The alpha that I calculated for EWZ is negative, which means my money would be better off in the S&P 500 (what I use as market return).

The following analysis is a short-term perspective of what could occur to the iShares MSCI Brazil Capped ETF (EWZ). This analysis does not reflect my long-term view on MSCI Brazil 25/50 index or the Brazilian Real, and for those interested in my long-term perspective, please read this article. The primary issue with my short-term forecast is the fact that we do not know when the market will quit trading on current information and begin trading on future estimates. Another problem is that my model is based on second party information that sometimes I do not fully agree with based upon my experience with this data.

Figure 1 - Brazilian Unemployment

Source: Trading Economics

As seen in figure 1, Brazil's unemployment rate has clearly defined seasonal trends (purple lines). The unemployment rate hits its low in December, and then rapidly rises until March when it hits its peak. The yearly peaks have been declining since 2017 (red line). If the pattern would have continued this year, the unemployment rate should have peaked at around 12.1%, but it did not due to the adverse effects of the coronavirus. As of May 2019, the unemployment rate was 12.9%, 80 basis points higher than the trend estimated unemployment rate. Based on the prevailing trend, the unemployment rate should have begun to fall after March. In the United States, unemployment hit 14.7% in April and began to decline after that while the number of COVID-19 cases continued to increase. In my opinion, Brazil should have followed the same trend as the U.S.A., but it didn't. Maybe it did not occur because the restrictions on businesses in Brazil are stricter than those in the United States.

The unemployment rate is significant because of its relationship with spending. As the unemployment rate increases, retail spending usually decreases. I estimated that around 26.18% of EWZ's holdings are directly affected by a decrease in retail sales. Companies like Magazine Luiza, Lojas Americanas, AMBEV, etc. This is probably one of the reasons why the input that I use for my model, which is the MSCI 25/50 Index EPS market analysts' estimates, went from -44.1% to -50.9% this past week.

Figure 2 - Grinold-Kroner Model (2020E)

MSCI 25/50 Index - Grinold-Kroner Model (2020E) FWD DIV Y Inflation Earning g% +/- Shares P/E CHG% Total r% 2.3% 1.7% -42.8% -2.4% 1.3% -39.8%

The earnings per share growth percent source is from this website, and as you can probably tell, my input is only -42.8% and not -50.9%. The reason for this is because I always discount market analysts' estimates by 10%. Another input that has significantly changed is the P/E CHG%. The change in the price to earnings ratio is the lowest it has been since I have been writing articles on EWZ. The reason for that is because I believe that the P/E ratio will not exceed 13x and EWZ is currently trading at around 12.83x. Figure 3 should explain better what I am trying to say.

Figure 3 - Target Price To Earning Ratio

Source: iShares and analyst's collection of historical P/E ratios for EWZ

For some reason, iShares does not keep the historical P/E ratios for EWZ. Once I realized that they do not have this data available for EWZ investors, I began logging these historical P/E ratios in a spreadsheet every Friday night. As you can see, my target P/E ratio is 13x, based upon the historical data that I collected.

Conclusion

In the short term, I am neutral on EWZ as my target price is $32.00. The alpha that I calculated for EWZ is negative, which means my money would be better off in the S&P 500 (what I use as market return). I recently sold the EWZ shares that I had, but I intend to buy it once again when I see the right moment. My last article on EWZ had a target price of $35.00, but the earnings guidance decreased drastically since then, which is why it fell by $3.00.

If you like what you read, please "Follow" me via Seeking Alpha. I typically only cover the Brazilian markets, the Robotics Industry, and the Food Industry.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.