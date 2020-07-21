Investment Thesis

Edison International (EIX) expects to invest about $19.4 - $21.2 billion of capital expenditures between 2020 and 2023 to grow its rate base to $41 billion. This should support its EPS and dividend growth in the long term. The impact of COVID-19 on its business appears to be manageable as the company plans to extract some cost savings and will provide an update in its Q2 2020 conference call. The company also has ample liquidity to weather this impact in the near term. Edison International currently pays a growing 4.6%-yielding dividend. The company is also trading at a discount to its peers. This is a good dividend growth stock to consider as it offers both capital appreciation and dividend growth.

Recent Developments: Q1 2020 Highlights

Edison International had a flat Q1 2020 as its core EPS remain unchanged. As can be seen from the table below, its core EPS of $0.65 per share in Q1 2020 was the same as last year. Edison International's Q1 2020 result was impacted by share dilution caused by equity issuance and COVID-19. However, management reaffirmed its 2020 EPS guidance at $4.32 - $4.62 per share and believe that the impact of the outbreak of COVID-19 is manageable. More about the impact of COVID-19 will be discussed in the next section.

Earnings and Growth Analysis

$19.4 - $21.2 billion capital program between 2020 and 2023

Edison International has a 4 year capital investment program of about $19.4 - $21.2 billion between 2020 and 2023 (see chart below). As can be seen from the chart below, these projects include electricity distribution, transmission, and generation projects.

Management hopes that its investment in these projects will grow its rate base by about 7% - 8% annually through 2023. As can be seen from the chart below, its rate base is expected to increase to $41 billion in 2023. This is significantly higher than 2019's $30.8 billion. Its growth in rate base will help increase its EPS and result in dividend growth.

Impact of the outbreak of COVID-19 is manageable

The outbreak of COVID-19 is expected to impact Edison International's revenue in Q2 2020. The table below illustrates the impact of COVID-19 on Edison International's system load during stay-at-home order (between March 16 and April 19) versus prior year. As can be seen from the table, total system load has declined by 6%. This was caused by a 16% decline in its non-residential customers but offset by a 14% increase in its residential customers. In order to mitigate the impact of this and still achieve its guidance that it reiterated, management mentioned in its last conference call (happened on April 30, 2020) that they are looking at its operations and are currently in the process of identifying places where they can extract additional savings. Some of the savings are obvious such as reduction of travel. Management will provide a detailed update in the next conference call.

Long-term outlook remains favorable

Despite the impact of the outbreak of COVID-19, we like Edison International's long-term growth outlook and we see several trends that will drive the growth. These trends include strong economic growth trend in its services territories, and the increase in electricity demand due to electric vehicles. For a detailed analysis, we encourage readers to read our previous article on Edison International here.

A strong balance sheet to support its capital program

Edison International has an investment grade balance sheet with credit ratings of Baa3 by Moody's, BBB by S&P, and BBB- by Fitch. The company currently has total liquidity of $6.4 billion and has no long-term debt maturities in 2020, and only about $1 billion of long-term debt maturities in 2021. Therefore, the company should be able to fund its capital projects in the near term. Looking forward, Edison International plans to support its projects through a combination of funds generated from operations, common and preferred equity issuance, and long-term debt issuance (see chart below for its capital structure).

Valuation Analysis

Edison International is currently trading at a forward P/E ratio of 12.4x. Its current P/E ratio of 12.4x is slightly below its 5-year average of 16.0x. Its forward P/E ratio is also below many of its peers listed in the chart below. As can be seen from the chart, its peers such as Consolidated Edison (ED) is trading at a forward P/E ratio of 17.4x.

A growing 4.6%-yielding dividend

Edison International pays a quarterly dividend of $0.637 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of about 4.6%. The company has increased its dividend for 16 consecutive years and is committed to grow its dividend with a target payout ratio of 45% - 55% of its earnings.

Risks and Challenges

Edison International faces the following risks:

(1) Edison International may be found liable for wildfires in its service area and the liabilities may easily exceed insurance coverage. The company is contributing about $2.4 billion to the California wildfire insurance fund.

(2) Unfavorable regulatory environment could result in lower allowed return on equity.

(3) Multiple waves of pandemic may result in lower energy consumption in its services territories.

Investor Takeaway

We like Edison International's regulated utilities business and its growth outlook. The company is trading at a discount to its peers and pays an attractive 4.6%-yielding dividend. Investors who want both capital appreciation and dividend growth may want to consider owning this company in the long term.

