), and its dividend payout ratio has exceeded 70% (including special dividends which have been paid every year starting in FY2011) historically.

As of December 31, 2019, China Lilang's net cash balance of RMB1.75 billion accounted for approximately 37% of its market capitalization. Notably, China Lilang is valued by the market at a consensus forward ex-net cash FY2020 P/E of 4.4 times, which is much lower than its headline forward FY2020 P/E of 7.0 times if one adjusts for the company's huge net cash balance.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for China Lilang are lower-than-expected revenue and earnings assuming that the Chinese menswear market takes a longer time to recover from the economic fallout brought about by COVID-19, and a larger-than-expected reduction in dividends for FY2020.

Note that readers who choose to trade in China Lilang shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in Hong Kong) could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

